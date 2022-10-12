Read full article on original website
Man Arrested in O’Brien County Sentenced to Federal Prison for Illegal Re-Entry
Sioux City, IA (KICD) — A man who illegally re-entered the United States was sentenced in federal court this week. 38 year old Miguel Rodriguez-Chavez, hailing from Mexico, pled guilty in May to illegal re-entry as an aggravated felon. Rodriguez-Chavez was using an alias at the time he was...
Storm Lake Man Receives Suspended Prison Sentence
A Storm Lake man received a suspended prison sentence this week in Buena Vista County District Court. According to the BV County Attorneys Office, 29-year-old Albert Quintana previously pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine 3rd or Subsequent Offense, a class D felony...and 2nd Offense Operating While Intoxicated, an aggravated misdemeanor. Quintana received a five-year suspended prison sentence, and was placed on probation with the Iowa Department of Corrections for two years.
Curlew Man Arrested on Drug Warrant
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD)– A Curlew man has been arrested on multiple warrant charging with drug and other offenses. 57-year-old Shayne Brodersen was taken into custody Wednesday morning on a arrant out of Polk County that carried charges of possession of of methamphetamine, second degree criminal mischief and driving while barred.
Mexican Man Arrested In O’Brien County Gets Ten Years In Federal Prison
Sioux City, Iowa — A man who was arrested in O’Brien County and had illegally re-entered the United States was sentenced this week to 10 years in federal prison, in federal court in Sioux City. According to the US Attorney’s Office, 38-year-old Miguel Rodriguez-Chavez, from Mexico, pleaded guilty...
Man accused of shooting woman at Milford Clinic has trial moved
Christian Goyne-Yarns argued pre-trial coverage would impact his ability to get a new trial, a judge agreed and moved his case to Buena Vista County.
Change of Venue Request Granted In Milford Murder Case
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– A man accused of murdering a woman outside of a Milford business earlier this year has been granted a change of venue for his upcoming jury trial. Online court records show the jury trial for Christian Goyne-Yarns will begin on December 6th in Buena Vista County after a motion was filed with Judge Carl Petersen.
Amended Charges Filed Against One of Two Teens In Estherville Murder Case
Estherville, IA (KICD)– Charges against one of two teens accused of killing a man in Estherville last Fall have been amended just days before he was set to go to trial. Online court records show the first degree murder charge for 19-year-old Connor Uhde has been changed to one count each of attempted murder and third degree kidnapping.
Man pleads guilty to receiving meth shipments in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY -- A man suspected of selling large quantities of methamphetamine in the Sioux City area has pleaded guilty of selling the illegal drug. Jose Duenas-Topete entered his plea Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to single counts of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and distribution of a controlled substance. He also is scheduled to enter a plea on Oct. 26 for illegally re-entering the United States.
Sheldon man arrested for warrant and meth
SHELDON—A 20-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine — third or subsequent offense. The arrest of Kyran Lee Schuknecht stemmed from him being observed walking near Wyman Street and Third Avenue and...
Storm Lake Man Sentenced to Prison for Operating While Intoxicated and Domestic Abuse Assault
A Storm Lake man was sentenced last Friday in Buena Vista County District Court to serve time in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges. 30-year-old Ketzell Zeledon previously pleaded guilty to 2nd Offense Domestic Abuse Assault, and two counts of Operating While Intoxicated 3rd or Subsequent Offense, which are all class D felonies. Zeledon was sentenced to up to five years in prison on the Operating While Intoxicated charges, and seven days in prison for the Domestic Abuse Assault charge. Both sentences will run consecutively.
Tractor Fire Claims Life of Osceola County Farmer
Ocheyden, IA (KICD) — The body of an Osceola County farmer was found at the scene of a fire Wednesday moring. The Ocheyden fire department was dispatched 3 miles North of town around 10:30 on the report of a tractor and grain wagon on fire. The body of 62...
Greenville Man Arrested on Drug Charges
Greenville, IA (KICD)– A Greenville man has been arrested on a drug offense following a weekend traffic stop. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office initiated the stop on Highway 71 about two miles north of town around 5:30 Sunday evening where the deputy allegedly discovered a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and a THC cartridge.
Sioux County field fire contained
HULL, IA (KELO) — Crews in Northwest Iowa have contained a field fire. That was reported just after 8 o’clock last night. The fire was first reported around 3:25 yesterday afternoon. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says it happened between Hull and Boyden, Iowa. Heavy smoke could be...
Hartley man cited for trespassing on farm
ROCK RAPIDS—A 30-year-old Hartley man was cited about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, on a charge of first-offense trespassing in Lyon County. The citing of Michael William Stofferan stemmed from him parking a vehicle on farm property along Kingbird Avenue without having permission from the owner to do so, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Man With Ties To Local Area Killed in Central Iowa Crash
Adel, IA (KICD)– A man with ties to the local area was killed in a Monday morning crash in Central Iowa. 75-year-old Larry Adams of Boone, the curator of the Higgins Museum of National Bank Notes in Okoboji , was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a semi on Highway 17 in Dallas County. The crash report notes he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and died at the scene.
KLEM News for Friday, October 14
The Le Mars Community School District is making headway on reducing the number of school bus violations in the district. Superintendant Dr Steven Webner says the district has been collecting data on school bus violations for about five years now. Le Mars Police Chief Kevin Vande Vegte says the law...
Authorities Release Details Of Train/Tractor Collision Monday In Ralston
Authorities released more information about a train vs. tractor accident from earlier this week in Ralston. According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the collision occurred at approximately 1:36 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10 on 1st Street. The initial report shows 80-year-old Florence Irene Free of Glidden was traveling eastbound in a 2007 AGCO RT155 tractor and pulling two loaded grain carts. Authorities say Free had partially stopped the tractor on the tracks when it was struck by a westbound Union-Pacific train engine, operated by 53-year-old Troy Holcomb of Erie, Ill. The train was estimated to be traveling around 40 mph at the time of the crash, and the force of the collision split the tractor’s front axle from the main body, which was thrown into a nearby signal bungalow. Holcomb told law enforcement the crossing bars did come down fully as the train approached, but the tractor was positioned left of the bars at the time of impact. Free was transported to St. Anthony Regional Hospital by Carroll County Emergency Medical Services for treatment of suspected injuries. Damage to the tractor is estimated at $80,000, while the train engine sustained approximately $5,000 in damage. An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
Fire In Locomotive Near Sibley Causes Hours-Long Highway 9 Blockage
Sibley, Iowa– A state highway was blocked for three to four hours after a reported fire in a locomotive on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, near Sibley. According to Sibley Fire Chief Ken Huls, at about 7:20 p.m., the Sibley Fire Department was called to the report of a locomotive fire just north of Highway 9 and Old Highway 60, two miles north of Sibley.
Northwest Iowa Is Apparently Where The Buffalo Roam
Sheldon, Iowa — Northwest Iowa isn’t normally one of the places you think of when you hear the part in the old song “Home on the Range” that talks about “where the buffalo roam,” but the buffalo did roam here this week. A pair...
Dickinson County Approves Snow Removal Contracts With Local Communities
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– An official plan is place for how snow will be removed from Dickinson County roads that share jurisdiction with three local communities. Assistant County Engineer Cole Budach says the plans approved Tuesday with the cities of Arnolds Park, Lake Park and Okoboji basically take the place of overall maintenance agreements only giving responsibility to the county during the winter months.
