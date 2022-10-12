There was a health fair at the Community Center in Glenwood last month, and Aspen Valley Hospital is sponsoring some in Aspen and Basalt early next month. This column offers some tips regarding health fair lab results, but is not meant to take the place of discussing any abnormal results with your primary care provider. If you don’t have a PCP, The People’s Clinic offers free consultations by appointment (970-379-5718). Ideally, you should fast for at least 6 hours (water’s okay) before having your blood drawn, because failure to do so can affect blood sugar and triglyceride results.

