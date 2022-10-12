Read full article on original website
FreeBear
6d ago
About unending gun crime in South Central, for which Karen Bass is the congresswoman for a number of years. Nothing has changed in her 28 years working South Central. Even the gun control advocate's own guns were robbed in the home!
Michelle W
6d ago
This is Crazy...this violent crime is at an all timehigh in every Democratic Sanctuary city. I thought these people in Congress promise.lless crime, safer communities, and getting the violent criminals of the street? the lies... They don't even care
Mr. Dixxxon
6d ago
Not as bad as it used to be,but that whole Los Angeles and nearby areas are no joke and dangerous. Be safe people.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LASD: Man shot and killed in East LA
LOS ANGELES - Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in East Los Angeles Tuesday. It happened just after 3 a.m. in the area near 3800 Dwiggins Street. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. No other information was immediately available. The...
2 in custody after high-speed chase through downtown LA
LOS ANGELES - Two suspects were detained Monday night after leading Los Angeles Police Department on a police chase South Los Angeles area. Reports of officers chasing an allegedly stolen vehicle came in just after 6:30 p.m. Monday. The driver eventually led officers into downtown Los Angeles. The driver went into oncoming traffic at one point.
Armored truck guard shot during robbery attempt at Carson bank
CARSON, Calif. - An investigation is underway after an armored truck driver was shot during an attempted robbery at a Bank of America branch in Carson, according to authorities. It happened around 11:20 a.m. at the branch located in the 23800 block of South Vermont Avenue near Sepulveda, according to...
Woman Visiting LA Killed in South Los Angeles Hit-and-Run Crash
A Desert Hot Springs woman was killed when she was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in the Broadway-Manchester area of Los Angeles and the driver left the scene, authorities said Monday.
Armored Van Guard Shot in Attempted Heist Outside Carson Bank
An armored van guard was shot and wounded Monday in an attempted robbery at a Bank of America branch in the Carson area. No arrests were reported early Monday afternoon in the shooting reported at about 11:30 a.m. in the 23800 block of South Vermont Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Several evidence markers could be seen near the white armored cargo van.
Man pleads no contest to assaulting teen in grocery store restroom
NORWALK, Calif. – A man pleaded no contest Monday to assaulting a 16-year- old girl who was followed into the restroom of a Whittier grocery store. Steven Magdaleno, 39, is facing eight years in state prison in connection with his plea to assault with intent to commit a felony, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
Armored truck driver shot during robbery attempt in Harbor City
HARBOR CITY, Calif. – An armored truck driver was been shot during a robbery attempt at a Bank of America in Harbor City. The incident occurred shortly before noon, in the area of Sepulveda Blvd and Vermont, when multiple suspects attempted to rob the truck at gun point and shot the employee.
Man Charged With Trying To Kill Security Guard During Alleged Hate Crime
A 33-year-old man has been charged with trying to kill a 74-year-old Black security guard during an alleged hate crime attack in a Pomona parking lot, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced today.
2 arrested in Lancaster shooting that left 4 wounded
LANCASTER, Calif. - Two people were arrested Monday morning after four people were shot Sunday evening in Lancaster, officials said. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to calls of a shooting just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday, in the 44200 block of 20th Street E., near the Casa Bonita Apartments.
LA Sheriff's Department dog died after being left for hours in hot car, suit alleges
A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department dog died after allegedly being left for hours in a hot car, according to a new lawsuit.
1 person hospitalized following shooting at Bank of America in Carson
One person was hospitalized following a shooting at a Bank of America branch in Carson on Monday. According to the Citizen app, it happened at the 23800 block of Vermont Avenue.
Long Beach PD: 1 dead, several others injured in stabbing spree
LONG BEACH, Calif. - A man believed to be experiencing homelessness is facing a murder charge after a string of stabbings in Long Beach Monday, including one that left a woman dead. Yohance Sharp, 21, of Long Beach, was arrested Monday and booked on one charge of murder. The attacks...
Four people shot in Lancaster, no fatalities reported
At least four people were injured in Lancaster on Sunday after shots were fired. The shooting took place at the 44200 block of 20th Street East just before 5:45 p.m.None of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department. At least three of the people shot were taken to a hospital.It's unclear if authorities arrested any suspect for this shooting.
Two Arrested in Shooting During Family Argument in Lancaster
Two people were taken into custody Monday morning in connection with the shooting that wounded four people during a family argument in Lancaster. The arrests were confirmed by Sgt. J. Moreno of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station. Their names and relationship to the victims were not released. The shooting took...
Man Accused of Stabbing Homeless Man to Death in Pasadena Goes Before Judge Wednesday
This week, the Pasadena Courthouse of the Los Angeles County Superior Court is expected to set a preliminary hearing date in the case against Sadarius Lawson, 26, of Los Angeles who is charged with fatally stabbing a homeless man in Pasadena on Aug. 12. Pasadena Police officers said they responded...
Investigation underway after an fatally shot in Compton
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Compton early Saturday morning. The shooting reportedly occurred at around 2 a.m. in the 2300 block of E. El Segundo Boulevard. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies dispatched to the scene arrived to find a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin. Deputies were unable to provide information on the circumstances leading up to the shooting or a suspect involved. Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
4 people shot , hospitalized in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Calif. - At least four people were shot Sunday evening in Lancaster, and officials are investigating. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to calls of a shooting just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday, in the 44200 block of 20th Street E., near the Casa Bonita Apartments. When officials entered...
5 shot in Lancaster; deputies investigating
Five people were shot at an apartment complex in Lancaster. Four were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
Police: 20,000 fentanyl pills seized in San Bernardino
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Three people were arrested and 20,000 fentanyl pills seized in San Bernardino last week, according to police. Members of the San Bernardino Police Department's Narcotics Unit performed a traffic stop on a car for vehicle code violations. The driver was found to be on federal probation,...
