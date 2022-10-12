Read full article on original website
Advocates push for strong climate action plan
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Outside of Governor Kathy Hochul’s Office, advocates were calling on the New York State Climate Action Council to include in its plan a requirement for all new building to be electric. “We’ve seen all these extreme weather events in New York, throughout the country so...
Clay man billed hundreds in unpaid E-ZPass toll fees
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A Town of Clay man is turning to the Your Stories team for help after he received nearly a dozen bills in the mail that claim he owes money for unpaid tolls in the New York City and New Jersey areas. The twist? Jeffery French...
Salina man in court Friday agrees to extradition to Vermont
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Town of Salina man charged in connection with a 1989 double murder case in Vermont will soon return to the Green Mountain State. 79-year-old Michael Louise is accused of stabbing to death his mother-in-law and father-in-law — George and Catherine Peacock — in their home 33 years ago.
California governor blocks Charles Manson follower’s parole
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s governor blocked the parole of Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel on Friday, more than five decades after she scrawled “Helter Skelter” on a wall using the blood of one of their victims. Gov. Gavin Newsom said Krenwinkel, now 74, is still...
Students left by bus found lost in the Adirondacks
THURMAN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two students visiting the Adirondacks recently were rescued by New York State Forest Rangers after getting lost during a day retreat from an area university, according to a press release from the Department of Environmental Conservation. The DEC confirmed that a ranger was called into...
Lewis County man charged with endangering the welfare of a child
NEW BREMEN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A New Bremen man has been arrested in connection to an investigation regarding the welfare of a child, according to a press release from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Patrick M. Finley, 31, was arrested in connection to a case in which a...
Kemp vs. Abrams II: Republican has incumbent advantage now
ATLANTA (AP) — In 2018, Brian Kemp spent much of his campaign for Georgia governor in Stacey Abrams’ shadow as the Democratic Party star tried to become the nation’s first Black female governor. In the end, he won narrowly anyway. Then, halfway through his term, the Republican...
Syracuse man, 79, arrested for 1989 double murder in Danby
Vermont State Police say they have identified a suspect in the 33-year-old unsolved murder of a Danby couple. Michael Anthony Louise, 79, was arrested Thursday at his home in Syracuse, New York. He is accused of killing George Peacock, 76, and Catherine Peacock, 73, who were found dead Sept. 17, 1989, in their home on U.S. Route 7.
Two swing House seats in spotlight in battleground of Nevada
RENO, Nev. (AP) — As they have been for most elections the past decade, two of Nevada’s four U.S. House races are in the swing-seat spotlight as Democratic incumbents Reps. Susie Lee and Steven Horsford seek reelection in the western battleground state. But for the first time in...
Wind advisories issued across North Country
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Prepare for gusty winds on Thursday. The National Weather Service has issued wind advisories for Jefferson and Lewis counties, as well as the southeastern portion of St. Lawrence County. South winds ranging from 20 to 30 miles per hour, with gusts up to 50 miles...
