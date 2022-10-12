Read full article on original website
WWE Raw Star Says “I’m Done”
One star of the Raw brand has stated simply “I’m done” as they release a video where they air their frustrations and vow that they won’t be kept down. Mustafa Ali has had something of a stop-start career in WWE to date. A standout of the company’s cruiserweight division at the time, Ali was moved to SmackDown in 2018 where he instantly made a splash sharing the ring with some of the brand’s biggest names such as AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan.
WWE Makes Big Decision About Ronda Rousey’s Future On SmackDown
Ronda Rousey is undoubtedly one of the most well-known names to make her way from the world of combat sports to professional wrestling. She continues to hone her craft and is now more comfortable in her current role as well. Since losing the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Liv Morgan, Ronda...
Bray Wyatt Could Be Working with Released WWE Superstar
Bray Wyatt made his WWE comeback after more than a year of absence. Last Saturday at Extreme Rules, he made his return following the Fight Pit Match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins. Wyatt’s father Mike Rotunda recently Indicated via social media that a released WWE superstar joining forces with his son in WWE.
Karrion Kross Gets In ‘Car Accident’ On WWE Smackdown, Attacked By Drew McIntyre
It doesn’t appear as if Karrion Kross will be competing on Smackdown tonight after a “car accident” and an attack by Drew McIntyre. Friday night’s show kicked off with Kross and Scarlett being the victim of a car accident that appeared to be caused by McIntyre. McIntyre, who was being held back by WWE officials, burst free and began attacking Kross, slamming him headfirst into the pickup truck that collided with Kross’ car. McIntyre was pulled away, shouting, “This is just the beginning!”
News regarding the WWE returns of Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair
In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com provided some news regarding the returns of WWE stars that have been out of action…. * Meltzer noted that Cody Rhodes appears to be “a little ahead of schedule” in healing from his torn pectoral muscle injury. Rhodes has reportedly been working with Diamond Dallas Page and Meltzer wrote that “there’s no firm date for a return this early, and even when there is, I would expect it’ll be kept quiet for a surprise pop.”
Rhea Ripley Trolls Rey Mysterio After His WWE SmackDown Move
Rhea Ripley worked hard to establish herself as one of the top Superstars in WWE’s women’s division. She found success in both NXT and the main roster so far. The former RAW Women’s Champion has gone through several changes over the years. She is currently part of the Judgment Day stable and fans are happy about her booking.
USA Network Was Very Happy About Brock Lesnar’s WWE RAW Return
After an epic close to Extreme Rules 2022, fans were expecting something big to take place the following week on Monday Night RAW. Given that it was the red brand’s season premiere, fans were expecting something special to take place. Ticket sales also increased following Bray Wyatt’s return at Extreme Rules, indicating that everyone was waiting for Bray Wyatt to be involved in the show.
Spoiler On Plans For Bray Wyatt On SmackDown
Bray Wyatt made his big return to WWE over the weekend at Extreme Rules and tonight he will make his return to the blue brand when he appears on Friday Night SmackDown. Fightful Select is reporting that Bray Wyatt is set to be a focal point of SmackDown tonight. The mask that’s being brought in for Bray to use is being referred to as an “uncle Howdy” mask. There are also reportedly plans to incorporate the abandoned Firefly Funhouse aesthetic into the show.
Road Dogg Comments On WWE Trying To Get Billy Gunn For The DX Reunion
This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw was the season premiere for the red brand and the show featured a special 25th anniversary celebration for D-Generation X. Of course only four of the members were present for the celebration because Billy Gunn is currently working for All Elite Wrestling.
WWE Target ‘Leaning Towards’ Joining AEW
An update has emerged on the status of Bandido, following recent offers from WWE and AEW. Following Bandido’s match against Chris Jericho on the September 28 edition of Dynamite, the popular luchador was offered an AEW contract. Bandido recently confirmed that he’s still in talks with AEW, but revealed...
WWE News: Bray Wyatt Is Confronted By His Masked Self On Smackdown, Note On Jimmy Uso Not Being At Show
– Bray Wyatt appeared in the main event segment on tonight’s WWE Smackdown, addressing the fans until he was confronted by his masked self. Wyatt came out for the final segment on tonight’s show and spoke to the fans, thanking them for staying with him and supporting him through the last year during which he lost everything. Wyatt said that the fans had inspired him and helped him get through the tough times before his masked self appeared on the TitanTron and said:
New Match Announced For WWE SmackDown
WWE has announced a fatal four-way match for a future shot at the Intercontinental title that will be taking place on tonight’s episode of SmackDown. The match will feature Sheamus, Ricochet, Karrion Kross, and Solo Sikoa. Sheamus has been feuding with Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER as of late. You can...
WWE SmackDown results: Live recap, grades as Bray Wyatt appears following his Extreme Rules return
Bray Wyatt has WWE SmackDown in his hands. Once known as The Fiend, Wyatt made an all-time great return at Extreme Rules after a 19-month hiatus from the company. Wyatt leads his fireflies into the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans at 8 p.m. ET on Friday night. Wyatt had...
WWE Adds Fatal 4-Way #1 Contender Match To SmackDown
WWE is hyping fans for their next premium live event, November 5th’s Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Only time will tell how they stack the card, but we’re sure to see momentum toward that big show tonight on SmackDown. The company announced that a fatal four-way was added...
Brock Lesnar, Title Match and More Set for Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up
WWE has revealed a major segment and match for next Monday’s episode of RAW. This week, Brock Lesnar returned to RAW and attacked Bobby Lashley, softening him up for Seth Rollins to capture the WWE United States Title. Later, Lashley challenged Lesnar to compete in the ring on RAW. WWE announced that Lesnar will be on RAW next week.
Matt Riddle Trains With NJPW Star
WWE star Matt Riddle has been training with a NJPW star. A possible partnership with WWE and NJPW has been a hot topic this week after NEVER Openweight Champion Karl Anderson along with Doc Gallows returned to reunite with AJ Styles on Monday’s Raw. To spark more speculation, the...
Top WWE Star Lists Sasha Banks And Naomi As SmackDown Roster Members
Sasha Banks and Naomi were suspended indefinitely from WWE back on May 16 when they decided to give up their Women's Tag Team Titles and walk out of "Raw." That night, Banks and Naomi were scheduled to compete in the main event where a new No. 1 contender would have been named, but plans were forced to be changed. Since their voluntary exit, neither Banks nor Naomi has appeared on WWE programming; both women have made multiple public appearances at events outside of the company.
Reason Behind Zelina Vega Joining Top NXT Faction On The Main Roster Revealed
The reason behind Zelina Vega joining a top NXT faction on the main roster has been revealed. On the October 7 edition of WWE SmackDown, Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde of Legado Del Fantasma made their main roster debuts by attacking Hit Row. Despite being aligned with...
WWE SmackDown Results 10/14/2022
– Tonight’s post-Extreme Rules edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up from outside of the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Michael Cole welcomes us to this breaking news situation, and he is joined by Wade Barrett at ringside. We see an ambulance and a car that was crashed into by a pick-up truck. EMTs are tending to an injured Karrion Kross, and Scarlett is a bit frantic. Drew McIntyre suddenly comes running from out of nowhere. He attacks Kross as officials try to hold him back. McIntyre smashes Kross’ head into the truck window, then beats him down. Kross is laid out as Scarlett checks on him. Officials hurry McIntyre away from the scene as he yells about this being just the beginning. We cut to the SmackDown opening video.
