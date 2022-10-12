ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nessel supports veteran access to abortions, more

By Iz Martin
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined a coalition supporting veteran access to abortion care.

A new rule from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs allows both veterans and their families access to abortion counseling for pregnancies and abortion services when the patient’s life or health is threatened, as well as in cases of self-reported rape or incest.

Improving Access to Abortion and Abortion Counseling for Veterans and Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA) Beneficiaries was announced by the VA on Sept. 2, after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade .

The coalition wrote a letter supporting the rule, saying that the rule fills a gap in healthcare.

Our veterans and their families deserve the best care we can provide. If that care necessarily includes abortion services, they should not be denied just because the veteran is serving in a state that has restricted access to this critical healthcare. The VA’s interim final rule will help ensure that veterans and their families are able to make medical decisions based on their own beliefs, not those of elected or appointed individuals who do not have the woman’s best interests in mind. I continue to oppose any attempt to limit access to care and I remain committed to a woman’s right to choose. So I stand firmly with my colleagues in supporting this VA rule.

Attorney General Dana Nessel

The coalition includes attorneys general from California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington.

