NJ braces for new COVID variant that evades most vaccines

New Jersey health officials are bracing for the arrival of a new COVID-19 variant that appears to be more easily transmitted and evades many of the existing vaccine protections. Scientists are still learning about this latest strain, identified as XBB, but it appears to combine elements of multiple strains, including...
22 downtowns worth a visit in New Jersey

When word came out a couple of weeks ago that Metuchen was voted one of the best downtowns in America, we asked our listeners their thoughts on some of the best downtowns in our state. Metuchen has a really nice downtown but it's one of many in the state. It...
Biggest Slot Wins In New Jersey 2022

Players often find themselves asking “how much could I really win playing at online casinos in NJ?” While there’s no solid ceiling for a maximum win (that’s a good thing), we wanted to explore some of the biggest New Jersey online casino jackpot wins of 2022 to give you an idea of what’s possible.
New Jersey Women, Please Don’t Skip Your Yearly Mammograms

Checkups and medical tests can bring up anxiety, but they could save your life. If there's one person who understands medical anxiety, it's me. I haven't been officially diagnosed, but I'm pretty sure I have White Coat Syndrome - the disorder where your blood pressure increases simply by being around a doctor. Doctors visits freak me out, but getting checked up once a year is important.
By the numbers: Work-from-home surge transforms NJ economy

TRENTON – Close to 1 million New Jerseyans a day worked from home in 2021, according to Census Bureau estimates from its American Community Survey that underscore the massive changes brought on by the pandemic. Working from home had become gradually more popular in the state throughout the 2010s,...
New Jersey’s Rank When It Comes To Lottery Luck

Everybody dreams of the day they find out the amazing news. You just hit it big with the New Jersey lottery. Most of us have our dream home already picked out if we win the lottery. As a matter of fact, I once got angry when I drove by my dream lottery home and there was a brand new for sale sign on the lawn. How dare they sell my home?
Guy Fieri Picks His Favorite New Jersey Restaurants

Welcome to flavortown! When it comes to the best food in South Jersey and the Jersey Shore, there are lots of opinions but none greater than that of Guy Fieri. You can't keep him out of Jersey. Diners Drive-ins and Dives keep hitting us up because Guy knows a good thing when he tastes it. If you ask me, he's making excuses to keep coming back and we are not complaining.
