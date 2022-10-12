A simple, rustic, one-pan dinner that never disappoints. I think that a roasted chicken dinner is probably my favorite dinner in existence. To me, there’s nothing else that’s quite as comforting as juicy succulent chicken, flavorful roasted veggies, and savory drippings to spoon over it all. I often accomplish this by roasting a whole chicken over a bed of veggies or even using two pans if I’m really concerned about getting the ideal texture on both the bird and veg… And that works great. But when I’m a little more pressed for time, or when I want to introduce a few more flavors to both components, or I want to pop the whole meal in the oven and forget about it, I only have eyes for this Roasted Lemon Rosemary Chicken.

