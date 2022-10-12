Read full article on original website
Wildfire hits busy week
The Mott-Regent Wildfire volleyball team pushed through a busy week, first traveling to Hazen Oct. 4, where the team lost, 1-3, then playing against Bowman County on the home court, losing 0-3. The team finished the week with four games in a Saturday tournament in Beach.Mott-Regent vs. Hazen1-3Mott-Regent 15 ...
Executive Director Honored
Jasmin Fosheim, Hettinger Area Chamber of Commerce and Adams County Development Corporation Executive Director, was awarded “Emerging Professional of the Year” by the Economic Development Association of North Dakota. Fosheim was presented this honor at the Association’s Fall conference on September 28, in Bismarck.Fosheim attributes her notoriety to a combination ...
SELFRIDGE NEWS
Friday evening there was a 70th birthday party for Ed Mosset in Selfridge. There were lots of people there to help Ed celebrate!Shannon Mosset Hansen planned the surprise party.Gary Sandland had an auction sale on Saturday. Many people attended the sale.Nick and Debbie Vollmuth spent a couple days in Dickinson ...
Get spooked at School of Terror in Regent
Enter the School of Terror – if you dare.Shrill screams and howling laughter will spew from the School of Terror this month, as the haunted school emerges from the shadows in Regent.Emanating from the imagination of Gary Greff at the Enchanted Castle in Regent, the School of Terror will welcome ...
Tightknit Huskies ready for playoffs
As the Hettinger County Huskies football team practiced Monday for the first round of state playoffs, Coach Nate Zachmann reminded the players that not every football player in the state got to practice Monday. Only 24 teams remain, as the Class B nine-man football playoffs begin in the state of ...
Raymond Hintz
Raymond Hintz, 83, passed away peacefully on October 9, 2022, at his home with family by his side. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00 a.m. MT Friday, October 14, at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Carson, ND with Father Biju Antony as celebrant. Burial will follow in the Carson Community Cemetery.
NIGHT HAWKS ROLLING INTO THE PLAYOFFS
The 2021 Region 5 Champs have secured themselves in this years Class B 9 man playoffs with a #3 seed in this years bracket. The Night Hawks played a Non Region game on Friday Night to get ready for this years playoffs. Hettinger Scranton will head to South Border (Ashley Wishek) ...
Q & A : Meet the county commissioner candidates
Mail-in ballots are being sent to qualified electors, as the Nov. 8 general election approaches.In Grant County races, Auditor/Treasurer Sara Meier, Recorder/Clerk of District Court Julie Fischer and Sheriff Garrett Harding are all running unopposed. Meier and Fischer are incumbents seeking reelection to four-year terms.The Grant County commissioners appointed Harding ...
