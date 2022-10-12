ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Let's Eat LA

This Is the Best Ice Cream Store in California

When it comes to ice cream, you want something that's cold, creamy, and delicious—and you don't want to have to drive all over creation just to find it. Everyone has their own preference - some prefer Italian ices, light fruit sorbets, old fashioned full cream or the nostalgia of soft serves.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mashed

Jon Taffer Was Never The Same After Bar Rescue

There are many ball-buster reality TV show hosts on the air today. Food competition show hosts, like Gordon Ramsey and Robert Irvine, mop the floor with people's tears and almost seem to be fueled by the chaos of a poorly-run restaurant. However, nothing and no one compares to Jon Taffer, host of "Bar Rescue." Before hosting "Bar Rescue," Taffer had spent years working in the hospitality industry and got his big claim-to-fame co-creating the NFL Sunday Ticket sensation. Despite the fame that came with that, his popularity and reputation soared when "Bar Rescue" first aired in 2011 (via FOX Sports).
NFL
msn.com

I've been a chef for years. Here are my 4 tips for making the perfect grilled cheese.

Grilled cheese is nostalgic comfort food at its finest. Nothing satisfies like thick slices of toasty bread with a layer of melty cheese slipping down the sides. In the US, early forms of the classic sandwich were typically served open-faced — made easier by the inventions of pre-sliced bread and cheese singles. But there are versions of toasted cheese sandwiches across the world.
RECIPES
Mashed

Reddit Has Already Lost Faith In One Hell's Kitchen Season 21 Contestant

The newest season of "Hell's Kitchen" premiered on Fox on September 29. The concept is simple: contestants compete for their spot as the next executive chef of one of Gordon Ramsay's many highly acclaimed restaurants. Some seasons have a theme, and in season 21, Ramsay has chosen to pit experienced, developed chefs against young, albeit knowledgeable chefs.
TV SHOWS
Mashed

This Sports Legend Kick-Flips His Way Onto Hell's Kitchen

"Hell's Kitchen" Season 21 is officially underway, and although the latest season of the intense series has introduced a number of challenges, such as a renewed Punishment Pass with a twist, there have also been a handful of light moments. Chef Gordon Ramsay and all of the contestants have done their best at maintaining positive attitudes despite the impending adversity, making this season truly special.
TV & VIDEOS
Mashed

The Connection Between Longhorn Steakhouse And Ted's Montana Grill

Since it first fired up its grills in Atlanta, Georgia in 1981, Longhorn Steakhouse has long been deemed a classic steakhouse outing (via Longhorn Steakhouse). In an interview with Atlanta Business Chronicle, founder George McKerrow envisioned a Texas-style restaurant wanting to "capitalize on the evolving style of people's dining preferences." From concept to now modern-day, the restaurant chain now holds over 500 locations across the United States and four countries, generating just short of $2 billion in the U.S. alone in 2021 (via Statista). And hey, we can't blame its customers for returning. Using a special selection of seasonings for its array of steaks, six-different kinds of chocolate in its famed Chocolate Stampede dessert, decadent French onion soup, and pairings of seafood, we can't get enough either.
RESTAURANTS
CNET

National Pasta Day Deals From Olive Garden, Macaroni Grill and More

National Pasta Day is Oct. 17, the pinnacle of National Pasta Month. While popular lore has it that explorer Marco Polo brought pasta to Italy from China in the 13th century, there's evidence of noodles in the Mediterranean predating the Roman empire. The New World has certainly embraced pasta in...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Taco Bell's New Limited-Edition Freeze Is Utter 'Bliss'

When Taco Bell came out with its iconic Baja Blast Freeze in 2013, it truly changed the way people ordered drinks with their meals. The Mountain Dew slurpy with hints of a tropical twist flavor took the fast-food industry by storm, with as many as 300 million pours of the drink sold annually (via People). Because the drink did so well, Taco Bell decided to make the frozen drinks a permanent mainstay of its Mexican-styled food menu.
RESTAURANTS
SheKnows

Zendaya Gives Her Dad a $2 Million Gift — See Photos of the Stunning Five-Bedroom Home in Los Angeles

Zendaya is making moves in the real estate market, but her latest purchase isn’t for her personal use — it’s for her dad, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman. Just like Leonardo DiCaprio, the two-time Emmy winner has bought her father a $1.9 million home in the West Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles. The 3,391-square-foot residence, nestled on over a quarter of an acre, isn’t too far from the Encino estate she currently calls home.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IndieWire

Michael Imperioli Quit Stella Adler’s Acting Class After Legendary Teacher Insulted Students

Few conversation topics get actors more riled up than “method acting.” The phrase, which originally referred to a specific style of thespian preparation as pioneered by Konstantin Stanislavsky, is now used as a catch-all term to describe actors going to extreme lengths to get inside the minds of their characters. Some of Hollywood’s most well-known actors have defended the practice, while others dismiss it as a waste of time that makes everyone on set (and, if done especially poorly, in the audience) uncomfortable. Regardless of where you land on the approach’s merits, the renewed interest in the sometimes intense techniques actors...
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Ree Drummond's Husband Just Threw Major Shade At Her 'Bar Habit'

Living life as the spouse of a celebrity chef seems like it would be a dream come true. In theory, the chef would always be trying out new recipes, so you'd always have lots of new, delicious food to sample. They'd have plenty of money, which means you could buy all the Hummel figurines your heart desires. Plus, you'd get invited to all the swankiest parties, like the opening of the Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington, which sounded like a major barn burn, according to Star New Online.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Mashed

Dominique Crenn's Favorite Thing About Being An Iron Chef - Exclusive

Dominique Crenn is a chef with no shortage of accolades. She earned the title of Chef of the Year from Esquire in 2008 (via TEDx). Just a year later, her work as the chef de cuisine of San Francisco's Luce earned Crenn her first Michelin star. Per Fine Dining Lovers, that was a preview of the glory to come — her own restaurant, Atelier Crenn, was awarded two stars by the Michelin Guide. She was the first female chef in America to earn this honor, and only one of a handful of female chefs in the world to do so. Now, Atelier Crenn has been upgraded to three stars by Michelin, and another of her restaurants, Bar Crenn, has one star.
CELEBRITIES
