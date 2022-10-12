Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Massive Burritos at this New Jersey Restaurant are Bucket List WorthyTravel MavenEnglishtown, NJ
Local Sponsors Help NJ Charity Event Make Chemo-Related Hair Loss Treatment Accessable To More Cancer PatientsBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Red Gables: Elevating the Standard for Food FestivalsBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
NJs $26M Launch of First Phase of Universal Preschool Strategic Plan Announced at West Long Branch Elementary SchoolMorristown MinuteWest Long Branch, NJ
This New Jersey Restaurant is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenCranbury Township, NJ
Surf Taco Week 5 Boys Soccer Team of the Week: Howell
Last year was a return to contention of sorts for the Howell boys soccer team, but the bulk of the resurgence did not happen until after the Rebels had endured a 2-5 record within the Shore Conference Class A North division. As it turned out, even with a chunk of...
Seaview Orthopaedics Week 7 Shore Conference Football Scoreboard, 10/14 – 10/15/22
Senior running back Connor Cilento ran for 119 yards and a touchdown on two carries and junior running back Jake Croce had a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown as the Panthers (7-0) rolled to a victory over the Bengals (3-4). Croce ran for 50 yards and a touchdown and...
Surf Taco Week 5 Girls Soccer Team of the Week: Toms River South
The Shore Conference Class A South girls soccer division race started off in 2022 with Toms River North as the heavy favorite, but turned into a four-way tug-of-war thanks to a field of teams that stepped up their game throughout the season. In the end, Toms River South found themselves...
Jersey Mike’s Week 6 Shore Conference Football Team of the Week: Raritan
Every week this fall, Jersey Mike’s and Shore Sports Network will be teaming up to select the Shore Conference Football Team of the Week based on its performance over the past weekend. The Jersey Mike’s Team of the Week for Week 6 is Raritan, which won a wild back-and-forth...
Rutgers Football Scores Big Points in Toms River
It seems like there is so much bad going on in the world let me tell about something good. I’m sure many of you by now have heard about the RWJBarnabas Health Field of Dreams, a unique inclusive recreational complex created for the special needs community. Located on North Bay Avenue near the police station in Toms River it was founded by Christian and Mary Kane and inspired by their now 11-year old son Gavin and features a multi-purpose athletic field, playground area, miniature golf course, basketball and bocce courts and so much more. Most importantly it was designed for the special needs community and is set up to accommodate them.
Tinton Falls, October 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Tinton Falls. The Red Bank Regional High School soccer team will have a game with Monmouth Regional High School on October 13, 2022, 12:45:00.
Violence spoils NJ football: District bans all game spectators
LONG BRANCH — The specter of violence hangs over a Jersey Shore football game for the second time in a week with fans not being allowed into the next Long Branch high school matchup. The Green Wave of Long Branch has moved its Friday night home game with the...
Camden star D.J. Wagner signs exclusive NIL deal with WME Sports
Camden High School basketball star D.J. Wagner has signed exclusively with WME Sports for Name, Image and Likeness representation, the company announced Thursday. The 6-foot-3 Wagner signed an NIL contract with Nike earlier this week. The Swoosh named Wagner and four other young stars as brand ambassadors.
Recruits, local coaches react to Rutgers firing Sean Gleeson, promoting Nunzio Campanile
Four days removed from what Rutgers coach Greg Schiano hopes will serve as a kickstart to his offense when he moved tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile to interim offensive coordinator, special assistant Joe Susan to interim tight ends coach — which he coached previously — and offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson out the door, fans are still adjusting to the moves.
Cam Spencer blending right in at Rutgers
Rutgers added one player this offseason through the transfer portal. Senior guard Cam Spencer joined the Scarlet Knights after leading the Patriot League in scoring last season at Loyola-Maryland. Spencer’s 17.9 scoring average grabbed the attention of head coach Steve Pikiell and now that he’s been on campus for a few months, there is more standing out.
Bon Jovi’s Annual Chili Event Kicks Off This Weekend In Toms River, NJ
Whenever there’s news about Jon Bon Jovi, New Jersey is all ears. If you’re looking for a night full of chili and Bon Jovi, this event is the perfect night out for you. According to Asbury Park Press, The Jon Bon Jovi South Kitchen is hosting its 7th annual Chili Cook-off event, and everyone’s invited!
Toms River, NJ woman killed in head-on crash with truck
MANCHESTER – A Toms River woman died Thursday morning in a head-on crash with a refrigerated box truck on Route 70. Municipal police said a Nissan Frontier driven by Sandra Wade, 61, was traveling westbound on Route 70 near Route 530 when the Nissan crossed into opposite traffic around 6:45 a.m.
Breaching whale shocks father and son fishing off Jersey Shore as it nearly comes aboard boat
A father and son were fishing for striped bass and tuna off the Jersey Shore near Belmar on Wednesday when they hooked a prize memory: A massive humpback whale breached the sea inches from them. The son, Zach Piller, 23, of the Philadephia area, captured the moment on video. The...
Man, 20, Sentenced In Central Jersey Shooting: Prosecutor
A 20-year-old man from Central Jersey has been sentenced to 17 years in New Jersey state prison in connection with a shooting, authorities said. Elijah Ford of Carteret was charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Dennis McFadden of the Carteret Police Department.
Large sinkhole opens up on Jersey Shore beach
A sinkhole on a beach in Monmouth County has once again become a hazard, and officials are hoping to find a permanent solution.
So cool: Check out this house in Toms River, NJ decorated for Halloween
Halloween is so close and the decorations are fantastic for Halloween. I never remember front lawns looking as impressive as they do now. I love driving around the neighborhood like at Christmastime and seeing the decorations. Halloween has become so popular and some of you go nuts and your decorations on your front lawn are just pure awesome.
These Two Ocean County Diners Made the Best of NJ List
We have so many incredible diners in Ocean County. Only two made the list of Best Diners in New Jersey, from bestofnj.com. The list comes from bestofnj.com throughout the state of New Jersey. North Jersey, Central Jersey, Jersey Shore, and South Jersey were all part of the latest in Best Diners in New Jersey.
thesandpaper.net
Poacher Busts Just Keep on Coming; A Bass Bonanza of All-Time Proportions
We are suffering through the latest the traffic signals have been left on in the fall. The big turn-off must await the rescheduled Chowderfest this weekend. Of course, suffering might be a bit much, seeing we are in the midst of some awesome autumnness. The fall feel is ideal for the arriving anglers vying for big money, prizes and, most of all, bragging rights associated with the 2022 Long Beach Island Surf Fishing Classic.
The Amityville Horror house in Toms River, NJ is for sale
Attention all movie buffs: a New Jersey piece of cinematic history is for sale. The Toms River house used in the classic “Amityville Horror” film is on the market. (In the movie, a murder had taken place in the house, causing it to be haunted. In real life, there was no murder and no haunting. Plus, in the movie, the house was on Long Island).
It’s The Fantastic JBJ Soul Kitchen Chili Cook-Off in Toms River, New Jersey
One of my favorite dishes, especially in the colder months, is chili. I love a good bowl of chili and a crock pot of chili on a Sunday with the Giants is the best! I do like spicy chili and yes lot's of beans! I can do meat or meatless when it comes to chili and chi8li-mac is a nice change of pace too.
