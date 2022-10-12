Read full article on original website
GINCC announces annual award winners
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce (”GINCC”) has announced its 2022 Annual Awards winners. Winners are nominated by the community and then voted on by the GINCC board of directors and staff. Nominations are based on community contributions, actions and involvement in the economic health of the area.
Annual Haunted Barn set to open at Dickinson County Fairgrounds
NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Creepy goblins, scary ghouls and fun for the whole family starts this weekend at the Dickinson County fairgrounds’ annual Haunted Barn. For six years mother and daughter duo Mary Clark and Missy Spade have worked hard to provide a spooky experience for the Dickinson County community.
NMU’s Forest Roberts Theatre transforms for upcoming show “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University student actors are preparing for another opening night. “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” opens tomorrow, Friday the 14th at 7:30 p.m. Actress Maya Moreau says this comedy is one you won’t want to miss, but one you maybe want to...
‘Escanaboo’ craft fair comes to Escanaba Saturday
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaboo is coming to Escanaba on Saturday. It’s the third craft show in the Civic Center this year. Children are encouraged to show up in costume for the costume contest. There will be a scavenger hunt for the kids and craft vendors throughout the building.
Lake Superior Performance Rally off to a somber start
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior Performance Rally rolled onto the racing stages Friday. The rally is the final event in the 2022 American Rally Association’s series. It hosts some of the biggest names in the sport, including Ken Block, Travis Pastrana, and Brandon Semenuk, all vying for the championship.
Silver Creek Thrift hosting Feeding America event Thursday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be distributing food for the second day in a row in Marquette County. Thursday’s event will take place at Silver Creek Church and Thrift Store, at 219 Silver Creek Road in Marquette. Food distribution will begin at 10 a.m. and will run while supplies last, or until noon. There will be enough food for roughly 300 families. The mobile food pantry is a drive-thru event; it is requested you stay in your vehicle.
A walk through Escanaba’s past: Players de Noc presents “Playing Dead: A Cemetery Walk”
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A show people are “dying” to see. Players de Noc is preparing for “Playing Dead: A Cemetery Walk.”. “It’s about Escanaba and about all of the founders and just really interesting people,” said Nicole Rossell, the head ghoul of the show.
BCHC sub-committee to hold open house at Alberta sawmill
BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend, an effort to preserve a historic U.P. sawmill continues. The Alberta Sawmill stands as a part of the Michigan Tech University (MTU)’s Ford Center outside L’Anse. It is the last remaining sawmill of five that Henry Ford built and used in...
Care Clinic banquet sees strong turnout
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Care Clinic held its annual banquet this evening. Inside NMU’s Northern Center, supporters, donors and volunteers gathered for the banquet. The event is a fundraiser for the Care Clinic which helps to provide support to pregnant women and new parents. Care Clinic Staff...
Brookridge Heights giving back to first responders as they strive for 4,044 good deeds
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Brookridge Heights Assisted Living is keeping its residents connected to the community by giving back. It’s part of the center’s grateful giveback campaign, in which the goal is to have residents, team members and visitors do 2,022 good deeds in the community this year.
City of Escanaba to replace 4,000 lead service lines in the next two decades
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Since spring started, the city of Escanaba has been making repairs to roads and underground pipes. “It’s something we need to focus on. We need to focus on our hydrants and make sure our hydrants are turning properly. We’ve been replacing hydrants as we go along as well,” said Patrick Jordan, the city of Escanaba’s manager.
wcsx.com
Michigan’s First Snowfall of the Season Just Happened
It’s only mid-October, but Michigan has already seen its first snowfall of the season. Thankfully, it’s not where I’m located, because I’m not even close to being ready to deal with the snow, cold and ice that is always a part of Michigan winters. Of course,...
Marquette County Economic Club in search of more members
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Economic Club of Marquette County is holding another meeting next week. The meeting will be Monday, Oct. 17 at 5:30 p.m. and will cover the topic of cyber security.
Wintry mix of showers this weekend before heavy, blowing snow
NWS Alerts in effect HERE. Heading into the weekend with a flurry of mixed rain and snow. An inch or less of snowfall can be anticipated, though isolated portions of Iron, Ontonagon and Gogebic counties could pick up much as 1-3 inches. After some isolated light mixed precipitation Saturday, rain showers will be likely Sunday. Sunday night and Monday look to be blustery, with mixed precipitation likely areawide. For Sunday night, an inch or less of snow is expected. On Monday, some areas could struggle to get above the freezing mark. Sunday night through Monday, snowfall of 1-3 inches will be possible, though areas could approach a half-foot or more in the Michigamme Highlands and the Keweenaw Peninsula.
Marquette County Dispatcher retires after 25 years
Negaunee, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette dispatcher is retiring after a long eventful career. After 25 years Kristie Buruse expressed that it was time. Buruse now plans to spend her free time doing things like traveling. She also said she will still work now and then but nothing full-time. Buruse said she is looking forward to being a normal U.P. citizen.
Negaunee City Fire Department responds to electrical burn
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the Negaunee City Fire Department, there were no injuries after an electrical burn Thursday night. Crews were dispatched to west Peck Street around 10:30 p.m., after a report of a smell of an electrical burn. Upon arrival firefighters found that an appliance had malfunctioned, causing wiring to burn. There were no flames or further damage as a result.
CG Financial Services opens new office in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new financial services business held its grand opening Wednesday afternoon in Marquette. The Lake Superior Community Partnership joined staff at CG Financial Services for a ribbon cutting Wednesday. CG Financial Services provides adaptive financial planning for individuals and businesses. Financial advisors from CG Financial say...
Notre Dame slides past NMU Hockey 3-1
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University hockey team was unable to overcome a couple of early power-play goals from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a 3-1 defeat on Friday.Notre Dame jumped in front 2-0 less than nine minutes into action with a pair of man-advantage goals. The Wildcats never gained their footing in the first period and faced an uphill battle the rest of the way.Despite a valiant effort and a 29-12 edge in shots on goal in the last two periods, the Wildcats’ only goal came from Simon Kjellberg in the 2nd. Ryan Bischel made 36 saves in net for the Irish to help guide them to a 3-1 home win over the visiting Wildcats.
radioresultsnetwork.com
UP Health System Welcomes New Sports Medicine Doctor
UP Health System is pleased to welcome board-certified sports medicine physician, Colleen Dupuis, DO, specializing in comprehensive, non-surgical treatments for a wide range of orthopedic and sports-related conditions, from routine sprains and strains to concussions, fractures, and arthritis. Dr. Dupuis’ goal is to help people of all ages live active...
One person sustains minor injuries in Negaunee crash
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: According to the Negaunee City Police, authorities responded to the scene shortly after 6 p.m. Officials say a Toyota Tacoma driven by a 74-year-old Negaunee resident was turning left onto Croix Street from US-41 and failed to yield. The vehicle was then hit by a westbound vehicle driven by a 23-year-old Ishpeming resident. That vehicle then hit a Buick driven by a 40-year-old Iron River resident that was stopped on Croix Street and waiting at the light. A 68-year-old passenger of the Tacoma was transported to UPHS-Marquette where they were treated for their injuries.
