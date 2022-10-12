ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Theme Raises $5.4 Million to Expand PFAS-Free Finishing

By Arthur Friedman
Sourcing Journal
 3 days ago
Green Theme Technologies Inc (GTT), a maker of water-free and PFAS -free textile finishing , said it has raised $5.4 million in its series B2 financing.

This influx of capital will be used to grow GTT’s water-free Empel performance technologies, which now includes a durable water repellent ( DWR ) finish, stain protection, a new technology to keep footwear dry and the ongoing joint development of water-free dye (WFD) with mill and brand partners. The technology uniformly fuses PFAS-free chemistries to each fiber in a fabric.

“We are very pleased with the engaged support from a knowledgeable investment team like Cottonwood Technology Fund that understands GTT technology and wants to create solutions for the growing environmental pollution created by textile manufacturing,” said Martin Flora, vice president of business development with GTT.

“Legislation like the recent California Bill signed into law last month banning PFAS chemistries in textiles by 2025 are driving mills and brands to adopt the GTT Empel solution more rapidly,” Flora continued. “In addition to legislative pressure, textile manufacturers and apparel brands are starting to realize that inefficient traditional water-based textile dyeing and finishing methods are extremely wasteful in energy, create huge amounts of water pollution, remediation costs and deliver inferior performance compared to GTT’s Empel water-free processes.”

GTT’s polymer technology uniformly fuses PFAS-free chemistries to each fiber in a fabric.

The lead investor in the series B2 round, Cottonwood Technology Fund focuses on disruptive science-based inventions.

“Cottonwood invests in hard science and deep tech start-ups that are poised to disrupt large markets,” said David Blivin, managing partner with Cottonwood. “We see real opportunity with Green Theme to become the new global industry standard for high performance, low impact textile finishing, which is why we are proud to invest in them.”

GTT also has the support from investment groups like Phoenix Venture Partners, which targets advanced material science technologies, and Safer Made, focused on cleaner chemistry technologies to bring safer products to the market.

By replacing traditional water-based wet textile finishing processes with efficient and water-free and PFAS -free Empel technology, GTT and its licensing partners are directly reducing global water pollution.

GTT is a textile innovation company with the mission to create products that out-perform existing technologies, while eliminating toxic chemicals, water usage and pollution.

Sourcing Journal

Hemp Fiber Production Expands in North Carolina

Bast Fibre Technologies Inc. (BFT), maker of Sero hemp fiber, announced it has closed a major strategic financing with Ahlström Capital of Finland. BFT said it will immediately begin work to expand fiber manufacturing capacity at its U.S.-flagship facility in Lumberton, N.C. and its European Union facility near Düsseldorf, Germany. The amount of the financing was not disclosed, but will enable BFT to produce more than 10,000 metric tons of Sero hemp fiber per year by 2023 and up to 50,000 metric tons annually by 2026. “Nonwoven companies, converters and leading consumer goods companies are looking for viable natural fiber options to...
LUMBERTON, NC
Sourcing Journal

$30 Million Funds Worn Again’s Textile Recycling Facility

Worn Again Technologies has completed its latest funding round, raising 27.6 million pounds ($30.45 million) to support the construction of an innovative textile recycling demonstration plant in Winterthur, Switzerland. The British company said this investment represents a milestone in the commercialization of circular strategies for hard-to-recycle fabric blends. Worn Again counts industrial stalwarts Sulzer and Oerlikon, as well as fashion retailer H&M, as key strategic investors. This latest investment round brings Worn Again Technologies’ total raised funding to 42.9 million pounds ($47.62 million), representing the startup’s most successful funding tranche since its founding. Some existing partners and main stakeholders contributed to the...
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Shuffle Board: Kontoor Names Supply Chain Chief, Target Taps EVP, UA Adds Execs

Retail Target Target Corporation hired Prat Vemana as executive vice president, chief digital and product officer. Vemana will join Target Oct. 31 as a member of the leadership team, reporting to chief guest experience officer Cara Sylvester. In this role, he will oversee Target’s digital business, including site merchandising, user experience, digital operations and product, and Target+, the retailer’s growing online third-party marketplace. Additionally, Vemana will provide key support for Target’s product teams across the company by bringing a holistic view to its overall product strategy. Vemana joins Target from Kaiser Permanente, where he served as senior vice president and chief digital officer and...
BUSINESS
Interesting Engineering

Tesla now can produce cars with just a few massive parts with MIT's innovative 3D-printed metal

Newly 3D printed metal could be used by Tesla to produce all-electric vehicles with just a few massive parts, thanks to two MIT students. Announced very recently, the new sort of steel was created by MIT undergraduates and their graduate student mentor in Germany, not for the construction of the cars but for the die-casting molds that stamp them out in just a few distinct pieces.
ENGINEERING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pfas#Textile Industry#Water Pollution#Textile Manufacturing#Business Industry#Linus Business#Green Theme Raises#California Bill
Carscoops

Chinese Battery Maker Getting $715 Million In Incentives For $2.4 Billion Michigan Plant

Officials in Michigan have green-lighted $715 million worth of incentives for a $2.4 billion electric vehicle battery plant set to be established in the state. The plant will be opened by Gotion, a Chinese battery manufacturer that is partially owned by the Volkswagen Group. The incentives will include $175 million of funding from the Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve as well as a 30-year Renaissance Zone property tax abatement valued at $540 million.
MICHIGAN STATE
Farm and Dairy

Ohio-made electric tractors could be a ‘game-changer’

The future of tractors is coming to Ohio. California-based Monarch Tractors announced in August that its MK-V all-electric tractor would be produced, in Lordstown, Ohio, at the former General Motors plant now owned by Foxconn. While the MK-V won’t work for all farming operations, it could be a game changer...
OHIO STATE
iheart.com

Combine sales grow, tractors fall

Combine harvester sales rose during September in both the U.S. and Canada, while total tractor sales fell in both countries. Data from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers says total U.S. ag equipment unit sales stayed above the five-year average for the second month since April. Total farm tractor sales fell...
INDUSTRY
informedinfrastructure.com

Biden-Harris Administration Announces $2 Billion from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to Finance Carbon Dioxide Transportation Infrastructure

Potential Applicants Invited to Submit Letters of Interest for Projects to Deploy Carbon Management Technologies, Fight Climate Change and Create Good-Paying Jobs. WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today began accepting letters of interest from applicants for loans under a new $2.1 billion Carbon Dioxide Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation (CIFIA) program. Enacted under President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, CIFIA offers funding for large-capacity, shared carbon dioxide (CO2) transportation projects located in the United States. Appropriated annually through 2026, CIFIA will support shared infrastructure projects, including pipelines, rail transport, ships and barges, and ground shipping, that connect anthropogenic sources of carbon with endpoints for its storage or utilization. Carbon management technologies such as direct air capture, carbon capture from industry and power generation, carbon conversion, and CO2 transportation and storage technologies must be deployed at a large scale in the coming decades to meet the United States’ net-zero greenhouse gas goals by 2050.
TRAFFIC
