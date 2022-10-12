ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Josh Smith

By Matthew Postins
InsideTheRangers
InsideTheRangers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4diyt0_0iVvV9CG00

Josh Smith, one of the pieces from the Joey Gallo trade, should be in contention for an Opening Day roster spot in 2023.

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the players on the Texas Rangers ’ 40-man roster at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

OF/IF Josh Smith

Statistics for 2022: Smith played 73 games with the Rangers. He batted .197/.307/.249/.556 in 213 at-bats (42-of-213). He scored 23 runs, had 53 total bases, hit five doubles and two home runs (one inside-the-park). He drove in 16 runs. He walked 28 times, struck out 50 times, stole four bases and was caught stealing three times. Smith played four different positions for the Rangers — two games at second base, 36 games at third base, six games and shortstop and 24 games in left field. He had one error in 152 total chances.

Season Transactions: Smith began the season at Triple-A Round Rock. The Rangers called Smith up on May 30 and put him on the injured list on June 4. The Rangers sent him to Round Rock on an injury rehab assignment on June 15 and recalled him on June 21. The Rangers sent Smith back to Round Rock on Aug. 21 and recalled him on Sept. 8. He spent the rest of the season with the Rangers.

Season Summary: Had Josh Jung not gotten hurt during spring training, it’s possible Smith might not have been called up. The Rangers called Smith up to play third base, but he was hurt less than a week later (which paved the way for Ezequiel Duran to be called up from Double-A Frisco). Once he returned, the Rangers had Smith play left field as Duran played third. Smith showed off his versatility by playing four positions and only being charged with one error. He had difficulty with consistency at the plate, however.

Contract Status: Smith is a rookie and under team control for the foreseeable future.

What’s next: Smith is a bit further ahead of Duran in proving to the Rangers that he could be, at the worse, a super-utility player. It says something that the Rangers threw Smith into left field with no experience at the Major League level at the position, and he played well. He has a quick step at his natural infield position and meshed well with both second baseman Marcus Semien and shortstop Corey Seager. The glove is up to the task. So is Smith’s speed on the basepaths. But he has to get on base more often, which means raising the batting average and drawing more walks. He’s a candidate for the Opening Day roster.

2022 Texas Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps:

Ezequiel Duran | A.J. Alexy

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 1

Related
NESN

Dodgers Have To Regret Trading This Now-Superstar To Astros

The Los Angeles Dodgers are being constantly reminded this postseason of a player they never should have traded away. Now, all the Dodgers can do on the West Coast is sit back and watch Houston Astros superstar Yordan Álvarez terrorize the opposition and be a monumental difference-maker. Álvarez, who...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

MLB Coach Missing Playoff Game For His Wedding Saturday

Guardians hitting coach Chris Valaika will miss Game 3 of the ALDS against the Yankees to get married in Oregon this Saturday. This conflict isn't due to a lack of belief in his team — his fiancé just set the wedding date before he landed an MLB coaching job with Cleveland.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Ronald Acuña Jr.’s stern message after refusing to exit Game 2 following HBP in Braves vs. Phillies

There was no way Ronald Acuña Jr. was leaving Game 2 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies despite being hit by pitch in the contest. Acuña emphasized as much after helping lead the Braves to a 3-0 victory in the said MLB playoffs showdown. The 24-year-old took a fastball to his right elbow off Zack Wheeler’s pitch at the bottom of the sixth inning, causing much pain as he immediately ran to the Atlanta dugout to get his hand examined.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Semien
Person
Josh Smith
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Josh Jung
MLB Trade Rumors

Offseason outlook: Texas Rangers

The Rangers spent half a billion dollars last winter and still lost 94 games in 2022. The focus was always more on the 2023 season than the 2022 campaign, given the timeline of the team’s top prospects. Still, ownership likely expected better results, as evidenced by the surprising August dismissal of president of baseball operations Jon Daniels — who’d been the third-longest-tenured baseball ops leader in the game. It’s now general manager Chris Young’s ship to steer.
MLB
FanSided

Cubs biggest competition for Carlos Correa isn’t the Twins

The Chicago Cubs could be in play for Carlos Correa, but they have some competition — and no, it’s not his current team, the Minnesota Twins. Carlos Correa is likely to opt out of his contract with the Twins, which was widely expected given the shortstop market this offseason. Correa was forced to sign a short-term deal with Minnesota last offseason after initially seeking a 8-to-10 year deal at the beginning of free agency.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

MLB Division Series top plays: Astros lead Mariners in Game 2

While the National League has the day off, the American League playoffs resumed Thursday. Currently, the Houston Astros are battling the Seattle Mariners, two days after Yordan Alvarez's walk-off homer sealed a four-run comeback in Game 1 of the ALDS. Game 2 between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insidetherangers Com#The Texas Rangers#Triple A Round Rock
FOX Sports

Astros take 1-0 lead into ALDS Game 2 against Mariners

Seattle Mariners (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (8-6, 2.99 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 194 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:...
SEATTLE, WA
Reuters

Hall of Fame pitcher Bruce Sutter dies

October 14 - Hall of Fame reliever Bruce Sutter, considered the pioneer of the split-fingered fastball, has died at the age of 69. The St. Louis Cardinals, one of the right-hander's former teams, announced his passing on social media on Friday morning. The Cardinals did not reveal a cause of death.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
InsideTheRangers

InsideTheRangers

Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
332K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheRangers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Texas Rangers

Comments / 0

Community Policy