ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaffrey, NH

Comments / 0

Related
mynbc5.com

Man killed in fatal tractor-trailer collision in Bow, New Hampshire

BOW, N.H. — A man died after a tractor-trailer collision in Bow, New Hampshire, on Thursday morning. New Hampshire State Police found the man on Interstate 93 South around 6:30 a.m. after his pickup truck struck the rear end of a tractor-trailer. He was brought to Concord Hospital, where...
BOW, NH
Seacoast Current

77-Year-Old Salisbury, Massachusetts, Hiker Flown Off NH Mountain After Fall

A 77-year-old Salisbury man had to be flown off the Garfield Ridge Trail in Franconia after he fell into a tree and was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon. New Hampshire Fish & Game said Raymond Pike, 77, of Salisbury was hiking with his niece about a quarter mile from the summit of Mount Garfield when they called for help. A Conservation Office determined Pike's injuries and distant proximity to the trail head were serious enough to contact the New Hampshire Army Air National Guard for assistance moving Pike.
SALISBURY, MA
WGME

Police K-9 tracks down suspect hiding in leaves in New Hampshire

PITTSFIELD, New Hampshire (WGME) -- New Hampshire State Police say a K-9 helped them track down a suspect who was hiding in a pile of leaves. Police say they tried to stop a man riding a motorcycle on Catamount Road in Pittsfield, New Hampshire on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m., but he took off and later crashed on a curve.
PITTSFIELD, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jaffrey, NH
State
New Hampshire State
Jaffrey, NH
Accidents
Jaffrey, NH
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Salisbury Man, 77, Rescued After Falling Into Tree While Hiking In NH

A 77-year-old man from Massachusetts is lucky to be alive after he tripped and fell into a tree while hiking in New Hampshire this week, authorities said. Raymond Pike, of Salisbury, was hiking with his niece when he took a dive about a quarter mile from the top of Mount Garfield on the Garfield Ridge Trail in Franconia. This happened a little before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, NH Fish and Game said on Facebook.
FRANCONIA, NH
CBS News

Teen climber dies after falling off cliff at New Hampshire state park

WEARE, N.H. - A teenager climbing a cliff at Clough State Park in Weare, New Hampshire fell to their death on Sunday afternoon. Weare police identified the victim as 18-year-old Colbee Cammarata-Hodgman, of Nashua. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the incident happened near the Everett Dam at...
WEARE, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mount Monadnock#Rock On#Fish#Field Trip#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nbcboston.com

Person Shot in Goffstown, NH; Police Seek Info

Someone was shot Thursday night in Goffstown, New Hampshire, prompting an investigation into what happened, according to the town's police department. Police got a call just before midnight about a shooting incident in the Pinardville area of town, according to a news release. When officers got there, they found an...
GOFFSTOWN, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man dies after two trucks collide on Route 495 in Andover

ANDOVER, Mass. — A man has died after two trucks collided with each other during the Thursday morning commute on a busy Andover highway. State Police say the crash happened just after 7:00 a.m. when a Graham Waste Services truck carrying a roll-off dumpster was stopped in traffic in the right lane of Route 495 southbound waiting to get onto the Interstate 93 exit ramp. While the truck was stopped, a box truck rammed into the rear of the dumpster, sending the box truck towards the wood-line.
franklincountynow.com

Turners Falls Fights Machinery Fire

(Turners Falls, MA) Just before 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon, Turners Falls Fire Department was called to a small machinery fire in a facility off of Turnpike Road in Turners Falls. Crews were able to bring the fire under control by 4:15 and remained on scene to check the facility for potential spaces the fire may have extended into. By 4:45 the scene was cleared. No injuries have yet been reported. Greenfield Fire Department covered the Turners Falls Fire district while they were on scene.
MONTAGUE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy