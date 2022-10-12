ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Week 6 Stat Projections: Running Back Rankings

By Shawn Childs
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dyJra_0iVvQhg800

Eno Benjamin makes an appearance in this week’s top 10.

Welcome to this week's running back rankings and projections. Here are some of my thoughts on some notable RBs from this Week 6 list.

Arizona Cardinals Backfield
James Conner (ribs) and Darrell Williams (knee) left last week’s game with injuries, clearing the way for Eno Benjamin to secure the bulk of the Cardinals’ touches. Heading into Week 6, he should be their almost uncontested leading running back if Conner

isn’t cleared to play, with Keaontay Ingram expected to see his first action of the year. Arizona has an excellent matchup this week in Seattle (4.7 yards per carry and 1.5 touchdowns per game to rushers).

Indianapolis Colts Backfield
As of Tuesday, there isn’t a clear update on the status of Jonathan Taylor or Nyheim Hines. Last week, Indy expressed that Taylor had a chance to play against Jacksonville. The extent of Hines’s concussion looked like a multiple-week issue, but I still listed him as the Colts’ RB2. If he can’t play, his role should shift to Deon Jackson and possibly Phillip Lindsay.

Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots
A hamstring injury to Damien Harris gives Stevenson a top-tier running back opportunity over the next couple of weeks. He has no real competition for playing time, thus his high ranking in Week 6.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yDWO1_0iVvQhg800

Kenneth Walker, Seattle Seahawks
After breaking a late-game 69-yard touchdown and a season-ending injury to Rashaad Penny, Walker looks primed to get a heavy workload for Seattle going forward. However, his college resume doesn’t project high in receptions, giving Deejay Dallas a chance to pick up the passing down chances.

Washington Commanders Backfield
Last week, the Commanders struggled to run the ball on all fronts. Due to game score, they gave J.D. McKissic the most snaps (41). Antonio Gibson (20) edged out Brian Robinson (18) in playing time, suggesting Washington will use a hot hand rotation over the next few weeks until one player seizes the lead role. The Chicago Bears allow 4.7 yards per rush, giving this week’s lead runner a chance to have a productive day.

DOWNLOAD RANKINGS: EXCEL | VIEW AS WEB PAGE

WEEK 6 RANKINGS & PROJECTIONS: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS

Updated : October 12, 2022

WEEK 6 RUNNING BACK PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS

More fantasy & NFL coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Week 6 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Trevor Lawrence, Najee Harris, Rondale Moore & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool

Start 'em, sit 'em questions are about to get really ugly thanks to the dawn of the bye weeks and seemingly never-ending injuries. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with Week 6 fantasy lineup decisions.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Katherine Webb's Racy Photo

Earlier this week, former college football announcer Brent Musburger made headlines with a new comment about Katherine Webb. He looked back at his controversial comment about her during an Alabama game and said he still jokes about it with Brian Kelly. It's safe to say he doesn't think he said anything wrong.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 6 of 2022

We’re back for another round of picks and kicking it off with a BANGER between the Bears and Commanders. Oh, that was literal ... this game is going to make the same sound as your car engine when it starts knocking and it’s about to die. Horrible Thursday...
NFL
Deadspin

Randy Johnson is one NFL photographer Davante Adams wouldn’t mess with

These days, Randy Johnson is still combining his two favorite interests, owning a bird’s eye view of the world beneath him, and photography. As a 6-foot-10 Hall of Fame pitcher, he towered over the field as the tallest player in Major League Baseball History. He’s also probably one of the few aces who could have thrown down at Aaron Judge’s strike zone.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rashaad Penny
Person
Deon Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Bills#Seahawks#American Football#Cardinals#New England Patriots
fantasypros.com

Minkah Pitzpatrick listed as out for Pittsburgh

According to PFF's Ari Meirov, the Pittsburgh Steelers have listed S Minkah Fitzpatrick as out for Week 6 against Tampa Bay. (Ari Meirov on Twitter) The Steelers' DBs are banged up as Akhello Witherspoon, Cam Sutton and Levi Wallace have also been listed as out. Fitzpatrick, with three interceptions and 33 tackles, is having a Defensive Player of the Year-caliber season and will be greatly missed by Pittsburgh. Tampa Bay's passing weapons all receive upgrades with this news, especially after QB Josh Allen put up big-time stats on them in Week 5.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

103K+
Followers
41K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy