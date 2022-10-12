Read full article on original website
kut.org
Festival in Round Rock resurrects the legend of the Hairy Man
Legend has it that back in the 19th century, a hairy hermit who hated people traveling on “his road” would attack the covered wagons and travelers who dared to enter his realm in what is now Round Rock. The most common telling of the legend recalls that as...
post-register.com
BBQ Fest schedule of events￼
Here is updated information from Texas Monthly regarding its BBQ Fest scheduled for Nov. 5-6 in Lockhart. The celebration of the wide world of BBQ, featuring food, drinks, live music, cooking demos, and a marketplace. Featured joints will showcase international and creative flavors, plus a lineup of curated taquerias. Market...
Greenhouse Craft Food closing in Round Rock after 9 years
Owner Rob Snow said the restaurant will continue food trailer operations at Black Sparrow Music Parlor, 113 W. Second St., Taylor. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Greenhouse Craft Foods will close its Round Rock location Oct. 16 after nine years of operation. Located at 1400 E. Old Settlers Blvd., Ste. 110, the restaurant offers a variety of food made from locally grown ingredients. Owner Rob Snow said the restaurant will continue food trailer operations at Black Sparrow Music Parlor, 113 W. Second St., Taylor. As often as possible, Snow sources his menu items from organic, antibiotic-free and local producers. 512-595-5090. www.greenhousecraftfood.com.
San Antonio Burrito Bites: Marble Falls' Jadin Corona fails miserably
They did not understand the assignment.
1 Texas Eatery Is Among 'Absolute Best Breakfast Restaurants In America'
Mashed compiled a list of the absolute best breakfast restaurants in America.
Road tripping? These restaurants serve the best Texas-style BBQ
When road-tripping, you're going to need to know where to stop to get the best barbecue in America.
austinmonthly.com
7 Fun Things to Do in Austin This Weekend: Oct. 14-16
NADC Burger, a new venture by pro-skater Neen Williams and Michelin-starred chef Phillip Frankland Lee, is serving burgers every night behind Idle Hands Austin from 6 p.m. until they sell out. The burger is a double smash patty with pickled jalapeños, using seasoning from Williams’s spice company, NADC. Read more about it here. Daily, 6 p.m., 85 Rainey St.
tribeza.com
Where to Find Austin’s Best Baked Goods
The Zilker neighborhood is home to ThoroughBread, a small-batch bakery that has developed a legion of fans in just a few years of business. The cookies are really the star of the show here, and their flavors range from the more unique, like Peanut Butter and Jelly, to classic Chocolate Chip. With all-organic flour and naturally leavened sourdough, the fresh breads are also not to be missed.
15-foot homecoming mum: Round Rock floral design students unveil giant creation
They say "everything is bigger in Texas" — that's including a homecoming mum that students at a Round Rock high school put together.
virtualbx.com
Lockhart: Frozen Dessert Manufacturer to Develop $29 Million Facility
Feature Photo: A fork lift carries frozen pops out of a Ziegenfelder warehouse. Image: The Ziegenfelder Company/Facebook. Lockhart (Caldwell County) – The Ziegenfelder Company, a frozen dessert manufacturer in operation in the United States for well over a century, will establish a new manufacturing facility in Lockhart. The project...
Eater
Super Popular Nashville Hot Chicken Chain Hattie B’s Is Opening in Austin in Old Maria’s Taco Xpress Location
Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, the popular Nashville-based hot chicken restaurant chain, is looking to open in Texas, as pointed out by an Eater tipster. The first Austin location will be at 2529 South Lamar Boulevard, the former Maria’s Taco Xpress address in the South Lamar neighborhood, as reported by Austin Business Journal, starting sometime in the fall of 2023.
People Are Obsessed With This Bedazzled Truck In Austin, Texas
Odd Ball Kustom Garage in Austin has been working hard on a special truck. They took us along for the ride by making an entire TikTok account. The task started with taking an old rusty brown C10 and restoring it. Most shops would have just stopped there. It looked great...
austin.com
Hocus Pocus House Magically Appears in East Austin
The Harry Potter House in South Austin may not be happening for Halloween this year, but we found the next best thing. A Hocus Pocus display has magically appeared at a house in East Austin – a house we know well as it’s also the Home Alone House that we featured in the past.
dailytrib.com
Marble Falls Family Camp Out features activities, movie, s’mores and more
Grab the tent and your loved ones for outdoor fun during the second annual Family Camp Out from Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 15-16, at Johnson Park, 230 Avenue J South in Marble Falls. The event is hosted by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. Campsites are $35. “We hope to provide...
394 million birds will migrate over Central Texas Thursday, tracker says
These birds migrate under the cover of darkness.
Eater
Where to Order Thanksgiving Pies in Austin
Thanksgiving is essentially a big excuse to eat really great food, right? After securing takeout turkey and sides, it’s time to think about desserts, specifically pie, the epitome of sweets perfection for the holiday. Bakeries, restaurants, and food trucks in the Austin area — which occupies the ancestral lands of the Coahuiltecan, Comanche, Jumano, Tonkawa, and Lipan Apache tribes — are making it easier for people to masquerade as amazing bakers. These businesses are offering takeout Thanksgiving pies all available for the long holiday weekend beginning on Thursday, November 24.
papercitymag.com
Kendra Scott Goes Luxe — The Austin Entrepreneur’s Extremely Limited Release Collection of Super High-End Pieces Launches Today
Kendra Scott's limited edition, 20th anniversary release includes earrings and a necklace made with 14-karat gold. Attainability has long been part of the Kendra Scott ethos. The Austin-based jewelry maker, philanthropist, and entrepreneur practically built her empire (currently valued at over $1 billion) by offering high-quality staples and statement pieces at fair price points. But today, in honor of the brand’s 20th anniversary, Kendra Scott is venturing into new territory with a limited release of three ultra high-end pieces.
Beware This Fuzzy Little Menace in Killeen, Texas
As we get into celebrating the harvest season here in the Killeen, Texas area, there are a lot of things that we look forward to. One thing I can say I definitely look forward to is the variety delicious harvest vegetables that we can turn into yummy fall dishes. For...
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Texas
Mashed compiled a list of each state's best pizza place.
Cooler temperatures and a good chance of rain
Rain and cooler air are on their way to Central Texas. -- Rich Segal
