ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Week 6 Stat Projections: Wide Receiver Rankings

By Shawn Childs
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hhY2u_0iVvQfug00

Colts rookie WR Alec Pierce climbs into the top 15 thanks to a great matchup against the Jaguars.

Welcome to this week's wide receiver rankings and projections. Here are some of my thoughts on some notable WRs from this Week 6 list.

Rashod Bateman , Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore hopes to have Bateman back this week after sitting out Week 5 with a foot issue. I listed him as playing and starting in the first edition of the Ravens' projections.

Isaiah McKenzie , Buffalo Bills
The Bills decided to leave McKenzie off the active roster in Week 5 despite a couple of limited practices. He remains in concussion protocol, but I expect him to play against the Kansas City Chiefs this week.

Tee Higgins , Cincinnati Bengals
After trending up over his previous three games (6/71/1, 5/93, and 7/124/1), Higgins gave fantasy teams a big fat zero in Week 5 due to an early exit with an ankle issue. Cincinnati lists him as day-to-day, making him a risky play again this week. I have him playing, but not with confidence.

Keenan Allen , Los Angeles Chargers
If Allen can’t play this week, the Chargers will likely hold him out until Week 9 due to having a bye in Week 8. I don’t expect him to play against the Denver Broncos .

Nelson Agholor , New England Patriots
A hamstring injury knocked Agholor out of last week’s game, giving Kendrick Bourne a bump in playing time. New England didn’t need to pass in the second half to win, so the ranking of their wideouts heading into Week 6 looks cloudy. I listed Agholor as out in the first run of the projections.

undefined , New Orleans Saints
The early reports about Thomas have him returning from his toe injury. I gave him starting stats, which will be in flux if Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry can’t play. I have all injured Saints’ receivers playing on Sunday.

DOWNLOAD RANKINGS: EXCEL | VIEW AS WEB PAGE

WEEK 6 RANKINGS & PROJECTIONS: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS

Updated : October 12, 2022

WEEK 6 WIDE RECEIVER PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS

More fantasy & NFL coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Announces New Quarterback Decision: Fans React

Dak Prescott's return to the Dallas Cowboys is apparently on ice for at least another week. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that he is preparing to start Cooper Rush for a fifth-straight time when the Cowboys travel to Philadelphia for a Sunday night showdown with the undefeated Eagles. "Something...
DALLAS, TX
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
atozsports.com

Bengals QB Joe Burrow drops the NFL quote of the week

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow dropped the NFL quote of the week on Wednesday during a media session with reporters. A reporter asked Burrow if the matchup with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday is a “must-win” game for the Bengals. Burrow said he views every week as...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Olave
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Dolphins Cheerleader Going Viral This Week

The Miami Dolphins will be down to their third-string quarterback this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings. Both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are nursing concussions, which means Skylar Thompson will get the start on Sunday. Heavy underdogs, Miami needs all the support it can get. Thankfully, one Dolphins cheerleader is...
NFL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
News Breaking LIVE

Former NFL Star Dies at 50

Another piece of tragic news has come out of the sporting world, with an announcement of a death of a former NFL player at a very young age this month. Tyrone Davis, a former National Football League tight end who played for both the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers, has died at 50, according to the Jeffress Funeral Home and New York Post.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Concussion#American Football#Buffalo Bills The Bills#The Kansas City Chiefs#New England Patriots
thecomeback.com

Former Steelers QB’s son arrested in fatal hit and run

Former NFL quarterback Bubby Brister’s 21-year-old son was arrested Wednesday for a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred last weekend. According to the New York Post, Walter Andrew Brister IV surrendered to Baton Rouge, La., police Wednesday. He has been booked on a charge of felony hit-and-run for the incident, which happened near the LSU campus late Saturday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Gisele Relationship News

The relationship - or lack thereof - between Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen has dominated the headlines in recent months. According to multiple reports, the two seem destined for a divorce. Brady's decision to return to football after a brief retirement is just one of many issues hinted at by reports.
NFL
Outsider.com

Patrick Mahomes’ Brother Jackson Catches Major Heat Over MNF Sunglasses

New NFL season, new drama. Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson, who received some heavy criticism last year for various actions, is now catching major heat over MNF sunglasses. Mahomes’ sibling showed up to the Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders game wearing Oakley sunglasses that his brother is promoting. He then proceeded to wear the shades the entire game, per Outkick.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Chargers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Brent Musburger, Katherine Webb News

Believe it or not, Brent Musburger's comments about Katherine Webb are still being discussed to this day. Musburger, who was the play-by-play announcer for ABC's Saturday night college football game, made some controversial comments about Webb during the BCS National Championship Game between Notre Dame and Alabama. At the time,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 6 of 2022

We’re back for another round of picks and kicking it off with a BANGER between the Bears and Commanders. Oh, that was literal ... this game is going to make the same sound as your car engine when it starts knocking and it’s about to die. Horrible Thursday...
NFL
The Spun

Marshawn Lynch Makes His Thoughts On Russell Wilson Very Clear

Russell Wilson is currently going through a serious career decline through the first five games of his 2022 season. In his first year with the Denver Broncos — and his first year away from the Seattle Seahawks — the star quarterback isn't performing even close to the level we've come to expect from him.
SEATTLE, WA
VikingsTerritory

John Elway Had His Eye on Vikings Coach

When the Denver Broncos sought a new head coach nine months ago, Kevin O’Connell was front and center, nearly becoming Denver’s skipper. President of Football Operations for the Broncos, John Elway, affirmed his franchise’s ardor for O’Connell this week while talking to the Pioneer Press. Elway told Chris Tomasson from the Pioneer Press about O’Connell’s interview in Denver, “We interviewed him last year, and we were really, really impressed with his interview, so it does not surprise me he’s having good success [with the Vikings]. He was very, very impressive in the interview process, and it was nip and tuck which way we wanted to go.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

103K+
Followers
41K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy