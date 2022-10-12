No Place For Hate: SpringHill CEO Mav Carter Says ‘The Shop’ Has Pulled Episode With Kanye West

SpringHill Company CEO Mav Carter reveals episode of ‘The Shop’ with Kanye West will not air over his use of hate speech similar to the thoughts he’s expressed on social media in the past weeks.

Kanye West went back and forth on social media with everyone who has spoken out against his ‘All Lives Matter‘ shirt but he felt was silent when he was vocal about his kids allegedly being kept from him. Kanye has now been locked out of his social media accounts on Instagram and Twitter for violating the terms of service in his responses. Anti-sematic tweets is the main reason that caused his Twitter account to be locked and since then Ye has been off the grid.

Mav Carter Reveals An Episode Of ‘The Shop’ Featuring Kanye West Has Been Pulled Due To His Use Of ‘Hate Speech’

Yesterday in an exclusive statement to Andscape’s Justin Tinsley, SpringHill CEO Maverick Carter revealed ‘The Shop‘ recently recorded an episode featuring Kanye West. With that reveal came news that the company has decided not to air the episode and you can probably take a guess why.

“Yesterday we taped an episode of The Shop with Kanye West. Kanye was booked weeks ago and, after talking to Kanye directly the day before we taped, I believed he was capable of a respectful discussion and he was ready to address all his recent comments. Unfortunately, he used The Shop to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes. We have made the decision not to air this episode or any of Kanye’s remarks. While The Shop embraces thoughtful discourse and differing opinions, we have zero tolerance for hate speech of any kind and will never allow our channels to be used to promote hate. I take full responsibility for believing Kanye wanted a different conversation and apologize to our guests and crew. Hate speech should never have an audience.”

Maverick has taken full responsibility for the situation but did not reveal what exactly West said during the filming but reportedly West doubled down on his recent hot takes. The episode also featured footwear designer Salehe Bembury and Jeezy, LeBron James was not present for the filming.