whopam.com
Hopkinsville picks up first district win of the season at Calloway Co.
The Hopkinsville Tigers improve to 3 and 5 on the season with a 49 to 6 win over Calloway Co. on Friday night. The Tigers used a strong ground game to defeat the Lakers. WHOP’s Jeff Sisk has the wrap-up…. The Tigers are back in action Thursday night...
whopam.com
HS Football Preview/Schedule
After a week off The Hopkinsville Tigers are back in action tonight as they travel to Murray to battle The Calloway Co. Lakers. Both the Tigers and Lakers are looking for their first district win of the season. Hopkinsville is 2 and 5 on the year while Calloway Co. is 0-7.
whopam.com
Colonels Fail to Fight Off Spartans
Just their third true road trip this season, the Colonels mounted up and road for South Warren. It ended with them still looking for their first district win. A 52-14 final, South Warren did what was expected of them and handled the team that, again, had not been in a road environment since September 9th.
wpsdlocal6.com
Crews respond to fire in Princeton, Kentucky
PRINCETON, KY — Firefighting crews are on the scene of a large fire in Princeton, Kentucky. Princeton Police Department has confirmed the fire and will provide further information once available. They were not able to confirm the location at this time. The fire comes as Caldwell County is under...
wkdzradio.com
Names Released In Pembroke Road Wreck
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that had to be cut from her vehicle after a wreck on Pembroke Road at Bill Bryan Boulevard in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 36-year-old Alessandra Stepp Benitez was westbound when it struck the back of...
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured In Christian County Interstate 24 Crash
A wreck on Interstate 24 at Exit 89 in Christian County sent two people to the hospital Thursday night. Christian County emergency personnel say just before 10 pm a westbound car and a tractor-trailer collided just before exit 89. Two people in the car were taken by ambulance to Jennie...
whopam.com
Robert Dale Moffet
(82, of Hopkinsville) Graveside services will be Friday October 14th at 10 a.m. at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Dogwood Funerals and Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
whvoradio.com
Citizen Notes Tornado Sirens A Need In Christian County
The discussion of solar farms wasn’t the only topic of note during Tuesday’s Christian County Fiscal Court meeting. Dan Brechwald, a concerned Hopkinsville citizen and 30-year military veteran, originally hails from Oklahoma — and as such, knows a thing or two about “Tornado Alley.”. Approaching the...
wkdzradio.com
Todd County Barn Destroyed In Fire
A barn on Bells Chapel Road in Todd County was destroyed in a fire Friday afternoon. Trenton Fire Department Chief John Stahl says the tobacco barn was engulfed in flames when they were called just after 1 p.m. No one was injured in the fire. Trenton Fire Department was assisted...
whopam.com
One seriously hurt in West Seventh Street collision
A man was seriously injured in a head-on collision on West Seventh Street Wednesday night. According to the Hopkinsville collision report, a vehicle operated by 30-year-old Frank Bugg of Clarksville pulled out of a parking lot onto West Seventh, and he told officers he lost control of the vehicle, causing him to cross over the center line. He collided with a vehicle driven by 77-year-old John Croney of Hopkinsville.
Tri-State on alert during Red Flag Warning
It may look like a nice day today, but the entire Tri-State is under a Red Flag Warning because of the weather.
whopam.com
West, Knight meet in Hopkinsville Mayoral debate
The League of Women Voters brought the two candidates running to be Mayor of Hopkinsville together in a debate forum Thursday evening. Democrat Alethea West and Republican James R. Knight fielded questions concerning topics from across the board, from downtown revitalization, the pension system, small businesses, housing, social media and more. They spoke in detail about their top priorities if elected, with Knight saying he intends to focus on job growth and creation, and on public safety city-wide.
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Christian County Rollover Crash
A man was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Crofton Fire Tower Road in Christian County Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by Lewis Hopper of Christian County was eastbound when the driver lost control causing the SUV to run off the road hitting a utility pole and a culvert before overturning.
wpsdlocal6.com
Suspect wanted in Livingston County, Kentucky, arrested in Tennessee
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — A man who was wanted in Livingston County, Kentucky, on charges of receiving stolen property worth more than $10,000 has been arrested in Montgomery County, Tennessee, the Livingston County Sheriff's Office says. Last month, the sheriff's office was searching for 50-year-old Charles Warren Luetke in...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Oct. 12, 2022
Cecil Baker, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray. He was born Sept. 29, 1933, in Golden Pond, Kentucky, to Marion Baker and Bessie (Jones) Baker. He retired from Tappan Co. and was a farmer. Her was a Navy veteran of...
wnky.com
1 dead in fatal collision in Simpson County
FRANKLIN, Ky. – Kentucky State Police says one man is dead after a collision last night in the Franklin area. Just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, KSP responded to a fatal collision on Interstate 65 at the 11.7 mile marker southbound. Authorities say they discovered through investigation Andrew McConnell,...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Identified as Wednesday Night Crash Victim
Police have released the name of a man that was injured in a wreck on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 30-year-old Frank Bugg, of Clarksville, was exiting a parking lot and going eastbound when it crossed into the opposite lane and struck a truck driven by 77-year-old John Croney of Hopkinsville.
wkdzradio.com
Names Released In East 9th Street Wreck
Police have released the names of two people that were severely injured in a wreck on East 9th Street at the intersection of Woodmill Road in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a truck driven by 48-year-old Lance Johnson Jr. of Clarksville was driving on the wrong side of the road when it collided head-on with a second truck driven by 76-year-old Angel Maros of Trenton.
wkdzradio.com
Packed Weekend Of Trigg County Country Ham Festival Activities
The Trigg County Country Ham Festival returns in full swing this year after the festival was scaled down in 2020 and 2021. Cadiz On Main Director Janelle Nichols, who is heading up her first festival, says there will be plenty of food and a variety of other vendors. Nichols and...
whopam.com
Two hurt in head-on crash on East Ninth Street
Two people were injured in a head-on collision on East Ninth Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. It happened right before 1 p.m. in the 1400 block of East Ninth and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Public Information Officer Lt. Payton Rogers says 48-year-old Lance Johnson of Clarksville was taken to Jennie Stuart Medical Center and from there flown to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville for head injuries and possible internal injuries.
