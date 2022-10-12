ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions

A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
Motley Fool

Why I'm Buying Bitcoin in October

September is typically one of Bitcoin's worst-performing months. October, November, and December are typically some of Bitcoin's best-performing months. A changing narrative around inflation and interest rates could cause Bitcoin to have another great October. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin Is Nosediving Today

Bitcoin BTC/USD is trading lower by 3.75% to the $18,300-level Thursday morning. Cryptocurrencies at large are falling Thursday after September CPI data showed worse-than-expected inflation. This has driven a risk-off sentiment and has also raised the potential for further Fed policy tightening to curb inflation. Cryptocurrencies have also been seen...
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Gaming Company ZEBEDEE Launches Open-Source Bitcoin Development Non-Profit

ZEBEDEE, a bitcoin gaming company, has announced No Big Deal (NDB), a non-profit dedicated to furthering open source development for Bitcoin and the Lightning Network, per a release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. “NBD does not sell anything, it does not offer services, it does not support products,'' said Andre Neves,...
Motley Fool

Missed Out on Ethereum? Buy This Cryptocurrency Now

Ethereum is running into challenges in scaling its blockchain. Solana was built for scale and has attracted more uses as crypto has grown. Despite Solana's growth, it's valued at a fraction of Ethereum, but that means more upside for investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
bitcoinmagazine.com

Where Will The Bitcoin Price Bottom?

The below is an excerpt from a recent edition of Bitcoin Magazine Pro, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. CPI Volatility Doesn’t Disappoint. In the last article, we highlighted...
dailyhodl.com

Here’s a Realistic Worst Case Scenario for Bitcoin and Crypto, According to Analyst Jason Pizzino

A popular crypto strategist is mapping out where Bitcoin (BTC) and the rest of the crypto markets may bottom out in a worst case scenario. In a new strategy session, Jason Pizzino tells his 276,00 YouTube subscribers that it is within the realm of possibility for the total market capitalization of crypto assets to lose another 40% of its value even after this year’s deep correction.
bitcoinmagazine.com

As The U.K. Questions Its Financial Future, Britain’s Bitcoin Island Takes Satoshis

This is an opinion editorial by Bitcoms, a Bitcoiner and contributor to Bitcoin Magazine. Just days after the anachronistic spectacle of the Queen’s funeral — a bizarre echo of Britain’s long-lost imperial might — the pound sterling fell to an all-time dollar low. A few years before Elizabeth II was crowned, a pound was worth more than $4. Shortly after she was buried, a quid barely bought a buck.
bitcoinmagazine.com

Kazakhstan To Establish Legal Framework For Bitcoin, Crypto: Report

Kazakhstan plans to release a legal framework for the regulation of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, per a report from Russian media outlet Tass. "Deputies of the Majilis of the Parliament have developed a sectoral bill on digital assets of the Republic of Kazakhstan and four related bills as a legislative initiative,” said Ekaterina Smyshlyaeva, a member of the Committee on Economic Reform and Regional Development of the Mazhilis.
Benzinga

What In The World Happened With Bitcoin Cash Today?

Bitcoin Cash BCH/USD is trading marginally lower by 1.63% to $109.25 going into the close of U.S. market trading Thursday, recovering markedly after selling off some 7.68% to $102.53 intraday. Cryptocurrencies at large are volatile Thursday after September CPI data showed worse-than-expected inflation. This has driven a risk-off sentiment and...
bitcoinmagazine.com

Unless Something Changes, Bitcoin Adoption In The West Will Be KYC’d

This is an opinion editorial by Robert Hall, a content creator and small business owner. What is the most likely path to hyperbitcoinization? This is a question that has come up in my mind time and time again. Will it be a top-down implementation like we saw in El Salvador last year? Regarding world leaders, Nayib Bukele is the rare exception to the rule. Most world leaders think within a predefined box of fiat options.
bitcoinmagazine.com

Despite European Recession, Bitcoin Amsterdam Inspires Hope

This is an opinion editorial by Adam Taha, an entrepreneur with two decades of government and corporate finance experience. Disclosure: Bitcoin Magazine is owned and operated by BTC Inc, the organizer of Bitcoin Amsterdam. Speaking from the party after day one, Bitcoin Amsterdam is grand. BTC Inc knows how to...
ambcrypto.com

CoinCRED enters the UAE cryptocurrency market

The future crypto capital- Dubai, is having tremendous growth. The government’s proactive support is the main driving force for building a conducive ecosystem for all cryptocurrency and web3-related companies. The VARA (Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority) is the sole authority for governing virtual assets. The pragmatism shown by the UAE for having crystal clear rules and regulations is captivating for crypto companies, especially crypto exchanges. According to the reports, UAE houses more than 1500 crypto and web3 companies.
