ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Strong Museum of Play holds 40th birthday party

By Hailie Higgins
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4910kJ_0iVvORrc00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Strong National Museum of Play turns 40 this October. To celebrate, the museum threw a birthday party Wednesday.

The event included free train and carousel rides, party hats, a photo booth, birthday card crafts, a tea party, and more. Attendees were also welcome to peruse the museum’s collections and interactive exhibits as normal.

The museum opened its doors to the public in October 1982, at One Manhattan Square in downtown Rochester. While it’s undergone several expansions, renovations, and changes, The Strong still sits at the same address.

See 2022’s finalists for the National Toy Hall of Fame

The museum was named after Margaret Woodbury Strong (b. 1897), who was born in Rochester to an incredibly wealthy family with a passion for both collecting and traveling, according to The Strong’s website.

Following the death of her child and husband, Strong turned her energy to collecting, and, by the 1960s, had a wide array of items in her possession, ranging from an array of common middle-class household items, to her more than 27,000 dolls, the website reads. She began to draw media attention, and received a charter deeming her personal home the “Margaret Woodbury Strong Museum of Fascination.”

Following her death in 1981, representatives of the modern-day museum say her will left her collections and most of her finances for a proper museum.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

A look at Fashion Week Rochester 2022

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — Fashion is more than just the runway. It's about expression, like the kind seen at RIT's week-long design challenge. As Fashion Week continues at the Dome Arena, Spectrum News 1 reporter Wendy Wright was at the Restore the Energy runway show. Friday's show, which will highlight...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Fright-Rags in Rochester makes t-shirts for ‘Halloween Ends’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — “Halloween Ends,” the long-awaited next installment of the iconic film franchise with Jamie Lee-Curtis, is out now. And, as usual, there’s a Rochester connection. One local T-Shirt company, Fright-Rags is the only licensed apparel maker for the project. They’re currently headquartered in the old morgue in Rochester, telling thousands of t-shirts […]
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woodbury, NY
Rochester, NY
Entertainment
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Rochester, NY
websterontheweb.com

Pumpkins on Parade (already fun) will be even better this year

Two years ago, when we were still struggling through the pandemic, Webster Parks and Recreation came up with a terrific new Halloween-time event that got everyone outside, hiking and celebrating the season. It was the very first Pumpkins on Parade, and it proved to be so successful and well-received that the Rec Center has turned it into an annual event.
WEBSTER, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: A special birthday

Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on 13WHAM’s own Mike Catalana. Tonight, Mike is enjoying time with his family- celebrating his 60th birthday!. As a cornerstone of channel 13, everyone at WHAM feels lucky to be able to work side by side with Mike. A fantastic friend,...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Museum#Birthday Party#Local Life#One Manhattan Square#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Strong Museum Of Play#Nexstar Media Inc
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Henrietta, NY

Henrietta is a town in Monroe County and a suburb of the city of Rochester. It’s bordered by the Genesee River in the west, Brighton in the north, Pittsford and Medon in the east, and Rush in the south. The town is situated on the southern side of Rochester...
HENRIETTA, NY
News 8 WROC

Stephane Wrembel hosting four-day residency at Lovin Cup

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stephane Wrembel is an internationally acclaimed guitarist, whose style draws heavily from hot jazz legend Django Reinhardt. He has released a staggering 16 albums under his own name. Wrembel is also a film composer; he has recorded the entire score for Rifkin’s Festival, and his song “Big Brother” was featured in […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Iron Smoke Whiskey to release first-ever rye whiskey

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Spicy spirits are perfect for fall, and just in time for the season, Iron Smoke Distillery is releasing their first-ever rye whiskey. The distillery says the Farmers Rye Whiskey is both smooth and spicy, and is available at the Fairport location now in 750ml bottles. Iron Smoke says the whiskey is […]
FAIRPORT, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
WHEC TV-10

Tops presents Grupo Cultural Latinos en Rochester with donation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, Tops is giving back in a big way to some important local organizations. Thursday, the company gave a $7,000 check to Grupo Cultural Latinos en Rochester. The non-profit serves our local Hispanic communities. “Our organization is always working on...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Proposed map for cannabis lounges, dispensaries in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The map below showcases some of the proposed locations for cannabis dispensaries and lounges across the City of Rochester. Rochester City Councilman Michael Patterson says New York State controlling the pot industry is a good thing. He is excited about this opportunity for Rochester.  “We’re going to treat those two business […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

23K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy