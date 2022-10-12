Read full article on original website
Woman, 23, who survived 2016 Brussels airport terror attack ‘euthanised’ in Belgium
A woman who survived the 2016 Islamic State terror attack in Brussels airport has chosen to die by being euthanised because of the severe PTSD and depression she suffered after the attack.Shanti Di Corte, 23, had been at Zaventem airport in Belgium for a school trip to Italy with her classmates on 22 March, 2016, when the bomb went off.Together with two other detonations, the Islamic State attack claimed 32 lives that day. Shanti managed to escape without any physical injuries.But the then-17-year-old experienced periods of dark depression and constant panic attacks after that day at the Belgian airport...
Suella Braverman says it is her ‘dream’ and ‘obsession’ to see a flight take asylum seekers to Rwanda
Suella Braverman has said that seeing a flight take asylum seekers to Rwanda is her “dream” and “obsession”.But the new home secretary told an event at the Conservative Party conference that she does not expect any planes to take off until after Christmas, because of ongoing legal challenges.“I would love to have a front page of The Telegraph with a plane taking off to Rwanda, that’s my dream, it’s my obsession,” Ms Braverman said. “[Starting by Christmas] would be amazing but if I’m honest I think it will take longer. We’ve got to come out of the legal dispute...
Rwanda deportation: Asylum seeker ‘treated like animal’ in UK launches legal challenge against electronic tag
An asylum seeker electronically tagged by the government after being selected for removal to Rwanda is launching a legal challenge.The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said that after being tortured and trafficked in Sudan and Libya he has been treated “like an animal” in the UK.A psychiatric report found that being forced to wear a tag had worsened his mental health, including depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder, and increased the risk of self-harm and suicide.His legal representatives are applying for a judicial review of the Home Office’s “electronic monitoring expansion pilot”, which applies tags normally...
German health minister urges stepped-up COVID-19 measures
Germany's health minister is urging the country's 16 states to consider stepping up measures against the coronavirus amid a rise in new cases
Activists in UK court after soup thrown at Van Gogh picture
LONDON (AP) — Three climate activists appeared in a London court on Saturday on charges of criminal damage after protests including throwing soup over Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” painting in the National Gallery. Two women, age 20 and 21, were charged in relation to the soup-throwing...
It's a good time to be an American in Britain, as the pound declines in value
A stumbling British pound and surging U.S. dollar have left Brits feeling glum and plenty of Americans feeling gleeful.
Jeremy Hunt brought in from the cold to be UK's new finance minister
LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Jeremy Hunt was named Britain's new finance minister on Friday, the latest senior ministerial role for the self-proclaimed entrepreneur regarded by many in his Conservative Party as a safe pair of hands but whose days in top jobs had seemed over.
Scotland declares formal opposition to coal mining
Scotland has in effect banned coal mining by confirming no support will be given to future extraction. While there are no mines in Scotland, a conditional licence has been granted for a site in Cumbria which extends into Dumfries and Galloway. Powers over coal exploitation are reserved to Westminster, but...
Albanian people-smuggling gang 'dismantled' after arrests in Spain
An Albanian people-smuggling gang taking migrants to the UK via Spain has been "dismantled" after officers worked for more than a year to identify the ring leaders, a crime agency says. It is believed that migrants paid between Є3,000 and Є15,000 (£2,600 to £13,000) to be smuggled....
Home Office taken to court over ‘pre-settled status’ rules for EU citizens
British government ministers are being taken to court by a body chaired by the former leader of the Conservatives in the EU parliament, over allegations the government is breaking the law on EU citizens’ rights post-Brexit. The Independent Monitoring Authority claims 2.6 million EU citizens are at automatic risk...
Dutch princess security threat raises crime fears
Dutch Crown Princess Amalia has been forced to abandon plans to live in student digs for security reasons, in a move that raised fresh fears on Friday about organised crime in the Netherlands. "Everything is being done to keep the crown princess safe," he told reporters on Friday.
Gary Lineker criticises Home Office treatment of refugee he hosted
Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker has criticised the Home Office’s treatment of a refugee who stayed in his home.The 61-year-old former England striker revealed how he took in a 26-year-old man who was caught up in a military coup and escaped 18 months of imprisonment, only to endure “hell” in the UK’s asylum system.The comments were published on the day he was found to have breached BBC impartiality rules over a comment he made about the Conservative Party having links to “Russian donors” earlier this year.Lineker, one of the BBC’s highest paid presenters, previously offered his Surrey home...
Voices: Suella Braverman is gaslighting victims of modern slavery
In towns, streets and communities all across the UK, people are trapped in modern slavery. This is not only a failure, but an affront to us all. At a time when the UK needs an urgent upgrade of existing legislation and policies on modern slavery that better protect people, instead a dangerous narrative is being spread, and victims of slavery up and down the country are being failed.For years, we have been challenging the UK government as it embeds its hostile immigration policies, normalising dangerous rhetoric that pitches communities against those in need of support and protection. This rhetoric harms...
China says it reserves the right to use force over Taiwan as ‘last resort’
A Chinese Communist Party spokesperson has said the country reserves the right to use force over Taiwan as a last resort.Sun Yeli, the spokesperson for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, said on Saturday that, under compelling circumstances, the country reserved the right to use force for the reunification of China and Taiwan. He said reunification would meet the interests of all, including Taiwanese compatriots, Reuters reported.Tensions between China and Taiwan reignited earlier in August when US House speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island.After her visit, China initiated military drills with live-fire exercises along the...
Number of migrants crossing Channel to UK since 2018 tops 75,000
More than 75,000 migrants have arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel since current records began four years ago, figures show.Some 75,628 people have made the journey since 2018, according to PA news agency analysis of Government data.Official Home Office figures show that between January 2018 and June 2022, 51,881 migrants were recorded as arriving in the UK.Since then 23,747 have been detected, according to provisional Ministry of Defence (MoD) data.The department said 856 migrants arrived in 19 boats on Wednesday, as Channel crossings continued for a fifth day in a row.Children wrapped in blankets were pictured being carried...
Channel crossings continue as more migrants arrive in Kent
Children wrapped in blankets were carried to safety as Channel crossings continued for the fifth day in a row.Migrants were taken to Dungeness beach in Kent on Wednesday after making the journey, with several youngsters pictured being helped ashore from a packed lifeboat by the crew.More than 35,600 people have arrived in the UK so far this year after attempting the treacherous trip from France, crossing the world’s busiest shipping lanes in dinghies and other small boats.On Tuesday, 374 people were detected in seven boats, the Ministry of Defence said.This followed 539 on Monday, 1,065 on Sunday and 46 on...
Russia-Ukraine war live: ‘endemic corruption and poor logistics’ harming Russian military, says UK
UK Ministry of Defence says situation so bad reservists are having to buy their own body armour
CGT union shuns TotalEnergies talks as French petrol crisis drags on
PARIS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The CGT union at the core of a weeks-long strike at oil major TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) slammed the door to talks on Friday, leaving more moderate unions to reach a wage deal as industrial action continues to leave French petrol stations short of fuel.
Linton-on-Ouse: Withdrawal of asylum centre plan confirmed
Plans to turn a former RAF station into an asylum seeker centre have been officially withdrawn, according to council bosses. In April, the Home Office announced plans to turn the site at Linton-on-Ouse, in North Yorkshire, into an asylum centre for up to 1,500 men. But villagers and local councillors...
