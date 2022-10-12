Read full article on original website
Master BLASTER
2d ago
And 50 miles per hour has been 90 miles. It is Insane the Driving Conditions out There. We are living a Mad Max World! When you leave your house in the morning you do not know if you or your Love One is coming back. It's Crazy out There! Driver's are Demonized, The Need for Speed be it City Streets or the Highway 🛣 has been Increasing Exponentially.
Reply
2
Related
1 injured in Brinks truck rollover crash on I-95 in West Palm Beach
One person is recovering in the hospital after a multi-car crash caused a Brinks truck to rollover on Interstate 95 Friday morning.
wflx.com
Motorcyclist dies after high-speed crash in Delray Beach
A motorcyclist died Thursday from injuries he sustained during a head-on collision Wednesday in Delray Beach. On Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 9:18 a.m., the driver of a 2012 Lincoln MKZ was stopped on Military Trail, northbound in the left turn lane, at the intersection with Beechwood Road waiting to make a U-turn.
Gardens woman, 76, dies in train-car crash in West Palm; stalled railcars halted east-west traffic
WEST PALM BEACH — A 76-year-old Palm Beach Gardens woman has died from injuries she sustained when a freight train struck her SUV on Wednesday evening in West Palm Beach, city police said Friday. West Palm Beach Fire Rescue drove Harreen Bertisch to St. Mary's Medical Center, where she died following the wreck on...
850wftl.com
One taken to hospital after accident causing gas pump explosion
(PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL)– One person was taken to an area hospital after they crashed into a pump at a gas station causing an explosion. The incident occurred around 5:45 a.m. Friday at the Marathon station gas pump in the 900 block of South Military Trail. Palm Beach County...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman killed in West Palm Beach freight train crash ID'd
Harreen Bertisch, 76, of Palm Beach Gardens, was rushed to a hospital in "very critical condition," where she later died as a result of her injuries.
Sawgrass Expressway lanes reopen after report of hit-and-run crash
An investigation that drew a large police response in the Coral Springs area led to all lanes being closed on a stretch of the Sawgrass Expressway, leaving rush-hour commuters facing long delays Thursday afternoon. Police encouraged the public to keep away from University Drive and the Sawgrass Expressway as they investigated what was reported as a hit-and-run crash on the Florida Highway ...
Friends, colleagues remember Palm Beach Gardens woman killed in train crash
Longtime friends and colleagues are remembering a well-known nonprofit advocate who died in a train crash on Wednesday.
cbs12.com
Residential fire in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Delray Beach Fire Rescue and Palm Beach Fire Rescue responded to a residential fire of a duplex on 560 NW 46TH Avenue. A passerby reported smoke coming from the eaves of the house. The fire began in the garage and spread to the second...
Gas pump explosion caught on camera near West Palm Beach
A video surveillance camera was rolling the moment a gas pump exploded in Palm Beach County Friday morning.
Boynton Beach woman dies nearly a month after lying down behind reversing car
A Boynton Beach woman died nearly a month after she was run over by a car backing up in a parking lot.
Two arrested in shoplifting case that led to lockdown of five schools and shutdown of Sawgrass Expressway
Two men shoplifting from a Target store, one of them disguised as a woman, stirred chaos during their getaway attempt in Coral Springs — getting into a highway wreck that snarled traffic for miles, and causing lockdowns at nearby Stoneman Douglas High and four other schools, police said Friday. The schools in Parkland and Coral Springs stayed on lockdown for hours Thursday as police sought the ...
Click10.com
Sheriff: Drunken Fort Lauderdale man goes 45 mph over the limit in stolen Jeep, flees deputies
KEY COLONY BEACH, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale man was behind bars in the Florida Keys Friday after Monroe County deputies said he sped off in a stolen Jeep while intoxicated. According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt, deputies spotted the Jeep, driven by Elvis James Nader, 25, speeding down the Sadowski Causeway in Key Colony Beach at around 11 p.m. Thursday.
Click10.com
Man arrested for stealing Honda vehicles in southern Broward County, deputies say
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Friday morning on accusations that he has been stealing Honda vehicles in southern Broward County, authorities confirmed. Sky 10 was above the area of Northwest 191st Street and 37th Avenue around 6 a.m. as law enforcement vehicles from multiple jurisdictions were in the area as the suspect was handcuffed and taken away.
Driver accused of killing family of 4 set to go on trial
A driver charged with hitting and killing a family of four in Delray Beach more than four years ago is set to go on trial.
WPBF News 25
West Palm Beach police are searching for missing teen
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: The latest forecast from WPBF First Warning Weather meteorologists. West Palm Beach police are searching for a missing runaway teen who was last seen Oct. 7. 14-year-old Alexcia Abreu is missing from the 2400 block of Metrocentre Boulevard East in West Palm...
12-Foot Gator Dragged Off Beach In Palm Beach County
Alligators aren't often found on the beach, but the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says they can tolerate salt water for short periods of time.
Port of Palm Beach proposed expansion sparks traffic concerns
With a proposed expansion at the Port of Palm Beach, many fear it will bring more traffic on the roads and waterways in and around Riviera Beach.
travelawaits.com
Florida’s New High-Speed Train Will Test 110 Mph Speeds This Month — Here’s Where It’s Happening
Florida’s new high-speed train will begin speed testing this month ahead of opening to Orlando in 2023. Brightline will test trains at maximum speeds of 110 miles-per-hour the week of October 17, 2022. People in Martin and St. Lucie counties should be alert to follow the law around active railroad tracks and railroad crossings.
AT&T driver shot in road rage incident in Medley
MIAMI - A suspected road rage incident in Medley early Friday led to gunfire. According to police, the driver of an AT&T van got out of his vehicle and approached the driver of a GMC pickup truck on southbound Okeechobee Road in the area of NW 138th Street. Words were exchanged and things got heated. That's when police said the driver of the GMC pulled a gun and shot the other man in the stomach. He was airlifted to the hospital in serious condition. The driver of the GMC was detained by Florida Highway Patrol.
Now open: Yellow Yolk debuts in Coral Springs, plus New Jersey’s Mystic Lobster Roll scuttles into Fort Lauderdale
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Yellow Yolk, Coral Springs Restaurateur Steve Tsatas recently opened this breakfast and lunch concept at The Walk at University in Coral ...
Comments / 5