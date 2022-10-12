ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WEATHER ALERT 10-12,2022 : Strong Storms, Gusty Winds, Hail

By Clark Shelton
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 3 days ago

Some will see some scattered storms this morning, but this afternoon things may ramp up for some in Middle Tennessee with strong gusty winds likely and there is a possibility of hail and an isolated tornado.

The good news is most will get some much needed rain before we dry out and cool down.

By early next week we may see our first freeze and widespread frost

From The NWS:

Today A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Low around 56. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

For your close to home forecast and LIVE radar find your county here

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 153 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-130700- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 153 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms across Middle Tennessee today. A few showers will affect the area this morning, with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to move across the midstate this afternoon and evening. A few storms could be severe with damaging winds the main threat. However, large hail and an isolated tornado is also possible. All storms should be out of the area by early Thursday morning. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday. Below freezing temperatures with widespread frost are possible for most of Middle Tennessee both Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

The post WEATHER ALERT 10-12,2022 : Strong Storms, Gusty Winds, Hail appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER ALERT 10-13,2022 Red Flag Warning Issued

Hazardous Weather Outlook Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 842 AM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-141345- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 842 AM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A Red Flag Warning is now in effect for several […] The post WEATHER ALERT 10-13,2022 Red Flag Warning Issued appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER ALERT- SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH, TORNADOES, POWER OUTAGES

For your close to home forecast and LIVE Radar find your county here Severe Thunderstorm Watch SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 549 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 355 PM CDT WED OCT 12 2022 SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 549 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TNC003-015-031-037-055-071-099-101-109-117-119-149-181-187-189- 130300- /O.NEW.KWNS.SV.A.0549.221012T2055Z-221013T0300Z/ […] The post WEATHER ALERT- SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH, TORNADOES, POWER OUTAGES appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

First Alert to severe storms that could produce hail & winds Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will bring a line of strong to severe thunderstorms on Wednesday. With sunshine and temperatures in the 80s, conditions will be prime for storm development. TIMING: The line will start pushing into Arkansas around 1 or 2 pm and then will arrive in...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
localsyr.com

Taste of winter for CNY next week?!

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — October can be a wild month with summery warmth one minute, then a taste of winter the next. So far, October 2022 has been quite nice overall, but after the rain and wind of Thursday and then mainly quiet and fairly mild weather Friday into the weekend, things look to turn unsettled and not so nice early to the middle of the week of October 16.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSMV

Friday morning FIRST ALERT forecast

Metro Police is searching for a thief that appeared to be following behind an Amazon delivery driver and stealing packages right after they were dropped off. The American Red Cross is assisting residents displaced by a two-alarm fire at an Antioch apartment complex. Person shot after fight in Bellevue. Updated:...
TENNESSEE STATE
wgno.com

Changes on the way Wednesday!

Good Morning, New Orleans! Another gorgeous start to today out there as temperatures are in the 50s or 60s! Yesterday was stunning, I hope you fully enjoyed it! Dewpoints remain in the 50s or 60s across the area which means dry air and low humidity. This trend will stick around today before changes start tomorrow.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Wind#National Weather Service#Middle Tennessee#Thunderstorms
96.1 The Breeze

Early Winter Forecast Is Good For New York

As we head into the "winter" months of November and December, the early look winter forecast is looking good for New York State. Forecasters at Accuweather.com are calling for a milder winter compared to last year and it looks like there will be less snow this winter than last year as well.
ENVIRONMENT
KISS 106

When Will KY, IN and IL See the First Snowfall of Winter 2022?

Let it snow! I can't wait for the first flakes to fall I'm someone who actually loves snow. The more, the better. I'm so ready. We've been hearing that the Tristate is predicted to be colder and get more snow than we have seen in a long time. That makes me super happy. I know, I know, not everybody agrees with me.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events across Middle TN. Pegram UMC 12th Annual Fish Fry Saturday, October 15, 2022, 11am – 1pm Pegram UMC, 479 Thompson Rd Pegram UMC Fish Fry — The 12th annual Pegram United Methodist Church Fish Fry is 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Sat., Oct. 15, or until […] The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

CDC Reports COVID Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee Are ‘Low’

The CDC provides a tool called COVID-19 Community Levels. This tool helps communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. Below […] The post CDC Reports COVID Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee Are ‘Low’ appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
weatherboy.com

100+ People Report Shaking in Tennessee From Pair of Earthquakes to Strike Today

More than 100 people around central Tennessee used the USGS “Did you feel it?” tool on their website to report they felt a shaking sensation today as a mild earthquake rocked the state; it was one of two that hit today. The first earthquake, a magnitude 2.2 event, struck this morning at 1:45 am near Palmer, Tennessee; the second struck at 1:31 pm this afternoon just southwest of Knoxville in Farragut and that magnitude 2.5 event brought 125 people to the USGS website to report what they felt.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: October 9, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from October 9 to October 14, 2022. Cheatham County Source Loretta Lynn Laid to Rest on her Ranch in Hurricane Mills Country legend, Loretta Lynn was buried on Friday, October 7th, reports WKRN. Read more. Register Today to be in the Ashland City Christmas Parade We know […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: October 9, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
WFMJ.com

Valley funeral homes sold to Tennessee firm

Three locally-owned Valley funeral home businesses that have been locally owned for nearly a century or more have been sold to Heritage Group LLC, a funeral service provider based in Tennessee. The three independently owned Valley funeral homes - Lane, Becker and Baumgardner - businesses will maintain their names, but...
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy