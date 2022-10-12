“Iftikhar Dhoni Ki Tarah Khel Raha Hain Par End Me….”- Pakistan legend makes a HUGE remark on Iftikhar Ahmed

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. Date & Time: October 15th at 1:00 PM IST and 1:30 PM Local Time. Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar. India Women will face off against Sri Lanka Women in the final of the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 on Saturday. India’s impressive track record continues in the Women’s Asia Cup as they reached the finals for the record 7th time in a row where the inaugural edition was played as a bilateral series between India and Sri Lanka. They fielded their best eleven in the semi-final against Thailand Women and emerged victorious quite easily in the end by 74 runs. Shafali Verma got into the act and struck a quickfire 42 runs and even chipped in with a wicket. Harmanpreet Kaur returned to the side with a watchful 36 runs. Considering the amount of talent on the side they are the sheer favorites to lift the trophy for the 7th time.

