Los Angeles, CA

Utah will be angry, fired up, and desperate vs USC; Trojans must match Utes' intensity

By Donovan James
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a3PDX_0iVvPCXw00

One of the key challenges of USC’s upcoming game against Utah flows from the fact that the Utes are coming off a stinging loss to UCLA. Utah will not want to lose two games in a row. It will not want to fall to each of the Los Angeles Pac-12 schools in consecutive weeks. It will want to stay in the Pac-12 race; a loss would essentially (though not officially) knock the Utes out of contention.

Utah figures to be very mad, very desperate, and very intense in this game. That’s a real challenge for USC, which will be walking into a hornets’ nest at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. Can the Trojans handle the heat? Can they deal with the crowd? Can they deal with what will surely be a fired-up and energized Utah team trying to save its season?

These points were raised at The Voice of College Football. Check out the USC postgame show after the Utah game on Saturday night. The USC postgame show at the Voice of College Football airs following every Trojan game this season:

SALT LAKE CITY, UT
#Usc#American Football#Pac 12#Rice Eccles Stadium
