Jon Heyman casts doubt on Ron Washington's chances to land White Sox's managerial job

(670 The Score) While experience is important in the White Sox’s managerial search, Jon Heyman of the New York Post and Audacy Sports would be surprised if they hired veteran Braves third-base coach Ron Washington, who has been rumored to be one of the front-runners for the job.

“We all love Wash,” Heyman said on the Mully & Haugh Show on Wednesday morning. “He’s certainly an incredibly hard worker. He’s helped turn Dansby Swanson into the best defensive shortstop in the National League, maybe in all of baseball. Great coach, but I’d be surprised if the White Sox went that route at this point considering the age and everything else, the total history. That would probably shock me. Maybe they’ll interview him. I don’t see them doing that at this point.”

Washington, 70, managed the Rangers from 2007-’14, leading them to the World Series in 2010 and 2011. He compiled a .521 winning percentage across those eight seasons. He has worked for the Braves since 2017.

Former Giants manager Bruce Bochy and former Cardinals manager Mike Shildt are also in the mix for the White Sox’s vacancy, Bob Nightengale of USA Today previously reported. He characterized Bochy, Shildt and Washington as the “leading candidates.”

The White Sox have plans to interview Astros third-base coach Joe Espada, Heyman said on the Mully & Haugh Show.

