WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The month of October is a transitional month weather-wise in North Central Wisconsin. The week started off with highs in the 60s and low 70s, shifting to chilly conditions with readings stuck in the 30s by the end of the week. This weekend will continue the rather cool, if not chilly, weather. Clouds will be more common than breaks of sun on Saturday with a chance of rain/snow showers in the northern parts of the area. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO