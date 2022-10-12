ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Is Pregnant & She Had the Sweetest Announcement

By Sydni Ellis
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RcsRs_0iVvVI3Y00

Kaley Cuoco shared some exciting news on Instagram yesterday: she is pregnant! The Flight Attendant star is expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, which the couple announced on Instagram in the sweetest way — with pink cake, of course!

“💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕,” Cuoco wrote. “Beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!”

The Big Band Theory star shared several cute photos with her announcement. The first one is a selfie with the Ozark star, who is holding up a cake with pink icing for the camera. In the next, they both look shocked to see the slice of pink in what was clearly a moment from the sex reveal.

In another photo, Pelphrey holds up a onesie that says “I love my daddy.” They also have an adorable kissing picture holding “papa bear” and “mama bear” mugs, which is important because all parents know the importance of staying well caffeinated! There’s also a Polaroid snap of Cuoco holding up a positive pregnancy test and another showing her growing baby bump. Her post is full of so much excitement and love.

This is the first baby for the Meet Cute star and her boyfriend. She has previously said their relationship was “absolutely love at first sight,” per Extra , when she met him on the red-carpet premiere of Ozark.

“It was like the angels started singing. I was like, ‘Hallelujah!’ It was very magical … it was perfect,”she gushed.

They made their red-carpet debut at the Emmy’s this year, when they were both nominated for an award. She wore a gorgeous pink tulle gown and Pelphrey wore a dashing black suit for the occasion.

Many people are sharing in the couple’s joy, including several celebrities who commented on the baby news.

Hilary Duff commented, “Yessss!!!!!! 👶🏼🧸🍰❤️”

Chelsea Handler wrote an excited, “WTF???” and Sharon Stone wrote, “Well CONGRATULATIONS” followed by, “It’s wonderful to see you happy pants 😍😍😍😍😍.”

Jonathan Van Ness wrote, “Ommmmggggg!!!” and Whitney Cummings commented, “I CANT!!!!!”

Taylor Lautner wrote, “Let’s goooooo congrats!! ❤️” and Alyssa Milano said, “You are going to be the best mama ever. Text me if you need anything. Love you so much.”

“So happy for you!!!” wrote Olivia Munn.

Josh Gad wrote, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️” and Jewel commented, “So so happy for you both!!”

One thing’s for sure: they are going to have tons of support as new parents!

From Illusia to Zillion, here are a few of the most unique celebrity baby names .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R08hD_0iVvVI3Y00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Says She Wants to “Make More Babies” With John Legend

Watch: Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Having a Life-Saving Abortion. Keep those babies comin'. On Sept. 15, Chrissy Teigen took to social media to wish John Legend, father of their daughter Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, a happy anniversary, calling her husband to her "absolute best friend and lover and partner in life" and hinting that she doesn't want their baby on the way to be their last.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Reunite 11 Years After Split For Son Patrick’s 29th Birthday

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver posed with their son Patrick for a cute family photo to celebrate his 29th birthday on Monday, September 19. The Terminator star and his ex-wife had huge smiles on as Patrick held up a dessert with a birthday message on it. Despite having split up back in 2011, Arnold, 75, and Maria, 66, both looked glad to celebrate their son’s special day.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Pelphrey
Person
Taylor Lautner
Person
Chelsea Handler
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Person
Alyssa Milano
Person
Josh Gad
Person
Hilary Duff
Person
Sharon Stone
Person
Olivia Munn
Person
Whitney Cummings
HollywoodLife

Heather Locklear, 60, Steps Out In Torn Overalls As She Runs Errands With Dog In Rare Photos

Heather Locklear, 60, enjoyed some time outdoors with her cute dog, Mister, while out in Calabasas on Sept. 12. The Uptown Girls actress’ outing is a rare sight since she has not graced a red carpet in nearly a year! Heather, whose birthday is coming up on Sept. 25, sported a casual and comfortable look (which you can see HERE) while she ran errands on Monday. The blonde bombshell wore a white tank top paired with olive green overalls that were heavily ripped on the legs. She also opted for complete comfort with a pair of black strappy sandals.
CALABASAS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Celebrity#Polaroid
DoYouRemember?

Sally Field’s Three Handsome Sons Are Her Biggest Pride In Life

With many recognitions and two Oscars to her name, Sally Field considers her children her biggest achievement, and rightly so. The 72-year-old actress had her first two children — Peter and Eli — from her first marriage to Steven Craig. She and Steven were together until 1975, after which she married producer Alan Greisman in 1987, with whom she had her third son, Samuel, before their divorce in 1994.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’

Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
TV & VIDEOS
Black Enterprise

Candace Owens Calls Chrissy Teigen a ‘Sick, Mentally Ill Individual’ After Admitting Miscarriage Was An Abortion

Last week, model and author, Chrissy Teigen said that a miscarriage that took place two years ago while she was pregnant was actually an abortion. She revealed that information while she was speaking at a summit named “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” on September 15 according to The Hollywood Reporter. Critics immediately went for her neck after she made that revelation. One of the loudest ones was frequent Teigen antagonist, Candace Owens, who attacked her once again on her podcast earlier this week.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

SheKnows

73K+
Followers
8K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy