Round Mountain, TX

post-register.com

BBQ Fest schedule of events￼

Here is updated information from Texas Monthly regarding its BBQ Fest scheduled for Nov. 5-6 in Lockhart. The celebration of the wide world of BBQ, featuring food, drinks, live music, cooking demos, and a marketplace. Featured joints will showcase international and creative flavors, plus a lineup of curated taquerias. Market...
LOCKHART, TX
Community Impact Austin

Greenhouse Craft Food closing in Round Rock after 9 years

Owner Rob Snow said the restaurant will continue food trailer operations at Black Sparrow Music Parlor, 113 W. Second St., Taylor. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Greenhouse Craft Foods will close its Round Rock location Oct. 16 after nine years of operation. Located at 1400 E. Old Settlers Blvd., Ste. 110, the restaurant offers a variety of food made from locally grown ingredients. Owner Rob Snow said the restaurant will continue food trailer operations at Black Sparrow Music Parlor, 113 W. Second St., Taylor. As often as possible, Snow sources his menu items from organic, antibiotic-free and local producers. 512-595-5090. www.greenhousecraftfood.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
austinmonthly.com

7 Fun Things to Do in Austin This Weekend: Oct. 14-16

NADC Burger, a new venture by pro-skater Neen Williams and Michelin-starred chef Phillip Frankland Lee, is serving burgers every night behind Idle Hands Austin from 6 p.m. until they sell out. The burger is a double smash patty with pickled jalapeños, using seasoning from Williams’s spice company, NADC. Read more about it here. Daily, 6 p.m., 85 Rainey St.
AUSTIN, TX
tribeza.com

Where to Find Austin’s Best Baked Goods

The Zilker neighborhood is home to ThoroughBread, a small-batch bakery that has developed a legion of fans in just a few years of business. The cookies are really the star of the show here, and their flavors range from the more unique, like Peanut Butter and Jelly, to classic Chocolate Chip. With all-organic flour and naturally leavened sourdough, the fresh breads are also not to be missed.
AUSTIN, TX
virtualbx.com

Lockhart: Frozen Dessert Manufacturer to Develop $29 Million Facility

Feature Photo: A fork lift carries frozen pops out of a Ziegenfelder warehouse. Image: The Ziegenfelder Company/Facebook. Lockhart (Caldwell County) – The Ziegenfelder Company, a frozen dessert manufacturer in operation in the United States for well over a century, will establish a new manufacturing facility in Lockhart. The project...
LOCKHART, TX
Eater

Super Popular Nashville Hot Chicken Chain Hattie B’s Is Opening in Austin in Old Maria’s Taco Xpress Location

Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, the popular Nashville-based hot chicken restaurant chain, is looking to open in Texas, as pointed out by an Eater tipster. The first Austin location will be at 2529 South Lamar Boulevard, the former Maria’s Taco Xpress address in the South Lamar neighborhood, as reported by Austin Business Journal, starting sometime in the fall of 2023.
AUSTIN, TX
austin.com

Hocus Pocus House Magically Appears in East Austin

The Harry Potter House in South Austin may not be happening for Halloween this year, but we found the next best thing. A Hocus Pocus display has magically appeared at a house in East Austin – a house we know well as it’s also the Home Alone House that we featured in the past.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Where to Order Thanksgiving Pies in Austin

Thanksgiving is essentially a big excuse to eat really great food, right? After securing takeout turkey and sides, it’s time to think about desserts, specifically pie, the epitome of sweets perfection for the holiday. Bakeries, restaurants, and food trucks in the Austin area — which occupies the ancestral lands of the Coahuiltecan, Comanche, Jumano, Tonkawa, and Lipan Apache tribes — are making it easier for people to masquerade as amazing bakers. These businesses are offering takeout Thanksgiving pies all available for the long holiday weekend beginning on Thursday, November 24.
AUSTIN, TX
papercitymag.com

Kendra Scott Goes Luxe — The Austin Entrepreneur’s Extremely Limited Release Collection of Super High-End Pieces Launches Today

Kendra Scott's limited edition, 20th anniversary release includes earrings and a necklace made with 14-karat gold. Attainability has long been part of the Kendra Scott ethos. The Austin-based jewelry maker, philanthropist, and entrepreneur practically built her empire (currently valued at over $1 billion) by offering high-quality staples and statement pieces at fair price points. But today, in honor of the brand’s 20th anniversary, Kendra Scott is venturing into new territory with a limited release of three ultra high-end pieces.
AUSTIN, TX

