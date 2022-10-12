15-year-old arrested after bomb threat at Etowah High School

Cherokee Sheriff’s Office vehicles were at the entrance of Etowah High School and E.T. Booth Middle School Sept. 28 while authorities swept the high school campus. Ethan Johnson

An Etowah High School student has been arrested and charged with a bomb threat at the school that shut down the campus two weeks ago .

A 15-year-old Etowah student was arrested Tuesday after an investigation by the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office of a bomb threat at the school Sept. 28.

After the sheriff’s office was asked to investigate by the Cherokee County School District Police Department, investigators reviewed phone records and interviewed witnesses, leading them to a suspect.

The teen, who was not identified by the sheriff’s office, is charged with felony terroristic threats, and she is being held at the Marietta Youth Detention Center without bond, the sheriff’s office reported.

The day of the threat, the district evacuated the school and police swept the campus, though no evidence of a bomb was found.

In addition to criminal charges, the suspect will face school disciplinary action.

“Making threats is not a joke. We take all threats to the safety and security of our students, staff and schools very seriously,” the district said in a statement Sept. 28.