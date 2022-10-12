Since it first fired up its grills in Atlanta, Georgia in 1981, Longhorn Steakhouse has long been deemed a classic steakhouse outing (via Longhorn Steakhouse). In an interview with Atlanta Business Chronicle, founder George McKerrow envisioned a Texas-style restaurant wanting to "capitalize on the evolving style of people's dining preferences." From concept to now modern-day, the restaurant chain now holds over 500 locations across the United States and four countries, generating just short of $2 billion in the U.S. alone in 2021 (via Statista). And hey, we can't blame its customers for returning. Using a special selection of seasonings for its array of steaks, six-different kinds of chocolate in its famed Chocolate Stampede dessert, decadent French onion soup, and pairings of seafood, we can't get enough either.

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 DAY AGO