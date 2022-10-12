Read full article on original website
Related
gspublishing.net
Lending a helping hand
Inflation has overwhelmed the country since August 2021 with rates being out of the normal 2%-4% range for an entire year, causing a paycheck-to-paycheck lifestyle for many.Madison Zimmerman, a Junior at Grant County High School in Elgin, has seen the financial struggle of families across the nation and in Grant ...
gspublishing.net
Raymond Hintz
Raymond Hintz, 83, passed away peacefully on October 9, 2022, at his home with family by his side. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00 a.m. MT Friday, October 14, at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Carson, ND with Father Biju Antony as celebrant. Burial will follow in the Carson Community Cemetery.
gspublishing.net
Elgin approves final budget
The Elgin City Council approved its 2023 final budget during its regular meeting Oct. 6, anticipating an approximately 6.4% increase in general fund expenditures over the 2022 budget. The general fund expenses are budgeted at $177,939 in 2022 and $190,100 in 2023. The city’s mill levy for the general fund ...
Comments / 0