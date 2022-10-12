ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christopher Castillo
2d ago

what a racist person you are, you and that idiot ye are made for each other 2 racist who have no dignity or compassion for people who were victimized for their religion.

2d ago

Who’s going to tell Candace that she is nothing more than a useful idiot to republicans? 90% of republicans would disown their sons if they were in a relationship with her.

Antonio Sanchez
1d ago

So if Elton John or Bruce Springsteen says he's going Def Con 3 on Black People,he won't be label a racist or Bigot??...Ok...lol

Business Insider

Kanye West slams lawmakers, including his 'friend' Trump: 'For politicians, all Black people are worth is an approval rating'

Kanye West called out lawmakers for using Black voters during an interview with Tucker Carlson. West recalled Trump's delight at getting a boost in popularity after the rapper's White House visit. West said politicians, including Trump, saw Black people only as tools to raise approval ratings. Rapper Kanye West has...
Kanye West
Kanye
Candace Owens
Jason Campbell
thesource.com

Kanye West Spotted on a Date With Brazilian Model Juliana Nalú

Kanye West seemingly has a new bae. Once again opting for a model, Ye hit the Hollywood streets with 24-year-old Brazilian model Juliana Nalú. According to TMZ, this is one of a series of dates for the two. This time, the duo checked out the Swedish film Triangle of Sadness.
Popculture

Tim Allen Gets Crushed for Making Joe Biden Joke

Tim Allen's recent attempt at humor didn't exactly land with those on Twitter. On the social media site, Allen poked fun at President Joe Biden, who made a recent appearance on 60 Minutes. But, it's clear based on the responses to his tweet that people weren't laughing along with him.
Rolling Stone

Diddy Says Kanye West’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Antics Go Beyond Fashion: ‘It’s Not A Joke’

Kanye West’s supporters have stood with the rapper through near-constant storms of controversy and problematic behavior — from relentless taunting of his ex-wife to calling slavery a choice and everything in between. Needless to say, they’ve learned how to pick their battles. But after West debuted a longsleeved “White Lives Matter” shirt during a showcase for his new Yeezy line at a YZY SZN 9 presentation in Paris, his friends in the fashion world have sided against him. Now, even Sean “Diddy” Combs has decided this is a fight he’s willing to speak up about — because it goes far beyond fashion.
The Independent

Linda Evangelista responds to Kanye West’s ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirt: ‘Fashion made me sad’

Linda Evangelista has responded to Kanye West’s controversial appearance at Paris Fashion Week, where he wore a “White Lives Matter“ t-shirt. The rapper and designer staged a surprise Yeezy fashion show during the annual cultural event, in which both he and a number of his models wore t-shirts with the contentious slogan emblazoned across the front.
Vibe

Charlamagne Tha God Responds To Rumors That Remy Ma Is Joining ‘The Breakfast Club’

Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy recently interviewed Top Dawg Entertainment’s Doechii on The Breakfast Club, with the “Persuasive” artist asking about rumors that “Shether” rapper Remy Ma would replace Angela Yee on the popular morning show. “No, that’s not true,” Charlamagne replied. “That’s a random rumor.” More from VIBE.comRay J Says He's Planning To Take Legal Action Against The KardashiansCharlamagne Questions Rappers Who Say "RIP" While Glorifying ViolenceWendy Williams Checks Into Wellness Facility Ahead Of Return To Media The TDE artist further inquired about Yee’s departure, asking why she wasn’t present for the interview. “She’s not here, she’s actually...
