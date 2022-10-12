Read full article on original website
Related
fantasypros.com
Minkah Pitzpatrick listed as out for Pittsburgh
According to PFF's Ari Meirov, the Pittsburgh Steelers have listed S Minkah Fitzpatrick as out for Week 6 against Tampa Bay. (Ari Meirov on Twitter) The Steelers' DBs are banged up as Akhello Witherspoon, Cam Sutton and Levi Wallace have also been listed as out. Fitzpatrick, with three interceptions and 33 tackles, is having a Defensive Player of the Year-caliber season and will be greatly missed by Pittsburgh. Tampa Bay's passing weapons all receive upgrades with this news, especially after QB Josh Allen put up big-time stats on them in Week 5.
Week 6 fantasy football rankings: Evaluating best QB, RB, WR and TE options for Sunday
The Sportsnaut Week 6 fantasy football rankings break down the most important positions in fantasy, evaluating individual matchups, recent performances,
Bills getting heathier ahead of Chiefs game: Jordan Poyer, Isaiah McKenzie return to practice
Bills coach Sean McDermott met with the media ahead of Sunday's AFC showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.
6 Steelers players out for Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay
PITTSBURGH — A long list of Steelers players are ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to the latest injury report, Cam Sutton, Ahkello Witherspoon, Levi Wallace, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pat Freiermuth and DeMarvin Leal will not play Sunday. The team is coming off a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL Odds: Buccaneers vs. Steelers prediction, odds and pick – 10/16/2022
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will travel to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field for a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Buccaneers-Steelers prediction and pick, laid out below. Tampa Bay was caught...
Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Questionable for Week 6 Against Jaguars
ESPN’s Field Yates reports that Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is questionable for Week 6’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Taylor was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday. The 23-year-old running back also missed Week 5’s matchup against the Denver Broncos with an ankle injury, which the Colts won 12-9 in overtime. Colts head coach Frank Reich said earlier in the day that Taylor had a “chance” to play.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Re-Sign WR Andre Baccellia To Practice Squad
TE Bernhard Seikovits (International exemption) G Lachavious Simmons (Injured) Baccellia, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Washington back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Chiefs before being cut loose during the preseason. From there, Baccellia had a brief stint with the Patriots before joining the...
NBC Sports
Report: Patriots elevate RB Kevin Harris to active roster
Rookie running back Kevin Harris will be called upon to give the New England Patriots additional backfield depth in Week 6. The sixth-round draft pick out of South Carolina was signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad on Thursday, according to ESPN's Field Yates. With Damien Harris expected to miss multiple games due to a hamstring injury, Harris will serve in a backup role behind Rhamondre Stevenson and fellow rookie Pierre Strong Jr.
RELATED PEOPLE
Steelers rule out Minkah Fitzpatrick, top three CBs for Week 6
Mike Tomlin's .500-or-better streak is facing one of its biggest threat yet. After the Steelers’ 38-3 loss to the Bills, they will be without nearly their entire starting secondary against the Buccaneers. Pittsburgh ruled out Minkah Fitzpatrick with the knee injury he sustained in Buffalo and will also sit...
Yardbarker
Steelers Last Injury Report: Minkah Fitzpatrick, 4 Other Starters Out For Week 6
It won’t get any easier for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6. They’re coming off one of the worst performances in team history last weekend, losing 38-3 to the Buffalo Bills. Now, they must face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Unfortunately, they’ll have to do so without a lot of their starters.
Comments / 0