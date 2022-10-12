Read full article on original website
flatlandkc.org
Voters Could Open up Missouri’s Marijuana Market. New Entrants Would Face Challenges.
Missouri’s marijuana industry could soon open wide if voters approve a proposed amendment on the November ballot. Amendment 3 would legalize cannabis in the state for anyone 21 and older. Businesses that already have a medical marijuana license could apply to convert to a recreational license. And, 144 micro business licenses would be made available for smaller operators looking to enter the market.
Yuengling to begin selling beer in Missouri
"America's oldest brewery" is coming to shelves in Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma in early 2023.
Here is why Jury Duty in the state of Missouri is the Worst
Jury Duty is never fun, but at least you get paid to do it right? Well, in the Show-Me State of Missouri the "getting paid" thing is what makes jury duty extra frustrating. We were shocked to see how little the state of Missouri pays people for Jury Duty. I...
KYTV
Ozarks Life: Visiting the Missouri State Penitentiary
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - At the center of the state sits a petrifying penitentiary. “I mean, 1836, the same week that the Alamo fell this place opened up,” Crocker native and former corrections officer, Tom Wells said. “When we first became a prison,” a former employee at the...
Ballot question to determine funding for Missouri police
This November, voters will decide on the future of police funding in Missouri. The post Ballot question to determine funding for Missouri police appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Fighting ‘weed in the workplace’ may soon become a problem for Missouri employers
While Missouri Amendment 3’s passage may legalize recreational marijuana, the immediate impact on Missouri employers remains to be seen.
kcur.org
Unconscious patients in Missouri and Kansas could receive invasive medical exams without consent
Allowing a medical student to be involved in your patient care might involve an intimate exam without your explicit consent or knowledge, a KSHB-41 report discovered. Medical students in Missouri and Kansas are able to perform pelvic and prostate exams on unconscious patients. In 21 states, the practice is banned unless patients have given explicit consent. Because the procedure is often done for educational purposes and not charted as part of the patient's care, it's unknown how common the examinations are.
kttn.com
329,000 Missourians registered for annual statewide ‘ShakeOut’ earthquake drill on Oct. 20
A week before Missouri’s annual statewide earthquake drill, more than 329,000 people are already registered to participate in the Great Central U. S. “ShakeOut” on October 20. A total of nearly 2 million people are registered in the 14 central U.S. states that could be impacted by a New Madrid Seismic Zone earthquake.
4 Great Seafood Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Missouri that are highly-praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
showmeprogress.com
The choice in Roevember
The freedom to make your own medical decision about getting an abortion should be between you and your doctor. Eric Schmitt wants to go into every doctor’s office across Missouri and take that freedom away from you. Your choice this November couldn’t be more clear. That’s it.
Large traffic increase on Missouri interstates – want to know why?
JOPLIN, Mo. — For those who’ve experienced the nightmare of heavy interstate traffic, the aggravation and stress it likely causes drivers, can bring on many dangerous behaviors such as Road Rage. Unfortunately, traffic congestion on U.S. interstates is expected to get worse. New data from the National Transportation Research Nonprofit (TRIP) and the Missouri Department […]
Missouri voters will be required to have ID in hand to cast ballot in November
Missouri voters will have to show photo identification to cast a ballot in the November 8th General Election. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft defends the change to require photo identification, saying it’s part of the effort to make Missouri elections accessible, secure, and credible. “Photo ID, government-issued photo ID,...
This ‘game’ can help Missouri hunters earn a certification
Hunters in Missouri in need of a hunter education certification can now apply online.
KTLO
Missouri state employee accused of stealing $140K in unemployment funds
ST. LOUIS — A Missouri state employee has been indicted on three federal felony charges and accused of using her position to send about $140,500 in unearned unemployment benefits to friends, relatives and others. According to the indictment, 63-year-old Vicky Hefner of Jefferson County, Missouri, began work with Missouri’s...
A Popular Missouri Store Get New Owners. Will Name Be Changing?
How many of you have ever shopped at our local Orscheln Farm and Home? I became familiar with this company when I moved to Missouri. Mexico Missouri has one, Centralia has one, and we have one in Sedalia as well. In the not too distant future, it will be getting a brand new name, and new owners.
KYTV
Millions in federal funds to be invested in Missouri, Arkansas Roads
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced Tuesday that $771.3 million had been released to Arkansas for critical infrastructure in the fiscal year 2023. Additionally, Missouri is set to receive $1.4 billion. Those figures reflect the statistics gathered by the highway administration on road...
Missouri Dude at Bennett Springs Fishing with Dog in His Backpack
My dad used to fish at Bennett Spring State Park in Missouri all the time. He never did it with a dog in his backpack which is something I've just seen accomplished thanks to a brand new video share. This interesting fishing moment from Bennett Springs included a brief backstory...
3 Interesting Ghost Town Tales of Southwest Missouri
A common plight regarding local legends, lore, and tales is the lack of solid evidence they existed and a lot of hearsay about the stories’ origins. Even more so when the beginning of such mysteries can be dated over a century ago. In the Four State area, there are...
thelickingnews.com
CANCELLED – State of Missouri Endangered SILVER Advisory
The Howell County Sheriff’s Office has updated an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at 4348 County Rd 2120, Pomona at 4 p.m. on 10/10/2022. The endangered SILVER advisory missing adult is:. Alfred Wayne Bridges, a white male, age 73, hgt 5’9″, 180 lbs, gray...
showmeprogress.com
That’s it, that’s everything
Eric Schmitt is coming for your freedom. If you’re a woman, he is coming for your right to choose. If you’re a worker, he is coming for your right to organize. If you’re LGBTQ+, he is coming for your right to marry. Your vote is how we...
