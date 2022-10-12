Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Throws Potshot at Injured Teammate
Get yourself a friend like Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw.
Inside an electric Petco Park as Padres beat Dodgers in game 3 of NLDS
For the first time in 16 years, fans flowed into Petco Park on Friday night to see the San Diego Padres play postseason baseball.
Dodgers on brink of elimination after 2-1 loss to Padres in Game 3 of NLDS
The Dodgers are on the brink of elimination after losing to the San Diego Padres 2-1 at Petco Park in Game 3 of the NLDS Friday evening.
Dodgers wasting Rally Goose in Game 2 vs Padres was a sin
What was more baffling, Los Angeles Dodgers fans? A goose invading the field on Wednesday night’s NLDS Game 2 matchup against the San Diego Padres, or manager Dave Robert pinch hitting Austin Barnes over Chris Taylor and Miguel Vargas? We’ll let you decide. But we’d be remiss not...
Report: Joe Maddon to interview for 2 MLB manager jobs
Joe Maddon may not even need to take a gap year after being fired by the Los Angeles Angels a few months ago. Chicago MLB insider Mike Rodriguez reported this week that the veteran manager Maddon will interview with both the Chicago White Sox and the Miami Marlins for their managerial vacancies.
Video: Wild Goose Gets Loose on the Field at Dodger Stadium During Game 2 of NLDS
If rain at Dodger Stadium during Game 1 of the National League Division Series wasn't odd enough, a wild goose decided to up the ante during Game 2 on Wednesday night. As the Dodgers batted in the bottom of the eighth inning, a wild, and likely injured goose flew on to the field at Dodger Stadium and laid in the shallow outfield between center and right field.
Angels News: GM Perry Minasian Shares his Reasoning for Extending Phil Nevin
He wanted to give his guy a true opportunity.
MLB・
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Padres pushing Dodgers to the brink
The San Diego Padres are one win away from an NLDS series victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers, who entered the MLB postseason as World Series title favorites. The Padres held off the Dodgers 2-1 in Game 3 of the NLDS in front of an electric crowd at Petco Park. Along with winning the game 2-1, the Padres took a 2-1 series lead in the best-of-five NLDS.
Dodgers, Padres Have Dugout TV Cameras Removed After Complaints
Players and coaches from both clubs were not pleased when they arrived to Petco Park on Friday.
Padres even the NLDS at 1-1 with win at Dodger Stadium
The National League Division Series is now tied at 1-1 after the Padres took Game 2 with a 5-3 win at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Announces His Starter for Game 3 of the NLDS
It was between two All-Stars.
Yardbarker
Two former Cubs bullpen pitchers face unfortunate injuries as postseason heats up
Ex-Cubs pitchers Scott Effross and David Robertson are going to miss time with injuries. The Cubs bullpen was solid during the first half of the regular season. Most of the praise was for the back end of the bullpen that featured the funk of Scott Effross and closer David Robertson.
FOX Sports
Padres and Dodgers tied 1-1 ahead of NLDS Game 3
Los Angeles Dodgers (111-51, first in the NL West during the regular season) vs. San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (16-1, 2.14 ERA, .88 WHIP, 119 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (8-10, 3.45 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 171 strikeouts) FANDUEL...
Dodgers To Face Padres in Game 2 of Division Series at Dodger Stadium
The Los Angeles Dodgers will seek to take a two games-to-none lead when they face the San Diego Padres Wednesday in Game 2 of a National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium.
FOX Sports
2022 MLB Playoffs: Dodgers' lifeless offense, Game 3 loss put season on the line
SAN DIEGO — While Mookie Betts retreated to Petco Park's visiting dugout after driving in the Dodgers’ only run Friday, he pumped his fist four times and repeatedly clapped his hands. He had produced a sacrifice fly, not the sort of achievement Betts usually celebrates. But he could...
Tri-City Herald
Dodgers vs Padres NLDS: Game Times, Matchups, How to Stream for Remaining Games
The National League Division Series between the Dodgers and Padres continues on Friday night in San Diego. The series is all knotted up, 1-1, after Los Angeles and San Diego traded 5-3 victories in the first two games. Here's everything you need to know about the final three games of...
Yardbarker
NLDS Game 3 Recap: Dodgers Shut Down By Blake Snell & Padres Bullpen
Tony Gonsolin labored through a short start and the Los Angeles Dodgers continued to struggle against Blake Snell in a 2-1 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the National League Division Series. The winner of a Game 3 in a best-of-five that was tied at 1-1 has gone on to win the series 72% of the time.
Yardbarker
Dodgers Fans React to Bad Missed Strike Calls in Game 3 of the NLDS
Through the first few innings in Game 3 of the NLDS, home plate umpire Mark Carlson has had some trouble. Padres starter Blake Snell has seemed to get all the calls, especially the borderline pitches on the corners. It hasn't been as easy for Dodgers' pitchers. On the opposite end,...
