Los Angeles, CA

thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Padres pushing Dodgers to the brink

The San Diego Padres are one win away from an NLDS series victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers, who entered the MLB postseason as World Series title favorites. The Padres held off the Dodgers 2-1 in Game 3 of the NLDS in front of an electric crowd at Petco Park. Along with winning the game 2-1, the Padres took a 2-1 series lead in the best-of-five NLDS.
FOX Sports

Padres and Dodgers tied 1-1 ahead of NLDS Game 3

Los Angeles Dodgers (111-51, first in the NL West during the regular season) vs. San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (16-1, 2.14 ERA, .88 WHIP, 119 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (8-10, 3.45 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 171 strikeouts) FANDUEL...
Yardbarker

NLDS Game 3 Recap: Dodgers Shut Down By Blake Snell & Padres Bullpen

Tony Gonsolin labored through a short start and the Los Angeles Dodgers continued to struggle against Blake Snell in a 2-1 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the National League Division Series. The winner of a Game 3 in a best-of-five that was tied at 1-1 has gone on to win the series 72% of the time.
