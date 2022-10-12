The Zilker neighborhood is home to ThoroughBread, a small-batch bakery that has developed a legion of fans in just a few years of business. The cookies are really the star of the show here, and their flavors range from the more unique, like Peanut Butter and Jelly, to classic Chocolate Chip. With all-organic flour and naturally leavened sourdough, the fresh breads are also not to be missed.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO