The Indiana Pacers announced on Friday night that they have signed three players to contracts: Eli Brooks, Tevin Brown, and Jermaine Samuels. It was reported by various outlets back in June that Indiana would eventually sign each of this trio to contracts that contain Exhibit 10 language, so it is likely that all of these deals are Exhibit 10 agreements. Exhibit 10 contracts contain a clause that states a player will receive a bonus if they are cut in training camp and then report to the franchise's G League affiliate team — for the Pacers, that's the Fort Wayne Mad Ants — for at least 60 days.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 10 HOURS AGO