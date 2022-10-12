Week 6 Stat Projections: Tight End Rankings

Zach Ertz is atop the Week 6 tight end rankings with a plus matchup against the Seahawks.

Welcome to this week's tight end rankings and projections. Here are some of my thoughts on some notable TEs from this Week 6 list.



Kyle Pitts , Atlanta Falcons

Last week, the Falcons suggested that Pitts has a short-term hamstring issue. Therefore, I graded him as starting this week until there is better information about his status vs. the San Francisco 49ers .



Dawson Knox , Buffalo Bills

With Buffalo having a bye in Week 7, they won’t push Knox (foot) to play vs. the Chiefs. I have him listed as out until a better update on his ability to play.



Dalton Schultz , Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys lost Schultz after 18 snaps due to him reinjuring his knee. I don’t expect him to play this week.



Pat Freiermuth , Pittsburgh Steelers

A concussion caught Freiermuth last week. For now, I have him playing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers .



Updated : October 12, 2022

WEEK 6 TIGHT END PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS

