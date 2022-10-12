Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Scheifele scores 2 as Jets beat Rangers 4-1
Mark Scheifele scored twice and the Winnipeg Jets beat the New York Rangers 4-1 Friday night to win their season opener. Sam Gagner also scored and Kyle Connor added an empty-netter for the Jets. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 40 shots. "This team played the right way,” Hellebuyck said. “It was a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Did Lions Make Mistake Drafting WR Jameson Williams?
Evaluating the Detroit Lions draft selection of wide receiver Jameson Williams at the bye week is not a reflection of his talent level or ability to help the team. When healthy, it is quite reasonable to expect the speedy wideout will contribute and become a valuable asset on the Lions' roster.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sharks’ offensive woes continue in home opener loss to Hurricanes
SAN JOSE, Calif. – The San Jose Sharks couldn’t overcome their offensive woes in their first home game of the season. Sebastian Aho redirected a shot from Brett Pesce past James Reimer with 1:58 left in the third period to break a tie and help hand the Sharks a 2-1 loss in front of a sellout crowd of 17,562 at SAP Center on Saturday.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Indiana Pacers sign three players with regular season approaching
The Indiana Pacers announced on Friday night that they have signed three players to contracts: Eli Brooks, Tevin Brown, and Jermaine Samuels. It was reported by various outlets back in June that Indiana would eventually sign each of this trio to contracts that contain Exhibit 10 language, so it is likely that all of these deals are Exhibit 10 agreements. Exhibit 10 contracts contain a clause that states a player will receive a bonus if they are cut in training camp and then report to the franchise's G League affiliate team — for the Pacers, that's the Fort Wayne Mad Ants — for at least 60 days.
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater clear concussion protocol
Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater have cleared concussion protocols and are eligible to return for the Miami Dolphins. Bridgewater is expected to dress as a backup to Skylar Thompson as the Dolphins host the Vikings on Sunday. Tagovailoa may return as starter the following Sunday against Pittsburgh. Coach Mike McDaniel is going with Thompson, the 7th-round...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bears get extra time to regroup following frustrating loss
Justin Fields was feeling it physically and mentally after a third straight loss. The Chicago Bears' quarterback vented following a 12-7 loss to the struggling Washington Commanders, frustrated by missed opportunities and a little banged up to add to his misery. Fields took a beating, absorbing five sacks and 12...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills’ Tre’Davious White practices for 1st time since injury
Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White was cleared to practice on Wednesday for the first time since injuring his left knee 11 months ago in opening a three-week window for the starter’s long-awaited return. In announcing White’s return to practice, coach Sean McDermott already ruled out the sixth-year player from...
