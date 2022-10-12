ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Week 6 Stat Projections: Quarterback Rankings

By Shawn Childs
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QFfdu_0iVvQd9E00

Matthew Stafford looks to bounce back with good numbers at home against the Panthers.

Welcome to this week's quarterback rankings and projections. Here are some of my thoughts on some notable QBs from this Week 6 list.

P.J. Walker, Carolina Panthers
Five weeks into 2022, the Panthers have already lost three quarterbacks, giving Walker the start against the Los Angeles Rams . Over the 10 games of action in his career, he has a weakness in his completion rate (57.0), with only two touchdowns and eight interceptions. As a result, he offers no fantasy value, leading to all offensive players on Carolina being downgraded.

Teddy Bridgewater, Miami Dolphins
Playing a Miami quarterback in the fantasy market has been a disaster over the past two games, with Tua Tagovailoa and Bridgewater suffering concussions. The new rule changes regarding concussions led to Bridgewater getting a quick hook last week. I expect him to suit up this week against the Minnesota Vikings .

DOWNLOAD RANKINGS: EXCEL | VIEW AS WEB PAGE

WEEK 6 RANKINGS & PROJECTIONS: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS

Updated : October 12, 2022

WEEK 6 WIDE QUARTERBACK PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yDWO1_0iVvQd9E00

TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS

More fantasy & NFL coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

49ers Reportedly Release Veteran Quarterback

The 49ers are reportedly letting go of a veteran quarterback in order to make room for one of their playmaking RBs on Wednesday. Per PFF's Ari Meirov, San Francisco has signed running back Tevin Coleman to the team's 53-man roster, letting go of practice squad QB Kurt Benkert in the process.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Announces New Quarterback Decision: Fans React

Dak Prescott's return to the Dallas Cowboys is apparently on ice for at least another week. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that he is preparing to start Cooper Rush for a fifth-straight time when the Cowboys travel to Philadelphia for a Sunday night showdown with the undefeated Eagles. "Something...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback's Son Turned Himself In Wednesday

The son of a former NFL quarterback who backed up John Elway in two Super Bowls has turned himself in following a fatal hit-and-run this month. Walter Andrew Brister IV, the son of former NFL quarterback Walter Andrew "Bubby" Brister III, has been arrested for a hit and run incident that took place in Baton Rouge near LSU. He reportedly struck a pedestrian on Saturday and turned himself in on Wednesday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Power 93.7 WBLK

Odell Beckham Jr. Super Mad At Buffalo Bills Fans

Is Odell Beckham coming to play with the Buffalo Bills? Was Odell Beckham Jr. spotted today at the Buffalo Airport?. There have been rumblings for weeks about Odell Beckham Jr. possibly signing with the Buffalo Bills. Actually, make that months. Odell Beckham Jr. still has not signed with a new team after winning the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams last year.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Katherine Webb's Racy Photo

Earlier this week, former college football announcer Brent Musburger made headlines with a new comment about Katherine Webb. He looked back at his controversial comment about her during an Alabama game and said he still jokes about it with Brian Kelly. It's safe to say he doesn't think he said anything wrong.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Watch: Tyrann Mathieu pays up bet with Saints teammate Alvin Kamara

Matthieu, an LSU Tiger from 2010-2011, donned an orange Tennessee hoodie as Kamara filmed following Tennessee's 40-13 victory over LSU. The Saints running back played for Tennessee from 2015-2016. The Saints appear to be in a better mood following Sunday's 39-32 win over Seattle. Despite the 2-3 start, there's still...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Chiefs Receive Significant Boost Before Game vs. Bills

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker will return to the field for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in Week 1. After missing the Chiefs' last four games, the veteran kicker will resume his special teams role against the Buffalo Bills this weekend. The Chiefs went through two...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Panthers#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#Miami Dolphins Playing#The Minnesota Vikings#Download Rankings#Rankings Projections
CBS Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. says Rams know where he wants to be, but offered him 'the lowest of low offers'

The Los Angeles Rams have always been a favorite to sign free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. After all, they were the team he signed with after his release from the Cleveland Browns last year, and he won a Super Bowl ring because of it. ESPN reported this week that the Rams remain the most likely landing spot for OBJ, but he threw some cold water on that narrative Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 6 of 2022

We’re back for another round of picks and kicking it off with a BANGER between the Bears and Commanders. Oh, that was literal ... this game is going to make the same sound as your car engine when it starts knocking and it’s about to die. Horrible Thursday...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Athlon Sports

Report: Odell Beckham's Contract Demand For Rams Revealed

Odell Beckham Jr. made headlines Wednesday when he tweeted that the Los Angeles Rams made him an offer that was "the lowest of low." NFL Network's Ian Rapaport reported Thursday that was not just Beckham stirring the pot on social media.  The free agent wideout is legitimately unhappy with his ...
NFL
Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Announces Official Dak Prescott Update On Friday

Could Dak Prescott be behind center when the Dallas Cowboys face the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football? It sounds like the possibility is still alive. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Friday that Prescott did more than scheduled during the team's Thursday practice, his second ...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

103K+
Followers
41K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy