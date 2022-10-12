Read full article on original website
Shooting leaves man wounded in East Hollywood
LOS ANGELES – A man was hospitalized Friday after he was shot in East Hollywood. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Northeast Division responded at 2:25 a.m. to Santa Monica Boulevard and Edgemont Street east of Normandie Avenue to a drug overdose call but when they arrived they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds, said an LAPD spokesman.
Shooting Victim Found on Sidewalk in East Hollywood
East Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: A shooting victim was located on a sidewalk in East Hollywood Friday morning, Oct. 14, at approximately 2:36 a.m. by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics. LAFD personnel responded to the area of Santa Monica Boulevard and Edgemont in the East Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles...
Police identify suspect in murder, fatal carjacking in Inglewood
Police have released the identity of the murder suspect who was arrested Thursday after a pursuit that also left a carjacking victim dead. Joshua Reneau, 31, was still hospitalized Friday afternoon and currently faces a single murder charge. The incident unfolded when officers in the Los Angeles Police Department’s fugitive task force were surveilling Reneau […]
Three murder suspects in LAPD custody, one involved in fatal carjacking
A suspect in a July killing was in custody Friday — along with two accomplices arrested earlier — after he carjacked a vehicle in the South Los Angeles area, fatally injuring the victim during a police pursuit that ended in a crash in Inglewood. Joshua Reneau, 31, of...
Mission Hills shooting leaves man injured
MISSION HILLS, Calif. – A 30-year-old man was hospitalized Thursday evening after being shot in a Mission Hills park. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called at 9:01 p.m. to Devonwood Park, 10230 Woodman Ave., where they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound, said LAPD Officer Tony Im.
Police arrest man who stabbed woman with scissors in North Hollywood
A man has been arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department for stabbing one woman and attacking another at a bus stop on Monday. Jonathan Cole was walking down Lankershim Boulevard near Hatteras Street Monday morning. As a woman was walking by him, Cole, without any provocation, stabbed the woman in the head with a pair of scissors he had on him. The victim then ran into a nearby business asking for help. She then collapsed with the scissors still inside her head, according to the LAPD.The victim was hospitalized and is recovering.Cole then went on and attacked another woman...
Burbank Resident Arrested For Assault With A Deadly Weapon
A motorist has been arrested for pointing a handgun at a pedestrian during a roadside confrontation. The incident occurred on September 27, 2022. At about 6:00 p.m., Burbank Police responded to the area of Olive Avenue and Florence Street regarding a man threatening another with a gun. The victim told officers he was walking in an alley when he was startled by a vehicle that almost struck him. The victim yelled at the motorist, which resulted in the driver stopping to engage the victim in an argument.
Teen Arrested in Deadly Attack of Store Clerk in Highland Park
An arrest has been made in a deadly attack against a liquor store clerk in Highland Park who tried to stop a group of teens from stealing beer and other items. The Los Angeles Police Department’s media relations division confirmed Thursday that one of the four teenagers who allegedly struck 68-year-old Steven Reyes with a scooter at Tony's Market near the intersection of Figueroa Street and E Avenue 40 last week is now in custody.
Homeless man stabs woman in the head with scissors, throws jar of pickles at 2nd victim in 'unprovoked' attacks: LAPD
A homeless man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a woman in the head with a pair of scissors and later throwing a jar of pickles at another woman in North Hollywood earlier this week. The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. Monday when the 22-year-old victim was walking south on Lankershim Boulevard near Hatteras Street, […]
Murder suspects carjack, kill man during pursuit that ended in Inglewood
INGLEWOOD- A murder suspect is now in custody after surrendering to authorities in Inglewood after evading police in Los Angeles. The male suspect was wanted for allegedly killing a person while robbing a Topanga-area jewelry store a few months ago, and police attempted to arrest him at his residence in South L.A., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Authorities ID pedestrian killed in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man who was hit by a car and killed in Long Beach was from Riverside County, authorities said Friday. Officers were sent to Studebaker Road and Spring Street at about 11:55 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Shawn Mayberry, 45, of...
Authorities ID man killed in South Gate
SOUTH GATE, Calif. – A 42-year-old man who was killed in South Gate was identified Thursday. Deputies were called at 1:19 a.m. Tuesday to the 2500 block of Indiana Avenue, east of Alameda Street where they found the victim, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Karim Quintero was identified...
Video shows disabled man stabbed inside Mar Vista fast-food restaurant; suspect sought
Police are asking for the public to help identify a man who stabbed a disabled man in the back inside a fast-food restaurant in Mar Vista last week. The attack, which was captured on video, occurred around 6:55 p.m. Oct. 3 in the 12000 block of Venice Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. […]
Woman stabbed in head with scissors by stranger in North Hollywood, LAPD says
A man is accused of stabbing a woman in the head with a pair of scissors and assaulting another woman in North Hollywood earlier this week.
13-year-old arrested in deadly beating of Highland Park liquor store clerk
LOS ANGELES - Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department announced Thursday a 13-year-old has been arrested in the deadly beating of a liquor store clerk in Highland Park and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the additional teen suspects. The name of the 13-year-old suspected was...
Carjacking victim dragged, killed during police pursuit in Inglewood
A horrific scene unfolded in Inglewood Thursday evening when a carjacking victim was killed after being dragged by his own vehicle when it was stolen by a murder suspect who was fleeing from police. Authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Gang and Narcotic Division had been conducting surveillance on...
Motorcyclist killed in freeway crash in Palmdale area
PALMDALE, Calif. – A motorcyclist died in a high-speed crash on the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in the Palmdale area, authorities said Friday. The crash occurred about 5:40 p.m. Thursday on the northbound 14 Freeway near Avenue O-8, the California Highway Patrol reported. According to the CHP, the 23-year-old...
Authorities ID man fatally wounded in Wilmington shooting
WILMINGTON, Calif. – Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was fatally shot by Los Angeles police in Wilmington. The shooting was reported at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday near E Street and Quay Avenue, where officers were following a truck that had been reported stolen, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Man suspected of using skateboard as deadly weapon
Two adults got into a fight Sunday afternoon at one of the William S. Hart Baseball and Softball fields in Valencia that resulted in the arrest of a 33-year-old Canyon Country man suspected of using a skateboard as a deadly weapon, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. According...
Authorities arrest homicide suspect in South LA area
SOUTH LA – A homicide suspect was taken into custody Wednesday after hiding from police for several hours in the south Los Angeles area. Authorities went to 97th Street and Success Avenue about 7:40 a.m. to serve a warrant, but the man ran into the neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
