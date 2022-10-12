Read full article on original website
O’Rourke Revealed How He Would Handle the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
El Paso Faces Crisis - 1,000 Migrants a Day, Shelter Shuts Down, City Spends $6 MillionTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas is Pushing Back Against Requests From New York Over the MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
Governor Abbott Continues to Bus Migrants but New York Mayor is Challenging His ActionTom HandyNew York City, NY
Pediatric patients have Halloween fun at El Paso hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Pediatric patients at Providence Children’s Hospital had Halloween fun. Patients picked out costumes, painted their faces and ate treats while having some fun. Spirit Halloween delivered the costumes and items for the party Friday. Patients and their families painted pumpkins and created others...
101 pays tribute to Club 101 with weekend grand-opening
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Club 101 from decades ago returns in 2022. The nightclub from the 90s and 2000s known for playing retro music to dance to is celebrating its grand opening Friday night. 101 the smaller version of the former club is located in west El Paso.
El Paso bringing in real outdoor ice skating rink for WinterFest 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso's annual WinterFest is returning for another year and will begin on Nov. 19. One key difference in this year's celebration is a real outdoor ice skating rink that will be located in the Convention Center Plaza. The rink will feature family-friendly programming, themed ice events and live entertainment, according to the city.
Carden International Circus coming to El Paso in November
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Carden International Circus is coming to El Paso in November. The event will take place on Nov. 18 and 20 at the El Paso County Coliseum. The circus will do six performances. Thrills and excitement will fill three rings with acrobats, aerialists, animals,...
Local C10 Club hosts 'Night Cruise Before Christmas'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A local truck club is hosting its fifth annual 'Night Cruise Before Christmas' this Saturday. El Chuco C10 Club will be having a Truck or Treat and toy drive from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event will take place at Undisputed Crafthouse, which...
Monkey Rock entertainment opens at Sunland Park Mall
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new entertainment and restaurant will open at Sunland Park Mall. Monkey Rock is having its grand opening on Friday. The business will offer several entertainment such as bowling, mini golf, rock wall, swing suite, virtual reality, rock n roll, and food and drinks.
Children photographed climbing rock wall near Sun Bear exhibit at El Paso Zoo
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A photo of children climbing a rock wall near the Sun Bear exhibit at the El Paso Zoo got hundreds of comments online. The photo shared on Instagram received comments like, "I hope they get charged," "Animals have their own containment," "This is why we can't have nice things," and "Parents of the Year Award 2022."
29th annual Socorro ISD Marchfest to be held this weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The 29th annual Socorro Independent School District will be held this weekend. The event will be held Saturday at 9:30 a.m. High school marching bands from the El Paso area will compete in the 29th annual SISD Marchfest at the Students Activities Complex. Bands...
Incident blocks portion of Durazno Ave. in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police blocked off a portion of Durazno Avenue in central El Paso Friday morning. Yellow tape was seen blocking off the street while officers looked into a black SUV parked in the area. We reached out to police about the incident but...
3 undocumented immigrants arrested, 1 sought in connection to far east El Paso homicide
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said they have arrested three people and are still searching for a fourth suspect in connection to a homicide in far east El Paso. Deputies said all four suspects were in the U.S. illegally and have...
Funeral services held for Las Cruces businesswoman who was killed
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A celebration of life will be held on Thursday for Kimberly Yacone, the Las Cruces woman allegedly gunned down by her husband in their home. The service is scheduled at 2:00 pm at Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM. It...
Full-scale active shooter training held at Horizon High School
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A full-scale active shooter training took place at Horizon High School on Friday. The training was held at 9 a.m. The full-scale exercise is a joint effort and includes the participation of the Horizon Police Department, Border Regional Council (Border RAC), U.S. Border Patrol, Office of Emergency Management and Horizon Fire Department.
DV survivor empowers women through sheBUILDS, helping others build up their lives
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Leticia Flores, a contractor liaison with sheBUILDS, helps boost women's confidence one step at a time. “I have four girls, and I always tell them, if anybody can do it, you can do it. If I can do it, you can do it. We all can learn to try to do things better by trying it, doing it at least once. I mean, if it's broken, you can break it anymore,” Flores said.
Drivers in El Paso pay more at the pump than the average Texan
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Recent figures released from AAA Texas shows El Paso drivers are paying the most on average for gas per gallon in the state. El Pasoans have suffered through increased inflation rates for the past two years and a local UTEP professor said it doesn't look like these prices are going down anytime soon.
Bishop of El Paso, Hope Border Institute provide over $100K for migrant aid in Juárez
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Bishop of El Paso, Rev. Mark J. Seitz, and the Hope Border Border Institute said they are going to invest more than $100,000 to meet the emergency needs of migrants arriving in Ciudad Juárez. The decision comes after the Department of Homeland...
El Paso council member urges mayor to issue emergency disaster declaration
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso council member is urging the El Paso mayor to issue an emergency disaster declaration. Councilmember Claudia Rodriguez issued a statement regarding the migrant crisis in El Paso. Rodriguez mentioned the migrant crisis in El Paso is at an all-time high. The...
Realtor talks 4 DIY hacks for El Pasoans looking to spruce up their rental space
The rental market is booming as the housing market has become overwhelmingly expensive and unapproachable for many aspiring homeowners. For some renters they want to make their temporary home a space that is more their style. Jessica Sanchez with Property Management Inc. in El Paso said it is easy for...
All courts hearings held at municipal court canceled after fire
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All court hearings at the municipal court have been canceled for the day after a fire happened Thursday. All the courts, teen court and hearings were canceled. A small fire was reported in the morning at the building located at 801 Overland. Our KFOX14...
Flex of the Night: Americas turns trick play into touchdown
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Week seven of high school football's Flex of the Night goes to Americas' offense and their trick play. Quarterback Mark Moore III made a backward pass to Brian Promessee who then threw it to Anthony Miranda for the touchdown. Americas ended up beating El...
Family of Dallas police officer killed in crash describe Antonio Arellano as loving person
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The uncle of the Dallas police officer killed by a wrong-way driver shared stories of Jacob Arellano. Arellano, who was from El Paso, joined the Dallas Police Department in June 2019. Antonio Arellano, Jacob's uncle, said the 25-year-old was a loving and caring person.
