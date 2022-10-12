Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Grand Haven Main Street hosting Saturday event with merchant market, food trucks, live music
GRAND HAVEN, MI - Join Grand Haven Main Street on Saturday for a family-friendly fall event full of food trucks, live music and market lined up with local shops featuring their products. This is the second year for the Merchants and Makers Market event in partnership with Chow-Down Centertown. The...
WOOD
Annual event benefits The Girls Choral Academy
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For 25 years, The Girls Choral Academy has provided a safe environment for girls of all ages regardless of race, religion, or socioeconomic status to gain a strong choral education. They have a big celebration coming up in November to celebrate called “Let Your Voice Be Heard.” They’ll be honoring West Michigan jazz great Edye Evans Hyde with the “Giving Girls a Voice” award and they’re inviting everyone to attend! Tickets include dinner, drinks and entertainment.
5 fun things to do in Grand Rapids this weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The weekend is nearly here, and there are plenty of things going on in Grand Rapids to fill up your schedule. Whether you’re looking for a fun night getting drinks downtown, or a family-friendly afternoon with the kids, we’ve got five ideas for things you can do around the city this weekend.
West Michigan's connection to the Wonderful Wizard of Oz
With the worldwide success of the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, one might think author L. Frank Baum always had success as a writer. However, that wasn't the case.
WOOD
How to blend multiple decor styles in one home
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you share a living space with someone, you know that there is always a challenge when two people have different design styles and tastes…but it doesn’t necessarily have to lead to a fight!. today, professional interior designer leslie hart davidson joins...
Local Artist “Embodies” Talents and Wins at ArtPrize 2022
Since its creation in 2009, ArtPrize, hosted in Grand Rapids, MI has become the largest international open art competition where artists of all kinds can display their work. With interactive displays, works being made in real time, and people from far and wide ArtPrize provides visitors with a creative adventure like nowhere else. As big as this competition is, art does what it is meant to at its core, help those around them heal. Local Southwest Michigan artist and ArtPrize 2022 Time-Based Winner, Kristen Zamora’s Embodied project has helped heal people from near and far.
WOOD
KCAS Pets of the Week: Caesar and a bunny
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a beautiful black bunny and a happy dog. Hershey the bunny was so wonderful that he was scooped up by a WOOD TV8 staff member when he arrived at the station Friday morning. But the good news is the shelter has a second rabbit, a female who looks quite a bit like Hershey. Both rabbits were found as strays. The shelter reminds pet owners that if they can’t take care of their rabbits, the shelter will take surrenders.
Calvary Church pantry intentional in reaching those in need
Step inside the Calvary Church food pantry in Grand Rapids and notice its intentionality.
WOOD
Football Frenzy food drive week 8
Northview was stop number eight for the Football Frenzy tailgate. The school donated 2, 055 pounds of food. (Oct. 14, 2022) Northview was stop number eight for the Football Frenzy tailgate. The school donated 2, 055 pounds of food. (Oct. 14, 2022) Family hosts charity lacrosse game in honor of...
Twin sisters recognized for community service throughout Kent Co.
Two well-known West Michigan women were recognized Wednesday for their work within the Kent County community.
WOOD
Celebrating the different cultures of West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —The Grand Rapids Museum is celebrating the culture of the Native Americans who occupied the land of which is now known as Grand Rapids. Anishinaabe Culture Day took place today, inviting thousands of school children to come and explore hands on activities about Native American Culture. The museum is also hosting a Cultural Heritage Festival this Saturday that celebrates our regions history of diversity and cultural traditions.
grmag.com
City announces trick-or-treating hours
As Halloween approaches, the City of Grand Rapids and the Grand Rapids Police Department have announced some tips to ensure a safe holiday for all and the recommended trick-or-treating hours: 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. For those who plan to pass out candy:. Turn on porch lights. For those...
WZZM 13
Is our first snow of the year on the way?
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After two days of small hail and graupel (with a select very few who may have seen a legitimate snowflake) here in West Michigan, many are starting to wonder how much longer before the first snowfall of the year arrives for the rest of us. The bad news for those still holding onto the idea of warmer weather, it could come as soon as Monday!
New East Grand Rapids pizza place offers unique spin on American classic
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There’s a new pizza place in the East Grand Rapids Gaslight Village offering Mediterranean flavors. The owner of Pera Pizzeria is 27-year-old Guney Tosun. He was born in Turkey and came to the U.S. at the age of 3. His uncle is the owner...
New Chick-fil-A coming; streets near Van Andel Arena still closed: Grand Rapids headlines Oct. 8-13
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is planned in Walker, replacing the Golden Corral. The Golden Corral, at 3461 Alpine Ave., was the last location in West Michigan for the buffet chain.
WOOD
Cancer journey motivates Northview student to make a difference
Cancer journey motivates Northview student to make …. Dream 18: Diamond Springs golf course’s 15th hole. The par-4 15th hole at Diamond Springs Golf Course near Hamilton forces big hitters to make a big decision. (Oct. 14, 2022) Griffins to open season with 6 rookies on roster. When the...
WOOD
New shows and events coming to Soaring Eagle Casino
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s going to be merry and musical at Soaring Eagle Casino. Their calendar continues to fill up with holiday happenings and great shows! Just announced is an adult-only event on Saturday, November 26th called Cocktails, Carvings and Candy Canes in the Entertainment Hall. Enjoy delicious taste of holiday-themed dishes from the area’s top restaurants along with special themed spirit samples from national and local distilleries. Plus, they’ll be serving up some amazing entertainment. They also just announced two new concerts coming to the Entertainment Hall: Flo Rida on Tuesday, December 27th and Pam Tillis & Lorrie Morgan on Thursday, December 29th. On December 9th, it’s a throwback to the 80s with Loverboy and Night Ranger!
WOOD
Fulton Street and Market Avenue construction delayed again
A construction project in downtown Grand Rapids that began in March has been delayed for a second time. (Oct. 14, 2022) Fulton Street and Market Avenue construction delayed …. A construction project in downtown Grand Rapids that began in March has been delayed for a second time. (Oct. 14, 2022)
WOOD
Shanty Creek Resort has the best autumn views
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With Mother Nature’s annual fall color show just around the corner, it’s time to make plans on how to experience the kaleidoscope of color! Northern Michigan’s Shanty Creek Resort has you covered with a variety of unique ways to enjoy the fall color, including scenic chair lift rides, fall golf, and more!
2 Grand Rapids Toys ‘R’ Us Locations Are Celebrating Their Grand Reopening This Weekend
As a kid, I got so excited when my mom would take me and my brother Bob to Toys 'R' Us. We would go around a birthday, Christmas time, or when we did well on a report card. I never thought my favorite childhood toy store would close. But on...
