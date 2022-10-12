ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 5

Master BLASTER
2d ago

And 50 miles per hour has been 90 miles. It is Insane the Driving Conditions out There. We are living a Mad Max World! When you leave your house in the morning you do not know if you or your Love One is coming back. It's Crazy out There! Driver's are Demonized, The Need for Speed be it City Streets or the Highway 🛣 has been Increasing Exponentially.

Reply
2
Related
wflx.com

Motorcyclist dies after high-speed crash in Delray Beach

A motorcyclist died Thursday from injuries he sustained during a head-on collision Wednesday in Delray Beach. On Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 9:18 a.m., the driver of a 2012 Lincoln MKZ was stopped on Military Trail, northbound in the left turn lane, at the intersection with Beechwood Road waiting to make a U-turn.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Sawgrass Expressway lanes reopen after report of hit-and-run crash

An investigation that drew a large police response in the Coral Springs area led to all lanes being closed on a stretch of the Sawgrass Expressway, leaving rush-hour commuters facing long delays Thursday afternoon. Police encouraged the public to keep away from University Drive and the Sawgrass Expressway as they investigated what was reported as a hit-and-run crash on the Florida Highway ...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
cbs12.com

Residential fire in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Delray Beach Fire Rescue and Palm Beach Fire Rescue responded to a residential fire of a duplex on 560 NW 46TH Avenue. A passerby reported smoke coming from the eaves of the house. The fire began in the garage and spread to the second...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Two arrested in shoplifting case that led to lockdown of five schools and shutdown of Sawgrass Expressway

Two men shoplifting from a Target store, one of them disguised as a woman, stirred chaos during their getaway attempt in Coral Springs — getting into a highway wreck that snarled traffic for miles, and causing lockdowns at nearby Stoneman Douglas High and four other schools, police said Friday. The schools in Parkland and Coral Springs stayed on lockdown for hours Thursday as police sought the ...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Click10.com

Sheriff: Drunken Fort Lauderdale man goes 45 mph over the limit in stolen Jeep, flees deputies

KEY COLONY BEACH, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale man was behind bars in the Florida Keys Friday after Monroe County deputies said he sped off in a stolen Jeep while intoxicated. According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt, deputies spotted the Jeep, driven by Elvis James Nader, 25, speeding down the Sadowski Causeway in Key Colony Beach at around 11 p.m. Thursday.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Man arrested for stealing Honda vehicles in southern Broward County, deputies say

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Friday morning on accusations that he has been stealing Honda vehicles in southern Broward County, authorities confirmed. Sky 10 was above the area of Northwest 191st Street and 37th Avenue around 6 a.m. as law enforcement vehicles from multiple jurisdictions were in the area as the suspect was handcuffed and taken away.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

West Palm Beach police are searching for missing teen

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: The latest forecast from WPBF First Warning Weather meteorologists. West Palm Beach police are searching for a missing runaway teen who was last seen Oct. 7. 14-year-old Alexcia Abreu is missing from the 2400 block of Metrocentre Boulevard East in West Palm...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

AT&T driver shot in road rage incident in Medley

MIAMI - A suspected road rage incident in Medley early Friday led to gunfire. According to police, the driver of an AT&T van got out of his vehicle and approached the driver of a GMC pickup truck on southbound Okeechobee Road in the area of NW 138th Street. Words were exchanged and things got heated. That's when police said the driver of the GMC pulled a gun and shot the other man in the stomach. He was airlifted to the hospital in serious condition. The driver of the GMC was detained by Florida Highway Patrol. 
MEDLEY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Now open: Yellow Yolk debuts in Coral Springs, plus New Jersey’s Mystic Lobster Roll scuttles into Fort Lauderdale

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Yellow Yolk, Coral Springs Restaurateur Steve Tsatas recently opened this breakfast and lunch concept at The Walk at University in Coral ...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy