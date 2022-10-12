ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Annual event benefits The Girls Choral Academy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For 25 years, The Girls Choral Academy has provided a safe environment for girls of all ages regardless of race, religion, or socioeconomic status to gain a strong choral education. They have a big celebration coming up in November to celebrate called “Let Your Voice Be Heard.” They’ll be honoring West Michigan jazz great Edye Evans Hyde with the “Giving Girls a Voice” award and they’re inviting everyone to attend! Tickets include dinner, drinks and entertainment.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

5 fun things to do in Grand Rapids this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The weekend is nearly here, and there are plenty of things going on in Grand Rapids to fill up your schedule. Whether you’re looking for a fun night getting drinks downtown, or a family-friendly afternoon with the kids, we’ve got five ideas for things you can do around the city this weekend.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

How to blend multiple decor styles in one home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you share a living space with someone, you know that there is always a challenge when two people have different design styles and tastes…but it doesn’t necessarily have to lead to a fight!. today, professional interior designer leslie hart davidson joins...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
K102.5

Local Artist “Embodies” Talents and Wins at ArtPrize 2022

Since its creation in 2009, ArtPrize, hosted in Grand Rapids, MI has become the largest international open art competition where artists of all kinds can display their work. With interactive displays, works being made in real time, and people from far and wide ArtPrize provides visitors with a creative adventure like nowhere else. As big as this competition is, art does what it is meant to at its core, help those around them heal. Local Southwest Michigan artist and ArtPrize 2022 Time-Based Winner, Kristen Zamora’s Embodied project has helped heal people from near and far.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

KCAS Pets of the Week: Caesar and a bunny

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a beautiful black bunny and a happy dog. Hershey the bunny was so wonderful that he was scooped up by a WOOD TV8 staff member when he arrived at the station Friday morning. But the good news is the shelter has a second rabbit, a female who looks quite a bit like Hershey. Both rabbits were found as strays. The shelter reminds pet owners that if they can’t take care of their rabbits, the shelter will take surrenders.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Football Frenzy food drive week 8

Northview was stop number eight for the Football Frenzy tailgate. The school donated 2, 055 pounds of food. (Oct. 14, 2022) Northview was stop number eight for the Football Frenzy tailgate. The school donated 2, 055 pounds of food. (Oct. 14, 2022) Family hosts charity lacrosse game in honor of...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Celebrating the different cultures of West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —The Grand Rapids Museum is celebrating the culture of the Native Americans who occupied the land of which is now known as Grand Rapids. Anishinaabe Culture Day took place today, inviting thousands of school children to come and explore hands on activities about Native American Culture. The museum is also hosting a Cultural Heritage Festival this Saturday that celebrates our regions history of diversity and cultural traditions.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
grmag.com

City announces trick-or-treating hours

As Halloween approaches, the City of Grand Rapids and the Grand Rapids Police Department have announced some tips to ensure a safe holiday for all and the recommended trick-or-treating hours: 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. For those who plan to pass out candy:. Turn on porch lights. For those...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WZZM 13

Is our first snow of the year on the way?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After two days of small hail and graupel (with a select very few who may have seen a legitimate snowflake) here in West Michigan, many are starting to wonder how much longer before the first snowfall of the year arrives for the rest of us. The bad news for those still holding onto the idea of warmer weather, it could come as soon as Monday!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Cancer journey motivates Northview student to make a difference

Cancer journey motivates Northview student to make …. Dream 18: Diamond Springs golf course’s 15th hole. The par-4 15th hole at Diamond Springs Golf Course near Hamilton forces big hitters to make a big decision. (Oct. 14, 2022) Griffins to open season with 6 rookies on roster. When the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

New shows and events coming to Soaring Eagle Casino

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s going to be merry and musical at Soaring Eagle Casino. Their calendar continues to fill up with holiday happenings and great shows! Just announced is an adult-only event on Saturday, November 26th called Cocktails, Carvings and Candy Canes in the Entertainment Hall. Enjoy delicious taste of holiday-themed dishes from the area’s top restaurants along with special themed spirit samples from national and local distilleries. Plus, they’ll be serving up some amazing entertainment. They also just announced two new concerts coming to the Entertainment Hall: Flo Rida on Tuesday, December 27th and Pam Tillis & Lorrie Morgan on Thursday, December 29th. On December 9th, it’s a throwback to the 80s with Loverboy and Night Ranger!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Fulton Street and Market Avenue construction delayed again

A construction project in downtown Grand Rapids that began in March has been delayed for a second time. (Oct. 14, 2022) Fulton Street and Market Avenue construction delayed …. A construction project in downtown Grand Rapids that began in March has been delayed for a second time. (Oct. 14, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Shanty Creek Resort has the best autumn views

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With Mother Nature’s annual fall color show just around the corner, it’s time to make plans on how to experience the kaleidoscope of color! Northern Michigan’s Shanty Creek Resort has you covered with a variety of unique ways to enjoy the fall color, including scenic chair lift rides, fall golf, and more!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Community Policy