mynbc5.com
Man killed in fatal tractor-trailer collision in Bow, New Hampshire
BOW, N.H. — A man died after a tractor-trailer collision in Bow, New Hampshire, on Thursday morning. New Hampshire State Police found the man on Interstate 93 South around 6:30 a.m. after his pickup truck struck the rear end of a tractor-trailer. He was brought to Concord Hospital, where...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire unsolved case file: Mary Harrison found dead in Hinsdale woods in 1981
HINSDALE, N.H. — The killing of a 22-year-old woman remains unsolved more than 40 years later. Mary Harrison was reported missing by her husband, Walter Harrison, on Oct. 15, 1981. Officials said Harrison's body was found by a hunter 15 days later in the woods near Monument Road in...
77-Year-Old Salisbury, Massachusetts, Hiker Flown Off NH Mountain After Fall
A 77-year-old Salisbury man had to be flown off the Garfield Ridge Trail in Franconia after he fell into a tree and was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon. New Hampshire Fish & Game said Raymond Pike, 77, of Salisbury was hiking with his niece about a quarter mile from the summit of Mount Garfield when they called for help. A Conservation Office determined Pike's injuries and distant proximity to the trail head were serious enough to contact the New Hampshire Army Air National Guard for assistance moving Pike.
WGME
Police K-9 tracks down suspect hiding in leaves in New Hampshire
PITTSFIELD, New Hampshire (WGME) -- New Hampshire State Police say a K-9 helped them track down a suspect who was hiding in a pile of leaves. Police say they tried to stop a man riding a motorcycle on Catamount Road in Pittsfield, New Hampshire on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m., but he took off and later crashed on a curve.
Salisbury Man, 77, Rescued After Falling Into Tree While Hiking In NH
A 77-year-old man from Massachusetts is lucky to be alive after he tripped and fell into a tree while hiking in New Hampshire this week, authorities said. Raymond Pike, of Salisbury, was hiking with his niece when he took a dive about a quarter mile from the top of Mount Garfield on the Garfield Ridge Trail in Franconia. This happened a little before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, NH Fish and Game said on Facebook.
CBS News
Teen climber dies after falling off cliff at New Hampshire state park
WEARE, N.H. - A teenager climbing a cliff at Clough State Park in Weare, New Hampshire fell to their death on Sunday afternoon. Weare police identified the victim as 18-year-old Colbee Cammarata-Hodgman, of Nashua. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the incident happened near the Everett Dam at...
AG: ‘Person of interest’ in unsolved murder of New Hampshire couple arrested in Vermont
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — A wanted fugitive who was arrested in Vermont is a “person of interest” in the unsolved murder of a couple in Concord, New Hampshire, authorities said. Logan Clegg, a homeless man also wanted in Utah, was arraigned Thursday in Chittenden Superior Court as...
WMUR.com
Utah city's assistant police chief gives new details about person of interest in killings of Concord couple
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Utah police have revealed additional information about a man who investigators have called a person of interest inthe killings of Steve and Wendy Reid, of Concord, New Hampshire, earlier this year. Police in Logan, Utah, said Logan Clegg, 26, was arrested in 2020 on accusations he...
WMUR.com
Man killed in fall while hiking in Weare identified as 18-year-old Nashua South graduate
WEARE, N.H. — Police have released the identity of a man who died in a fall Sunday while rock climbing. Officials said Colbee Cammarata-Hodgman, 18, of Nashua, died in a fall near the Everett Dam in Weare. Weare police said they got a call at about 3:15 p.m. that...
WMUR.com
University of New Hampshire police warn of reported stolen catalytic converters
DURHAM, N.H. — University of New Hampshire police are warning anyone who parks in the Mast Road lot to be on the lookout for thieves. Police said since Tuesday, seven people have reported stolen catalytic converters. They said all the vehicles targeted are Hondas. Police are asking anyone who...
Man falls to his death in New Hampshire state park
A man has died after falling off a cliff near Everett Dam in New Hampshire.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire State Police investigate wrong-way-driver crash on I-93 in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — State police are investigating a crash after a driver was driving the wrong way on Interstate-93 in Manchester. Police said the driver was heading north in the southbound lane of I-93. State police told News 9 the driver continued driving after the first collision and kept...
nbcboston.com
Person Shot in Goffstown, NH; Police Seek Info
Someone was shot Thursday night in Goffstown, New Hampshire, prompting an investigation into what happened, according to the town's police department. Police got a call just before midnight about a shooting incident in the Pinardville area of town, according to a news release. When officers got there, they found an...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire State Police raise enforcement ahead of National Move Over Day
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police is reminding drivers to move over for blue, red, or amber flashing lights. During a saturation patrol Monday on I-93 in Londonderry, troopers stopped 39 people. Twelve were passenger vehicles that didn't move over. State police tell News 9 that enforcement efforts...
Press Invited To N.H. Prison Play Featuring Inmate Who Tried To Have Woman Murdered
CONCORD – Some members of New Hampshire’s press corps were invited to Thursday’s special event at the state prison in Concord, a play featuring Kyle Buffum, the man convicted of trying to have a woman murdered in a brutal attack. Buffum appears to be the featured player,...
Car split in half after driver smashes through Honey Dew Donuts shop
WORCESTER, Mass. — One person was hospitalized after the car they were driving smashed through a Honey Dew Donuts shop in Worcester late Thursday night, leaving behind a trail of serious damage. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of Gold Star Boulevard just...
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of New Hampshire
ROCHESTER, N.H. — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued Friday for parts of New Hampshire. The warning impacts East central Strafford County including the Rochester area, according to the National Weather Service. The storm is brining 60 mph wind gusts and hail. The NWS warned of damage to...
Man dies after two trucks collide on Route 495 in Andover
ANDOVER, Mass. — A man has died after two trucks collided with each other during the Thursday morning commute on a busy Andover highway. State Police say the crash happened just after 7:00 a.m. when a Graham Waste Services truck carrying a roll-off dumpster was stopped in traffic in the right lane of Route 495 southbound waiting to get onto the Interstate 93 exit ramp. While the truck was stopped, a box truck rammed into the rear of the dumpster, sending the box truck towards the wood-line.
franklincountynow.com
Turners Falls Fights Machinery Fire
(Turners Falls, MA) Just before 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon, Turners Falls Fire Department was called to a small machinery fire in a facility off of Turnpike Road in Turners Falls. Crews were able to bring the fire under control by 4:15 and remained on scene to check the facility for potential spaces the fire may have extended into. By 4:45 the scene was cleared. No injuries have yet been reported. Greenfield Fire Department covered the Turners Falls Fire district while they were on scene.
What a Warm New England October Could Tell Us About the Upcoming Winter
In the song “Bad Moon Rising,” Creedence Clearwater Revival sings of something ominous around the corner. After speaking with longtime Boston meteorologist Mark Rosenthal about the warm weather we’ve experienced in New England this October, John Fogerty’s melodic warnings have echoed in my ears. One may...
