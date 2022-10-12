Read full article on original website
Lending a helping hand
Inflation has overwhelmed the country since August 2021 with rates being out of the normal 2%-4% range for an entire year, causing a paycheck-to-paycheck lifestyle for many.Madison Zimmerman, a Junior at Grant County High School in Elgin, has seen the financial struggle of families across the nation and in Grant ...
Executive Director Honored
Jasmin Fosheim, Hettinger Area Chamber of Commerce and Adams County Development Corporation Executive Director, was awarded “Emerging Professional of the Year” by the Economic Development Association of North Dakota. Fosheim was presented this honor at the Association’s Fall conference on September 28, in Bismarck.Fosheim attributes her notoriety to a combination ...
SELFRIDGE NEWS
Friday evening there was a 70th birthday party for Ed Mosset in Selfridge. There were lots of people there to help Ed celebrate!Shannon Mosset Hansen planned the surprise party.Gary Sandland had an auction sale on Saturday. Many people attended the sale.Nick and Debbie Vollmuth spent a couple days in Dickinson ...
Q & A : Meet the county commissioner candidates
Mail-in ballots are being sent to qualified electors, as the Nov. 8 general election approaches.In Grant County races, Auditor/Treasurer Sara Meier, Recorder/Clerk of District Court Julie Fischer and Sheriff Garrett Harding are all running unopposed. Meier and Fischer are incumbents seeking reelection to four-year terms.The Grant County commissioners appointed Harding ...
Wildfire hits busy week
The Mott-Regent Wildfire volleyball team pushed through a busy week, first traveling to Hazen Oct. 4, where the team lost, 1-3, then playing against Bowman County on the home court, losing 0-3. The team finished the week with four games in a Saturday tournament in Beach.Mott-Regent vs. Hazen1-3Mott-Regent 15 ...
Tightknit Huskies ready for playoffs
As the Hettinger County Huskies football team practiced Monday for the first round of state playoffs, Coach Nate Zachmann reminded the players that not every football player in the state got to practice Monday. Only 24 teams remain, as the Class B nine-man football playoffs begin in the state of ...
Get spooked at School of Terror in Regent
Enter the School of Terror – if you dare.Shrill screams and howling laughter will spew from the School of Terror this month, as the haunted school emerges from the shadows in Regent.Emanating from the imagination of Gary Greff at the Enchanted Castle in Regent, the School of Terror will welcome ...
Raymond Hintz
Raymond Hintz, 83, passed away peacefully on October 9, 2022, at his home with family by his side. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00 a.m. MT Friday, October 14, at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Carson, ND with Father Biju Antony as celebrant. Burial will follow in the Carson Community Cemetery.
Huskies trampled by Holsteins
A full moon hung over the football field in Mott Friday night, Oct. 7, and the halftime temperature was a brisk 37 degrees. By then, the second-ranked New Salem-Almont Holsteins had frozen out the Huskies, with a 42-12 halftime score. By game’s end, the Holsteins dominated with a 72-20 win,
