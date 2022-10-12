Read full article on original website
Ole Miss vs. Auburn schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Ole Miss vs. Auburn schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 15 Time: 12 p.m. Eastern TV: ESPN network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss reveals uniform combination, patriotic-themed helmet for Military Appreciation Day vs. Auburn
Ole Miss will be looking to run its record to 7-0 on Saturday. It will have to take care of business against Auburn as the Tigers pay a visit to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Tigers have been somewhat of a bogey team for the Rebels in recent years. While they have struggled to a 3-3 mark, they’ve won the last 6 meetings in the series, including a 31-20 win at Jordan-Hare Stadium against what was then the No. 11 team in the country.
collegeandmagnolia.com
Opponent Q&A: Auburn @ Ole Miss
So, we have another game this weekend, and maybe we’re looking at the last one that Bryan Harsin and company will coach. Maybe. Either way, let’s learn about the Ole Miss Rebels from Red Cup Rebellion, and find out what we’ll see tomorrow morning when kickoff occurs in Oxford.
Daily Mississippian
College football pick ’em: Week 7
For a bowl-bound Rebels squad looking to continue its dominance, a wild-card team like the Auburn Tigers signals a worrisome week for Ole Miss coaches. Auburn, a disappointing 3-3 on the season and 1-2 against FBS opponents, has a habit of ruining the dreams of teams bound for a stellar season. They pushed an SEC champion Alabama squad to four overtimes last season and were one of only two teams to defeat the Rebels during the regular season. The other was Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide.
Oxford Eagle
Oxford Police Department announces Auburn game day plans
To ensure that everyone has a fun and safe time celebrating, we will have an increased presence in and around the downtown Square area. Our goal is to be proactive in preventing any disturbances or unsafe activities, and as always, do not hesitate to contact us should the need arise.
Photo Gallery: Square Jam in downtown Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. -- It was a packed Oxford Square on Friday evening as the Ole Miss men's and women's basketball teams both got to show out and show off their skills in downtown Oxford for Square Jam. In the events that unfolded, Robert Allen took the crown in a game...
vinepair.com
A Mississippi College Town Dominated by Football, Oxford’s Drinking Scene Punches Above Its Weight
The first time I went to Oxford, Miss., was in 2008 when I attended the Southern Foodways Alliance Fall Symposium, an annual gathering of chefs, writers, artists, scholars, bartenders, distillers, and those with a passion for the diverse food cultures of the American South for a weekend of conversations, lectures, and presentations paired with excellent food and drink. That year’s theme was, fittingly, “Southern Drinkways,” and over the next decade I continued to return to Oxford every fall. Each time I wandered the aisles of Square Books, ascended the narrow staircase leading to the upstairs bar at City Grocery, or made one last late-night stop for fried chicken-on-a-stick at the 4 Corners Chevron, I felt like a welcome regular. The nostalgic lure of a college town in autumn is strong and I understand why Oxford is known as the Velvet Ditch, the kind of place that’s “easy to fall into and hard to crawl out of.”
opelikaobserver.com
Survey Says! Opelika Business Owner, Family to Appear on ‘Family Feud’
OPELIKA — Molly Anderson Howard, owner of Studio 3:19 in Opelika, recently appeared alongside her family on the popular game show “Family Feud.”. How the Anderson family came to appear on the show is a story about making the best out of every situation. Before that, however, it all began in Molly’s childhood, when she and her family first discovered a love for the classic game show.
opelikaobserver.com
Making the Grade: The Sound Kitchen
As I’ve mentioned before in this column, my nephew Luke smokes the best pork ribs that Mike and I have ever tasted. Because as I’ve also stated, ribs should come from a pig and not a cow, as all Alabamians know. In addition, I reported that Lindsay, Luke’s wife and our niece, nixed my terrific suggestion that Luke should open a rib joint. Unfortunately, Luke agreed with her. Again, he is a very successful mechanical engineer in Birmingham, and Lindsay is an outstanding office manager for a group of doctors, so I can understand why they don’t want to work their fingers to the bone seven days a week barbecuing ribs. After all, hungry people can get nasty, and some are really bad tippers.
thelocalvoice.net
Family Business Owners Support Future Generations
Corinth Coca-Cola creates UM business school scholarships. Corinth Coca-Cola Bottling Works Inc. has been serving beverages since 1907. In that time, the family-owned and operated organization has expanded from its original location in Corinth to multiple locations across the Mid-South. And all the while, family members have run the business....
Mississippi River low water levels lead to unusual discovery of cars at Bass Landing
MISSISSIPPI — The Mississippi River has gotten so low it is revealing things that it has held secret. In DeSoto County at Bass Landing Road, where it meets the river, two cars have been found that were submerged until the water. FOX13 is talking with locals, and law enforcement...
desotocountynews.com
MDOT road projects continue in northwest Mississippi
The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced updates to several maintenance projects in northwest Mississippi. “There’s no shortage of needs in Northwest Mississippi. Keeping these and other projects on track will improve our overall transportation network,” said Northern District Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell. “Hopefully, these and others will prove to be a sign of more to follow.”
yalnews.com
City-Wide Yard Sale Is Saturday
WATER VALLEY – An idea shared on social media back in August to gauge interest for a city-wide yard sale will come to fruition Saturday with over three dozen locations signed up and several stops featuring items from multiple families. Water Valley Sale Day is scheduled from 7 a.m. until noon, but many participants have extended the hours and a few plan to have a two-day sale that starts Friday.
hottytoddy.com
Stormy Weather Brought Much-Needed Rain Along With Toppled Trees, Hail
After almost a month of no rain, Mother Nature dumped about an inch of the wet stuff in Lafayette County last night, along with strong winds, hail and an amazing lightning show. Oxford dodged the first round of storms that bypassed the area in the afternoon on Wednesday. However, at...
thelocalvoice.net
University of Mississippi, U.S. Senator Tim Scott Rescheduling Campus Appearance
Tags: Declaration of Independence Center for the Study of American Freedom, Mississippi, Ole Miss, Oxford, Tim Scott, U.S. Senator, University of Mississippi. University of Mississippi The University of Mississippi, affectionately known as Ole Miss, is Mississippi’s flagship university. A member of the elite group of R1: Doctoral Universities - Highest Research Activity by the Carnegie Classification, Ole Miss has a long history of producing leaders in public service, business, academics and the professions. Its 16 academic divisions include a major medical school; nationally recognized schools of accountancy, law and pharmacy; and an Honors College acclaimed for a blend of academic rigor, experiential learning and opportunities for community action. Acclaimed as one of the nation’s most beautiful, Ole Miss's main campus is in Oxford, which is routinely recognized as one of the nation's best college towns.
DeSoto County locals react to drop in Mississippi River water levels
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — If we ultimately don’t get enough rain to get the Mississippi River back to some decent level for barge traffic, it could hit you in the wallet. FOX13′s reporter Tom Dees spent the day along the Mississippi River at Bass Landing in DeSoto County and has been talking to people who have spent a lifetime down there.
Opelika-Auburn News
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Opelika.
WSFA
Photos of Tuskegee University’s veterinarian students going viral
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee University’s latest school fundraiser is taking off on social media. Photos of the college’s veterinarian students posing with different animals have been shared thousands of times on Facebook. From snakes to cats to rabbits, each student is photographed posing with a pet. Many...
WSFA
Multiple trees, power lines down after storms Wednesday in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple trees and powerlines were down in Montgomery County following storms Wednesday afternoon, according to law enforcement and the county’s emergency management agency. The Montgomery Emergency Management Agency listed several locations with down trees or powerlines on its Facebook page:. Alabama Power reported 3,500...
Alabama man charged with recording children in bathroom in voyeurism case
An Alabama man has been arrested and charged with voyeurism in a case involving children.
