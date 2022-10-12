Read full article on original website
Aspen Daily News
Town of Snowmass Village says Krabloonik must vacate property by next month
Having been found out of compliance with its lease and failure to provide proof of how the errors will be rectified, Krabloonik was issued a final notice of default by the Town of Snowmass Village on Oct. 6 and will need to vacate the property by Nov. 1. After receiving...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
RFTA set to purchase Rodeway Inn motel in West Glenwood for worker-housing project
The Roaring Fork Transportation Authority Board on Thursday formally approved the purchase of the Rodeway Inn property in West Glenwood for $4.88 million for conversion into employee housing units. Closing on the deal is expected by mid-November, according to documents before the RFTA board at its regular meeting in Carbondale.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Vail Mountain turns on the first snow guns of the season
Vail Resorts is wasting no time preparing for winter. With the peak of leaf-peeping season barely behind us, an Instagram post early Thursday from Vail Mountain’s official account shows the first snow guns of the season firing up in preparation for the resort’s projected Nov. 11 Opening Day.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Updates and minor price increases at Glenwood Springs Airport
Glenwood Springs Airport will have changes both large and small going into next year. Hangar leasing prices are slated to increase in 2023, but not by too much, and changes will still need to be presented to the Glenwood Springs City Council and voted on. The biggest change will be...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Friday letters: 2C and other election endorsement thoughts, animal rights
Keeping Carrie Couey as your Treasurer is so important. The job of County Treasurer requires educational background and experience, well-rounded in the many money and finance issues with Public Funds. Carrie’s bachelor’s and master’s were in the area of accounting, business and organizational leadership with focus on public and non-profit...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Three fall fests to choose from in Roaring Fork Valley this weekend
October (or Oktober) is not just a time for spooks and scares, it’s also a great time to enjoy fall colors, the local harvest, pretzels and beer. There are two big October/Oktober celebrations in Glenwood Springs this weekend, and a harvest happy Farm Fest in Carbondale. In Glenwood Springs,...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Delays slated for I-70 through Glenwood Canyon
Expect delays on Interstate 70 in the evening today. Traffic delays on I-70, east of Glenwood Springs are expected into the evening while crews work to remove the remains of a commercial vehicle crash that happened yesterday morning, a Colorado Department of Transportation news release states. The crash was by...
First-of-its-kind Private Land Camping Ordinance Passes in Colorado’s Chaffee County
Chaffee County this week approved a private-land camping ordinance that provides rural landowners with an accessible, clear, and cost-effective path to hosting small-scale commercial camping on private property. With the ordinance, the Chaffee County Board of Commissioners modernized the county's definition of agritourism and opened critical economic opportunities to Colorado farmers and ranchers. "This groundbreaking policy puts outdoor recreation dollars into the hands of the rural landowners who are stewarding some of Colorado's most historic and prized rural landscapes," said Hipcamp Government and Community Relations Senior Manager Michal Rosenoer. "The new ordinance outlines clear, cost-effective, and thoughtful regulations for camping on private lands to ensure it's safe for the community, good for the environment, and supportive of Chaffee County's continued economic development."
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Rifle City Council approves new city hall HVAC system for roughly $1 million
Rifle City Council approved on Oct. 5, the order and installation of a new $1.06 million heating, ventilation and air conditioning system for city hall. The new system marks one of the final components of the major Rifle City Hall renovation project, but contractors and city administrators are saying it could be more than a year before Rifle receives the system.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Glenwood High students make it ‘Almost, Maine’ in the Roaring Fork Valley
The students who put together the production of “Almost, Maine” at Glenwood Springs High School have put in countless hours to bring the community a completely student-led and run production. After doing a couple scenes from “Almost, Maine” during their sophomore year, a group of this year’s seniors...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Rifle Heritage Center presents ‘Voices in the Dark’ fundraiser
There’s nothing spookier than walking through an old, creaky museum with the lights dimmed. Even spookier is seeing the museum’s figures come alive in the dark. Many interesting characters called Rifle home before automobiles lined every street corner. These figures come back from the dead to breathe fresh air during the museum’s “Voices in the Dark” Halloween fundraiser.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Glenwood Springs plans for $100 million-plus budget for next year
Total budget of Glenwood Springs is $107 million, Acting City Manager Steve Boyd said. The city has already hosted a number of work sessions focusing on specific departments and funds; Boyd said that there will be an open session for members of the public to come and speak about the budget submittal at 5 p.m. before the council meeting next week.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Semi driver air-lifted to Front Range following Wednesday morning wreck near Glenwood Springs that closed I-70
The driver of a semi-tractor trailer whose cab caught on fire after he wrecked his rig on Interstate 70 just east of Glenwood Springs Wednesday morning has been air-lifted to a Front Range hospital with critical injuries, the Colorado State Patrol said. The 22-year-old male driver from Pennsylvania was the...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Doctor’s Tip: Health Fair lab results
There was a health fair at the Community Center in Glenwood last month, and Aspen Valley Hospital is sponsoring some in Aspen and Basalt early next month. This column offers some tips regarding health fair lab results, but is not meant to take the place of discussing any abnormal results with your primary care provider. If you don’t have a PCP, The People’s Clinic offers free consultations by appointment (970-379-5718). Ideally, you should fast for at least 6 hours (water’s okay) before having your blood drawn, because failure to do so can affect blood sugar and triglyceride results.
Driver injured after semi crash, fire on I-70
EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — A stretch of Interstate 70 was closed down to one lane in each direction in Glenwood Canyon after a semi-truck crashed and caught on fire, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP). The interstate was closed down to one lane in both directions for hours, while...
nbc11news.com
Fatal wreck claims two teenagers in Delta County
DELTA, Colo. (KKCO) - A wreck early on Wednesday morning, October 12, 2022, left two teenagers dead and two injured in Delta County. State troopers say that four teens were riding in a 2006 Mitsubishi along Highway 133 near Mile Post 2 when the driver crossed the center line, overcorrected, and rolled.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Rifle softball continues hot streak with five straight wins since Oct. 6
Rifle High School Girls Softball has been unbeatable in October. The Bears have notched a five-game win streak since Oct. 6, beating Grand Junction, Montezuma-Cortez and Durango. Rifle, now with a 16-5 overall record, faces Pueblo County (15-8) in the first round of the Class 4A Region 8 tournament at...
