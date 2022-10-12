Read full article on original website
Related
gspublishing.net
Coyote School News
Schedule of EventsSat., Oct. 15: Elementary boys’ basketball vs. Center/Stanton 9:00 a.m. Sun., Oct. 16: Open swimming, 1:00 - 3:00 p.m.; Adult water aeorbics, 3:30 - 4:30 p.m.Mon., Oct. 17: Varsity volleyball vs. Richardton/Taylor, 4:00 p.m. - Pink Night; Eligibility due, 8:20 a.m. Tues., Oct. 18: Varity volleyball vs. Wilton/ ...
gspublishing.net
Tightknit Huskies ready for playoffs
As the Hettinger County Huskies football team practiced Monday for the first round of state playoffs, Coach Nate Zachmann reminded the players that not every football player in the state got to practice Monday. Only 24 teams remain, as the Class B nine-man football playoffs begin in the state of ...
gspublishing.net
Get spooked at School of Terror in Regent
Enter the School of Terror – if you dare.Shrill screams and howling laughter will spew from the School of Terror this month, as the haunted school emerges from the shadows in Regent.Emanating from the imagination of Gary Greff at the Enchanted Castle in Regent, the School of Terror will welcome ...
Comments / 0