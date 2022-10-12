ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

Related
fantasypros.com

Minkah Pitzpatrick listed as out for Pittsburgh

According to PFF's Ari Meirov, the Pittsburgh Steelers have listed S Minkah Fitzpatrick as out for Week 6 against Tampa Bay. (Ari Meirov on Twitter) The Steelers' DBs are banged up as Akhello Witherspoon, Cam Sutton and Levi Wallace have also been listed as out. Fitzpatrick, with three interceptions and 33 tackles, is having a Defensive Player of the Year-caliber season and will be greatly missed by Pittsburgh. Tampa Bay's passing weapons all receive upgrades with this news, especially after QB Josh Allen put up big-time stats on them in Week 5.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
NESN

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Questionable for Week 6 Against Jaguars

ESPN’s Field Yates reports that Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is questionable for Week 6’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Taylor was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday. The 23-year-old running back also missed Week 5’s matchup against the Denver Broncos with an ankle injury, which the Colts won 12-9 in overtime. Colts head coach Frank Reich said earlier in the day that Taylor had a “chance” to play.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Cardinals Re-Sign WR Andre Baccellia To Practice Squad

TE Bernhard Seikovits (International exemption) G Lachavious Simmons (Injured) Baccellia, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Washington back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Chiefs before being cut loose during the preseason. From there, Baccellia had a brief stint with the Patriots before joining the...
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Patriots elevate RB Kevin Harris to active roster

Rookie running back Kevin Harris will be called upon to give the New England Patriots additional backfield depth in Week 6. The sixth-round draft pick out of South Carolina was signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad on Thursday, according to ESPN's Field Yates. With Damien Harris expected to miss multiple games due to a hamstring injury, Harris will serve in a backup role behind Rhamondre Stevenson and fellow rookie Pierre Strong Jr.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Malone

Comments / 0

Community Policy