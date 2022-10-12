A man has been arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department for stabbing one woman and attacking another at a bus stop on Monday. Jonathan Cole was walking down Lankershim Boulevard near Hatteras Street Monday morning. As a woman was walking by him, Cole, without any provocation, stabbed the woman in the head with a pair of scissors he had on him. The victim then ran into a nearby business asking for help. She then collapsed with the scissors still inside her head, according to the LAPD.The victim was hospitalized and is recovering.Cole then went on and attacked another woman...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO