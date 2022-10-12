Read full article on original website
Delicious Wagyu Beef Burger Spot Opens Very First New Jersey Location
That's definitely the case at a brand new restaurant opening in New Jersey that offers a wide selection of Wagyu Beef burgers, among other tasty offerings. Before we get too far, you may be thinking "what exactly is wagyu beef?" I get that, I've seen things advertised as wagyu beef...
Attention NJ Shoppers: Acme is Getting New Owners in $24.6 Billion Deal
A 131-year-old supermarket chain in and around South Jersey and Philadelphia appears to be getting new owners soon. Published reports say Kroger is buying Albertson's, the parent company of Acme, for a deal valued at $24.6 billion. According to CNBC, Kroger is currently the second-largest grocer by market share in...
2nd NJ case of non-poultry bird flu in ’22 found in Warren County
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, which can often be deadly contagious for domestic poultry, has been confirmed in a backyard flock of ducks in Warren County, the second such case in New Jersey this year, according to a release Friday from the state Department of Agriculture. The release did not specify...
This Strange Product Could Be Hitting New Jersey Shelves In The Near Future
I like when brands try to branch out of the norm and do something a little different but I'll be honest, I'm not too sure how I feel about this one. Let's talk about Egg Nog. It's a classic holiday beverage, you can drink it plain, or with a shot of spiced rum in it to really feel the warmth of the season!
NJ braces for new COVID variant that evades most vaccines
New Jersey health officials are bracing for the arrival of a new COVID-19 variant that appears to be more easily transmitted and evades many of the existing vaccine protections. Scientists are still learning about this latest strain, identified as XBB, but it appears to combine elements of multiple strains, including...
Stop the hop: A different method to try for killing spotted lanternflies in NJ
At this point, we're probably all sick of anything related to the spotted lanternfly. We're sick of seeing them, and we're exhausted from hearing about them. Unfortunately for us, this invasive pest is still a significant problem in New Jersey that we're being forced to deal with. As the spotted...
22 downtowns worth a visit in New Jersey
When word came out a couple of weeks ago that Metuchen was voted one of the best downtowns in America, we asked our listeners their thoughts on some of the best downtowns in our state. Metuchen has a really nice downtown but it's one of many in the state. It...
NJ ranks 32nd in U.S. for animal collisions, but worst months beginning
As rutting season intensifies and more and more groups of deer are congregating along New Jersey roadways, the Garden State finds itself in the middle of the pack of State Farm's annual, state-by-state ranking of animal collisions claims. From July 1, 2021 through this past June 30, New Jersey placed...
This Is Absolutely The Perfect Name For The Scariest Road In New Jersey
TGIF, and by that I mean Thank God It's Fall. Next to spring, fall is without a doubt my favorite season, and for good reason!. You have fall activities like pumpkin carving, cider drinking, and Oktoberfests, plus, as my wife would say, fall fashion is the best fashion. She's talking...
Gov Murphy: Updated kids COVID-19 booster available in NJ
TRENTON — Gov. Murphy says the Garden State is ready to provide updated coronavirus vaccine boosters targeting the latest dominant strains that have been approved for kids 5 years old and up. The Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent vaccine has been authorized for children ages 5 to 11 years old, while the...
The New Jersey Restaurant That Has Been Crowned Most Beautiful
We have a great combination of awesome food and beautiful ambiance and view at so many of New Jersey's greatest restaurants. But which one is the Garden State's most beautiful?. That's a question that is a really difficult one to answer since there are so many amazingly great restaurants in...
This Stunning New Jersey Beach Makes It Onto A Prestigious List
As we work our way toward a New Jersey Halloween, the summer lovers among us are always looking for something, anything, to help us think about summer. Would having one of our beaches named among the best do the trick?. Let’s all put our summer hats back on for a...
njgamblingsites.com
Biggest Slot Wins In New Jersey 2022
Players often find themselves asking “how much could I really win playing at online casinos in NJ?” While there’s no solid ceiling for a maximum win (that’s a good thing), we wanted to explore some of the biggest New Jersey online casino jackpot wins of 2022 to give you an idea of what’s possible.
New Jersey Women, Please Don’t Skip Your Yearly Mammograms
Checkups and medical tests can bring up anxiety, but they could save your life. If there's one person who understands medical anxiety, it's me. I haven't been officially diagnosed, but I'm pretty sure I have White Coat Syndrome - the disorder where your blood pressure increases simply by being around a doctor. Doctors visits freak me out, but getting checked up once a year is important.
Two Iselin, NJ residents came in contact with feral cat with rabies
WOODBRIDGE — A feral cat found Friday in the Iselin neighborhood has tested positive for rabies, according to multiple reports, and at least two human residents have been advised to seek treatment. Woodbridge Patch reported that after the calico cat was euthanized and the positive test came back Wednesday,...
By the numbers: Work-from-home surge transforms NJ economy
TRENTON – Close to 1 million New Jerseyans a day worked from home in 2021, according to Census Bureau estimates from its American Community Survey that underscore the massive changes brought on by the pandemic. Working from home had become gradually more popular in the state throughout the 2010s,...
These are the N.J. towns where homes are selling the fastest
Finding a home to buy has been difficult and one of the driving forces behind the recent red-hot real estate market. Demand was high and inventory was low. And despite the cool down going on now there still isn’t much to choose from. Statewide there were 2.7 months’ supply...
New Jersey’s Rank When It Comes To Lottery Luck
Everybody dreams of the day they find out the amazing news. You just hit it big with the New Jersey lottery. Most of us have our dream home already picked out if we win the lottery. As a matter of fact, I once got angry when I drove by my dream lottery home and there was a brand new for sale sign on the lawn. How dare they sell my home?
Hit The Brakes! Avoiding Making These Grave Mistakes On New Jersey Roads
It takes a special kind of person to be able to drive in New Jersey. There has to be an even mixture of, "I don't give a crap," "What are you looking at?" and "Do you even know how to drive?" It is dog eat dog on our roads, I'll...
Guy Fieri Picks His Favorite New Jersey Restaurants
Welcome to flavortown! When it comes to the best food in South Jersey and the Jersey Shore, there are lots of opinions but none greater than that of Guy Fieri. You can't keep him out of Jersey. Diners Drive-ins and Dives keep hitting us up because Guy knows a good thing when he tastes it. If you ask me, he's making excuses to keep coming back and we are not complaining.
