El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

Pediatric patients have Halloween fun at El Paso hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Pediatric patients at Providence Children’s Hospital had Halloween fun. Patients picked out costumes, painted their faces and ate treats while having some fun. Spirit Halloween delivered the costumes and items for the party Friday. Patients and their families painted pumpkins and created others...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

101 pays tribute to Club 101 with weekend grand-opening

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Club 101 from decades ago returns in 2022. The nightclub from the 90s and 2000s known for playing retro music to dance to is celebrating its grand opening Friday night. 101 the smaller version of the former club is located in west El Paso.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso bringing in real outdoor ice skating rink for WinterFest 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso's annual WinterFest is returning for another year and will begin on Nov. 19. One key difference in this year's celebration is a real outdoor ice skating rink that will be located in the Convention Center Plaza. The rink will feature family-friendly programming, themed ice events and live entertainment, according to the city.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Carden International Circus coming to El Paso in November

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Carden International Circus is coming to El Paso in November. The event will take place on Nov. 18 and 20 at the El Paso County Coliseum. The circus will do six performances. Thrills and excitement will fill three rings with acrobats, aerialists, animals,...
EL PASO, TX
Local
Texas Society
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Society
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
El Paso, TX
Government
cbs4local.com

Local C10 Club hosts 'Night Cruise Before Christmas'

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A local truck club is hosting its fifth annual 'Night Cruise Before Christmas' this Saturday. El Chuco C10 Club will be having a Truck or Treat and toy drive from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event will take place at Undisputed Crafthouse, which...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Monkey Rock entertainment opens at Sunland Park Mall

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new entertainment and restaurant will open at Sunland Park Mall. Monkey Rock is having its grand opening on Friday. The business will offer several entertainment such as bowling, mini golf, rock wall, swing suite, virtual reality, rock n roll, and food and drinks.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Children photographed climbing rock wall near Sun Bear exhibit at El Paso Zoo

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A photo of children climbing a rock wall near the Sun Bear exhibit at the El Paso Zoo got hundreds of comments online. The photo shared on Instagram received comments like, "I hope they get charged," "Animals have their own containment," "This is why we can't have nice things," and "Parents of the Year Award 2022."
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

29th annual Socorro ISD Marchfest to be held this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The 29th annual Socorro Independent School District will be held this weekend. The event will be held Saturday at 9:30 a.m. High school marching bands from the El Paso area will compete in the 29th annual SISD Marchfest at the Students Activities Complex. Bands...
SOCORRO, TX
Person
Marty Robbins
cbs4local.com

Incident blocks portion of Durazno Ave. in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police blocked off a portion of Durazno Avenue in central El Paso Friday morning. Yellow tape was seen blocking off the street while officers looked into a black SUV parked in the area. We reached out to police about the incident but...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Full-scale active shooter training held at Horizon High School

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A full-scale active shooter training took place at Horizon High School on Friday. The training was held at 9 a.m. The full-scale exercise is a joint effort and includes the participation of the Horizon Police Department, Border Regional Council (Border RAC), U.S. Border Patrol, Office of Emergency Management and Horizon Fire Department.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

DV survivor empowers women through sheBUILDS, helping others build up their lives

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Leticia Flores, a contractor liaison with sheBUILDS, helps boost women's confidence one step at a time. “I have four girls, and I always tell them, if anybody can do it, you can do it. If I can do it, you can do it. We all can learn to try to do things better by trying it, doing it at least once. I mean, if it's broken, you can break it anymore,” Flores said.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Drivers in El Paso pay more at the pump than the average Texan

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Recent figures released from AAA Texas shows El Paso drivers are paying the most on average for gas per gallon in the state. El Pasoans have suffered through increased inflation rates for the past two years and a local UTEP professor said it doesn't look like these prices are going down anytime soon.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

All courts hearings held at municipal court canceled after fire

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All court hearings at the municipal court have been canceled for the day after a fire happened Thursday. All the courts, teen court and hearings were canceled. A small fire was reported in the morning at the building located at 801 Overland. Our KFOX14...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Flex of the Night: Americas turns trick play into touchdown

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Week seven of high school football's Flex of the Night goes to Americas' offense and their trick play. Quarterback Mark Moore III made a backward pass to Brian Promessee who then threw it to Anthony Miranda for the touchdown. Americas ended up beating El...
EL PASO, TX

