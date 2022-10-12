Kaley Cuoco Is Pregnant & She Had the Sweetest Announcement

Kaley Cuoco shared some exciting news on Instagram yesterday: she is pregnant! The Flight Attendant star is expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, which the couple announced on Instagram in the sweetest way — with pink cake, of course!

“💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕,” Cuoco wrote. “Beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!”

The Big Band Theory star shared several cute photos with her announcement. The first one is a selfie with the Ozark star, who is holding up a cake with pink icing for the camera. In the next, they both look shocked to see the slice of pink in what was clearly a moment from the sex reveal.

In another photo, Pelphrey holds up a onesie that says “I love my daddy.” They also have an adorable kissing picture holding “papa bear” and “mama bear” mugs, which is important because all parents know the importance of staying well caffeinated! There’s also a Polaroid snap of Cuoco holding up a positive pregnancy test and another showing her growing baby bump. Her post is full of so much excitement and love.

This is the first baby for the Meet Cute star and her boyfriend. She has previously said their relationship was “absolutely love at first sight,” per Extra , when she met him on the red-carpet premiere of Ozark.

“It was like the angels started singing. I was like, ‘Hallelujah!’ It was very magical … it was perfect,”she gushed.

They made their red-carpet debut at the Emmy’s this year, when they were both nominated for an award. She wore a gorgeous pink tulle gown and Pelphrey wore a dashing black suit for the occasion.

Many people are sharing in the couple’s joy, including several celebrities who commented on the baby news.

Hilary Duff commented, “Yessss!!!!!! 👶🏼🧸🍰❤️”

Chelsea Handler wrote an excited, “WTF???” and Sharon Stone wrote, “Well CONGRATULATIONS” followed by, “It’s wonderful to see you happy pants 😍😍😍😍😍.”

Jonathan Van Ness wrote, “Ommmmggggg!!!” and Whitney Cummings commented, “I CANT!!!!!”

Taylor Lautner wrote, “Let’s goooooo congrats!! ❤️” and Alyssa Milano said, “You are going to be the best mama ever. Text me if you need anything. Love you so much.”

“So happy for you!!!” wrote Olivia Munn.

Josh Gad wrote, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️” and Jewel commented, “So so happy for you both!!”

One thing’s for sure: they are going to have tons of support as new parents!

