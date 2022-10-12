ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Dorothy Yanez
2d ago

Remove democrats mayor Romero. end the destruction. democrats have caused in Arizona. our people are living in the Streets while Arizona hard working people paying for this .Abuse of power. Drain the Swamp people out of Arizona. Take a look piglosi and Newsom did to California. Now we're paying for California and Mexico produce. While they shutdown our Arizona farms down. paying utilities bills to California. what the Hell. don't trust Anyone of them.Drain the Swamp. Crimes at all time highs. because of Demorat's of Arizona....

Nancy None
3d ago

how about ending free bus passes ....a woman assaulted my daughter who literally rode the bus all day ....this mayor needs to go

default-avatar
Guest
2d ago

These methods of “Cleaning Up the Streets” are nothing more than a blatant display of how ill informed the law makers, and most civilians are. There are camps where the people keep the area clean by removing litter left by all the civilized, and housed people in the city, there are camps where people gather and provide food, protection, medical, and many other services to each other, and then there is the secluded (just wants to be left alone) camp that stays hidden, doesn’t trash the area, and basically isn’t noticed unless someone just happens to witness the camper coming or going. Your laws, and “help” do nothing but make it so that the campers I. The urban areas do t care because no matter what they do they will lose everything for 82 hours spent in a detox location after which they will be released without the ability to collect what they had, and no medication, no way for the housing authorities to contact them and all of this on top of being told that they have to be one of the first 50 to the shelter of they will be on the street again meaning they live at the shelter unable to leave or they lose their place and their belongings again. Do something real. Quit playing like you understand the world and learn about it before you hurt more people.

KOLD-TV

New homeless camp reporting system

Some Tucson veterans forced to wait months for care at VA Hospital. Tucson women join forces for Tucson's first 50 Over 50 Experience. NOON NOTEBOOK: Felicia's Best! Personal Assisting.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pima County dilemma: It can’t find enough Republican poll workers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - “Under state statute, at every vote center, the county must have an equal number Republicans and Democrats as election judges. The problem is, the Republicans just are not signing up to be poll workers like they did in the past so many of the 129 vote centers are short.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Fire closes beloved Tucson restaurant

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Teresa’s Mosaic Café will be closed for the foreseeable future after a fire damaged the building late Tuesday, Oct. 11. According to Tucson the Tucson Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the restaurant shortly before 11 p.m. Firefighters said they arrived to...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Man injured in shooting near Estevan Park in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was injured in a shooting near Estevan Park Friday, Oct. 14, police said. The shooting was reported to police shortly before 10 a.m. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound near the park at 1001 N. Main Avenue, just south of West Speedway Boulevard.
TUCSON, AZ
Fronteras Desk

Tucson activists canvas for for Prop. 308 as early voting begins

Early voting began Wednesday in Arizona. Undocumented students and advocates in Tucson marked the day with a canvassing campaign for Proposition 308. The measure would give all students who graduate from an Arizona high school and live in the state for at least two years access to in-state tuition, regardless of immigration status.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

CBP: Suspected smuggling vehicle crashes near 22nd Street, Alvernon Way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A van suspected of being used to smuggle migrants crashed in Tucson Friday, Oct. 14, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Border Patrol agents from the Tucson Sector had been pursuing the van on I-10 before the crash, but terminated the pursuit shortly after it entered the city.
TUCSON, AZ
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Tucson, AZ

Tucson, Arizona, is one of the best places to go when you want a place to unwind or a vacation for a few days. With over 300 days of rays of sunshine, superb desert scenery, and a great list of restaurants that you must try, Tucson is the best place to go!
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Missing Oracle man found safe; vehicle was found in Vail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A missing Oracle man was found safe on Friday, Oct. 14, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. The news came shortly after it was learned that the vehicle belonging to David Vidrine had been found in Vail. A Silver Alert for Vidrine...
VAIL, AZ
azpm.org

University of Arizona students express concern in wake of deadly shooting

University of Arizona students are beginning to grapple with questions of campus safety in the aftermath of last week’s shooting that left distinguished Hydrology Professor Thomas Meixner dead. Students reported that the doors to their classrooms didn’t lock, and felt that the university failed to provide adequate training for...
TUCSON, AZ

