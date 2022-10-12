Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Trader Who Called 2022 Market Crash Says Now Is Not the Time To Be Bearish
The widely followed Bitcoin (BTC) analyst who predicted the king crypto’s current fall from all-time highs says today is not the day for a bearish outlook. Pseudonymous trader Capo tells their 550,600 followers that they are bullish on Bitcoin in the near future. “I’m still bullish short-term. This is...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions
A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
Motley Fool
Why I'm Buying Bitcoin in October
September is typically one of Bitcoin's worst-performing months. October, November, and December are typically some of Bitcoin's best-performing months. A changing narrative around inflation and interest rates could cause Bitcoin to have another great October. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Why Bitcoin Is Nosediving Today
Bitcoin BTC/USD is trading lower by 3.75% to the $18,300-level Thursday morning. Cryptocurrencies at large are falling Thursday after September CPI data showed worse-than-expected inflation. This has driven a risk-off sentiment and has also raised the potential for further Fed policy tightening to curb inflation. Cryptocurrencies have also been seen...
RELATED PEOPLE
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $245,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A whale is transferring Bitcoin (BTC) worth tens of millions of dollars amid a downturn in the choppy crypto markets. According to whale watcher Whale Alert, the large Bitcoin holder transferred 12,970 BTC worth slightly over $248 million at time of sending from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet.
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bitcoin Gaming Company ZEBEDEE Launches Open-Source Bitcoin Development Non-Profit
ZEBEDEE, a bitcoin gaming company, has announced No Big Deal (NDB), a non-profit dedicated to furthering open source development for Bitcoin and the Lightning Network, per a release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. “NBD does not sell anything, it does not offer services, it does not support products,'' said Andre Neves,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
Missed Out on Ethereum? Buy This Cryptocurrency Now
Ethereum is running into challenges in scaling its blockchain. Solana was built for scale and has attracted more uses as crypto has grown. Despite Solana's growth, it's valued at a fraction of Ethereum, but that means more upside for investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Where Will The Bitcoin Price Bottom?
The below is an excerpt from a recent edition of Bitcoin Magazine Pro, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. CPI Volatility Doesn’t Disappoint. In the last article, we highlighted...
dailyhodl.com
Here’s a Realistic Worst Case Scenario for Bitcoin and Crypto, According to Analyst Jason Pizzino
A popular crypto strategist is mapping out where Bitcoin (BTC) and the rest of the crypto markets may bottom out in a worst case scenario. In a new strategy session, Jason Pizzino tells his 276,00 YouTube subscribers that it is within the realm of possibility for the total market capitalization of crypto assets to lose another 40% of its value even after this year’s deep correction.
bitcoinmagazine.com
As The U.K. Questions Its Financial Future, Britain’s Bitcoin Island Takes Satoshis
This is an opinion editorial by Bitcoms, a Bitcoiner and contributor to Bitcoin Magazine. Just days after the anachronistic spectacle of the Queen’s funeral — a bizarre echo of Britain’s long-lost imperial might — the pound sterling fell to an all-time dollar low. A few years before Elizabeth II was crowned, a pound was worth more than $4. Shortly after she was buried, a quid barely bought a buck.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Blockchain.com gets Singapore licence, second crypto firm to obtain approval this week
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Blockchain.com, a cryptocurrency exchange backed by investors including Lightspeed Venture Partners, said on Wednesday it had received approval from Singapore’s central bank to offer payment services in the city-state.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Kazakhstan To Establish Legal Framework For Bitcoin, Crypto: Report
Kazakhstan plans to release a legal framework for the regulation of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, per a report from Russian media outlet Tass. "Deputies of the Majilis of the Parliament have developed a sectoral bill on digital assets of the Republic of Kazakhstan and four related bills as a legislative initiative,” said Ekaterina Smyshlyaeva, a member of the Committee on Economic Reform and Regional Development of the Mazhilis.
What In The World Happened With Bitcoin Cash Today?
Bitcoin Cash BCH/USD is trading marginally lower by 1.63% to $109.25 going into the close of U.S. market trading Thursday, recovering markedly after selling off some 7.68% to $102.53 intraday. Cryptocurrencies at large are volatile Thursday after September CPI data showed worse-than-expected inflation. This has driven a risk-off sentiment and...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin en Route to 40X Gains, According to Analyst Who Called May 2021 BTC Collapse
A popular crypto analyst known for calling the Bitcoin May 2021 collapse thinks BTC is en route to 40x gains over the long term. The pseudonymous analyst known as Dave the Wave tells his 127,500 Twitter followers that if Bitcoin matches gold’s market cap in the future, that will equal a surge of about 40x.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Predicts Further Rallies for Two Explosive Altcoins, Updates Bitcoin Forecast
A popular crypto strategist and trader is predicting more rallies to come for two low-cap altcoins that have recently shown strength. The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Altcoin Sherpa tells his 184,400 Twitter followers that decentralized derivatives exchange Injective Protocol (INJ) is the “gift that keeps on giving.”
bitcoinmagazine.com
Unless Something Changes, Bitcoin Adoption In The West Will Be KYC’d
This is an opinion editorial by Robert Hall, a content creator and small business owner. What is the most likely path to hyperbitcoinization? This is a question that has come up in my mind time and time again. Will it be a top-down implementation like we saw in El Salvador last year? Regarding world leaders, Nayib Bukele is the rare exception to the rule. Most world leaders think within a predefined box of fiat options.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Despite European Recession, Bitcoin Amsterdam Inspires Hope
This is an opinion editorial by Adam Taha, an entrepreneur with two decades of government and corporate finance experience. Disclosure: Bitcoin Magazine is owned and operated by BTC Inc, the organizer of Bitcoin Amsterdam. Speaking from the party after day one, Bitcoin Amsterdam is grand. BTC Inc knows how to...
ambcrypto.com
CoinCRED enters the UAE cryptocurrency market
The future crypto capital- Dubai, is having tremendous growth. The government’s proactive support is the main driving force for building a conducive ecosystem for all cryptocurrency and web3-related companies. The VARA (Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority) is the sole authority for governing virtual assets. The pragmatism shown by the UAE for having crystal clear rules and regulations is captivating for crypto companies, especially crypto exchanges. According to the reports, UAE houses more than 1500 crypto and web3 companies.
Comments / 0