According to PFF's Ari Meirov, the Pittsburgh Steelers have listed S Minkah Fitzpatrick as out for Week 6 against Tampa Bay. (Ari Meirov on Twitter) The Steelers' DBs are banged up as Akhello Witherspoon, Cam Sutton and Levi Wallace have also been listed as out. Fitzpatrick, with three interceptions and 33 tackles, is having a Defensive Player of the Year-caliber season and will be greatly missed by Pittsburgh. Tampa Bay's passing weapons all receive upgrades with this news, especially after QB Josh Allen put up big-time stats on them in Week 5.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO