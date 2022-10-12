“Iftikhar Dhoni Ki Tarah Khel Raha Hain Par End Me….”- Pakistan legend makes a HUGE remark on Iftikhar Ahmed

Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Australia captain Aaron Finch not a fan of 'Mankad' dismissals but says it is 'fair game' if batter is warned
Australia captain Aaron Finch says he is "not a big fan" of bowlers running out batters backing up after an apparent flashpoint between Mitchell Starc and England captain Jos Buttler in the third T20. The dismissal, informally recognised as a 'Mankad' after former India all-rounder Vinoo Mankad, has been a...
What is a cricket ball made of and what are the types?
THEY say a handyman should never blame his tools - and the same applies in the case of a cricket ball. The late Australian legend Shane Warne amazed fans for years with his bowling technique, especially the Ball of the Century. And Sri Lankan cricket idol Muttiah Muralitharan's 7339.5 overs...
nationalinterest.org
Pakistan’s Worst Nightmare: Indian Kashmir Thrives
Indian Kashmir’s great leap forward economically, socially, and politically can only embarrass Pakistan, for it both shows the failure of Islamabad’s stewardship and highlights its cynicism. SRINAGAR, KASHMIR, INDIA—In 2019, just weeks after Indian president Ram Nath Kovind abrogated Article 370 of India’s constitution, ending Kashmir’s de facto...
Sporting News
T20 World Cup records: Best batting, bowling and team numbers in history ahead of 2022 tournament
The T20 World Cup begins this weekend as the competition's most successful team takes on a real underdog. Sri Lanka, who have more wins than anyone else at this event, face Namibia at Kardinia Park in the opening match of the 2022 tournament in Australia. Yet theirs is a record...
RELATED PEOPLE
Afghanistan puts a positive spin on T20 World Cup prospects
Inexperience in Australia’s sometimes hostile cricket conditions isn’t likely to unnerve an Afghan team that is all too familiar with having to overcome adversity. With its highly-rated assembly of spinners led by Rashid Khan and a fast improving group of pace bowlers, Afghanistan has the ability to surprise the more experienced teams at the Twenty20 World Cup.
nationalinterest.org
Pakistani Prime Minister Beats $200 Million Laundering Case
In November 2020, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his two sons were each accused of laundering 16.3 billion Pakistani rupees, or roughly $200 million at the time. A Pakistani judge ruled in favor of incumbent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son at their trial on Wednesday, declaring them not guilty on a series of corruption and money laundering charges dating back to 2020.
BBC
Josh Little: Ireland's record-breaking paceman in top form for T20 World Cup
Josh Little has probably had a more varied experience of cricket aged just 22 than most professionals have in their whole career. Cases of people making their international debuts aged 16 aren't common, but they're not unheard of. The legendary Sachin Tendulkar famously did as much. Having a sibling who achieved the same feat aged three years younger, however, is harder to find.
IGN
IN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI Updates, Pitch Report & Injury Updates for Women’s Asia Cup 2022, Final
Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. Date & Time: October 15th at 1:00 PM IST and 1:30 PM Local Time. Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar. India Women will face off against Sri Lanka Women in the final of the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 on Saturday. India’s impressive track record continues in the Women’s Asia Cup as they reached the finals for the record 7th time in a row where the inaugural edition was played as a bilateral series between India and Sri Lanka. They fielded their best eleven in the semi-final against Thailand Women and emerged victorious quite easily in the end by 74 runs. Shafali Verma got into the act and struck a quickfire 42 runs and even chipped in with a wicket. Harmanpreet Kaur returned to the side with a watchful 36 runs. Considering the amount of talent on the side they are the sheer favorites to lift the trophy for the 7th time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
India hoping for fortune reversal in Twenty20 World Cup
NEW DELHI (AP) — Form at the Twenty20 World Cup has been something of an anomaly for India since it won the inaugural title in 2007. India stages cricket’s biggest and most lucrative franchise T20 competition, which regularly features the biggest stars of the international game as well the homegrown stars such as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
England denied T20 series whitewash over Australia by rain
England’s bid to claim a T20 series clean sweep over Australia was denied by intermittent showers at Canberra despite the best efforts of Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes.Buttler’s 65 not out off 41 balls helped England to 112 for two after two downpours had reduced the third T20 to 17 then 12 overs per side, while Ben Stokes was unbeaten on 17 off 10 deliveries.Australia were set 130 under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method but their hopes of a consolation win were hindered as Aaron Finch and Mitchell Marsh were snared by Woakes in the first two balls of the reply.Woakes had...
Scotland ‘heartbroken’ and on brink of World Cup exit after dramatic Australia defeat
Scotland head coach Bryan Easson said he felt “heartbroken” after defeat to Australia left them on the brink of a Rugby World Cup exit.Easson’s side led 12-0 at the break in Whangarei thanks to a score from hooker Lana Skeldon and a penalty try.But Australia – who finished with 13 players after Ashley Marsters and Adiana Talakai were sent off in the closing stages – scored 14 second-half unanswered points to seal a dramatic victory.“It was always going to be tough,” Easson told ITV. “We knew the wind was really strong first half and we probably could have done with...
Series finale washed out, England beats Australia 2-0
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — England settled for a 2-0 series win over Australia in a warmup series for the Twenty20 Cricket World Cup after the third match was washed out on Friday following several delays for rain. England tallied 112 for two in 12 overs after being sent in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
In Britain and India, we must resist the tragic thinking that pits Hindus against Muslims | Chetan Bhatt
The recent disorder in Leicester echoes the ‘communalist’ politics that now dominates India thanks to the ruling BJP, says sociology professor Chetan Bhatt
England edges France in Women’s Rugby World Cup thriller
England overcame the toughest test it is likely to face before the final of the Women’s Rugby World Cup when it beat France 13-7 on Saturday in the second round of group play. Top-ranked England extended its world-record winning streak in test matches to 27 and looked more like...
England’s T20 World Cup fixtures – TV channels and live stream
ENGLAND will be determined to dethrone World Cup champions Australia come the end of November. The Aussies picked apart New Zealand in the 2021 final with David Warner and Mitchell Marsh both plundering half-centuries. And it was revenge for England who were beaten by the Kiwis in an action-packed semi-final.
England vs Samoa live stream: How to watch Rugby League World Cup fixture online and on TV
England begin their Rugby League World Cup campaign with a tough encounter with Samoa.Delayed by a year due to the pandemic, the tournament will be held in England across the next two months, with the men’s, women’s and wheelchair competitions running in parallel for the first time.Three-time World Cup winners England have plenty of experience in their squad and were beaten finalists last time around.But Shaun Wane’s side face a tough start against a Samoan team containing a number of Australian-based stars, including eight players who appeared in the NRL Grand Final earlier in October.Here’s everything you need to know...
Comments / 0