Strong Museum of Play holds 40th birthday party

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Strong National Museum of Play turns 40 this October. To celebrate, the museum threw a birthday party Wednesday.

The event included free train and carousel rides, party hats, a photo booth, birthday card crafts, a tea party, and more. Attendees were also welcome to peruse the museum’s collections and interactive exhibits as normal.

The museum opened its doors to the public in October 1982, at One Manhattan Square in downtown Rochester. While it’s undergone several expansions, renovations, and changes, The Strong still sits at the same address.

The museum was named after Margaret Woodbury Strong (b. 1897), who was born in Rochester to an incredibly wealthy family with a passion for both collecting and traveling, according to The Strong’s website.

Following the death of her child and husband, Strong turned her energy to collecting, and, by the 1960s, had a wide array of items in her possession, ranging from an array of common middle-class household items, to her more than 27,000 dolls, the website reads. She began to draw media attention, and received a charter deeming her personal home the “Margaret Woodbury Strong Museum of Fascination.”

Following her death in 1981, representatives of the modern-day museum say her will left her collections and most of her finances for a proper museum.

