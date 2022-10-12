Read full article on original website
Get spooked at School of Terror in Regent
Enter the School of Terror – if you dare.Shrill screams and howling laughter will spew from the School of Terror this month, as the haunted school emerges from the shadows in Regent.Emanating from the imagination of Gary Greff at the Enchanted Castle in Regent, the School of Terror will welcome ...
Vote for the Academy Sports + Outdoors Florida high school football play of the week (Oct. 6-8)
SBLive Sports and Academy Sports + Outdoors are teaming up to bring you the most exciting plays each week during the 2022 Florida high school football season. And to top it off, fans can enter for their chance to win a $100 Academy Sports + Outdoors gift card every week. One gift card winner will be selected each week during the football season.
Night Hawk Volleyball hits the Road
The Night Hawk Girls Volleyball team put on over 900 miles with trips to Beach, Glen Ullin and Carrington last week. They started off with a trip to Beach and the Night Hawks took care of Beach winning 3 sets to 0.To read more please log in or subscribe to ...
Tightknit Huskies ready for playoffs
As the Hettinger County Huskies football team practiced Monday for the first round of state playoffs, Coach Nate Zachmann reminded the players that not every football player in the state got to practice Monday. Only 24 teams remain, as the Class B nine-man football playoffs begin in the state of ...
Paso Robles students gather for annual cross-country event
Hundreds of elementary school students gathered in Paso Robles Friday for an annual cross country event.
