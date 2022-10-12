ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot dead in early-morning altercation in south Sacramento County, sheriff says

By Michael McGough
 3 days ago

Detectives are investigating a homicide after an altercation in south Sacramento ended with one man fatally shooting another early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Deputies responded just after 4 a.m. to the 5500 block of Sky Parkway to a 911 call reporting the shooting, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The caller said there had been an altercation between two men, and that one man shot the other before fleeing the scene, according to the news release. No suspect description is available.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene, according to the news release. His identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Rodney Grassmann said investigators remained at the scene as of 7 a.m., gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses.

