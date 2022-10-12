Women in sub-Saharan Africa continue to have higher risk of death following childbirth, analysis shows

Read full article on original website
Obesity is on the rise among South African women – a risk to maternal and child health
Obesity in adults has nearly tripled between 1975 and 2016 across the world. The World Health Organization estimated that by 2016, about 1.9 billion adults worldwide were overweight. More than 650 million of these adults were obese. These represent about 39% and 13% of the world’s adult population, respectively.
News-Medical.net
Researchers receive £9.8m to tackle the rising challenge of non-communicable diseases in West Africa
Researchers from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine are teaming up with the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons to tackle the rising challenge of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in West Africa. Across the world, NCDs - which include conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and cancer - kill...
NIH Director's Blog
Study confirms link between COVID-19 vaccination and temporary increase in menstrual cycle length
A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding). Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the new study included data from nearly 20,000 people from Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and other parts of the world who received any of nine different vaccines. For most study participants, the increase resolved in the cycle following vaccination.
Pregnant women who take Tylenol during pregnancy are a FIFTH more likely to have children with ADHD and sleep problems, study suggests
Women who take painkillers like Tylenol while pregnant are more likely to have children with ADHD or sleeping problems, a study suggests. Children were around a fifth more likely to have attention deficit hyperactivity disorde or some form of insomnia by age three if their mothers regularly used acetaminophen. It...
New study confirms that COVID-19 vaccines can temporarily affect menstruation
When COVID-19 vaccines became widely available, some women reported changes in the timing and length of their menstrual cycles after getting vaccinated. Now, nearly two years later, a global study has confirmed that COVID-19 vaccination can lead to temporary changes in cycle length for some people. The study, published in...
MedicalXpress
Study shows birth weight could help identify children at higher risk of psychological issues
New research from RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences has found that babies with larger birth weights tend to have fewer mental health and behavioral issues in childhood and adolescence. These findings could help to identify and support children at greater risk of developing psychological problems. The study, published...
nypressnews.com
Most women unaware of the five signs of ‘aggressive’ cancer
According to Cancer Research UK, mastitis is uncommon in women who aren’t pregnant or breastfeeding and it is particularly rare in women who have had menopause. Doctor Ko Un Park, a surgical oncologist, explained: “Women should know that radical changes to the breast are not normal, and breast self-examen are still important.
New fears as man dies of Ebola weeks after six deaths from ‘strange illness’
A NEW Ebola outbreak has been declared as one man tragically dies. The unnamed 24-year-old tested positive for a "relatively rare Sudan strain" of the deadly condition in Uganda. This comes just weeks after six other people in the same area — including three children — died after suffering what...
verywellhealth.com
Type 2 Diabetes Life Expectancy
If you’re living with type 2 diabetes, you may wonder how the disease will affect your life expectancy. While type 2 diabetes can impact your life expectancy, effectively managing the condition can help you avoid serious health problems. Understanding the risk factors that affect survival can help you take action to reduce these risks.
News-Medical.net
Antibody response to COVID-19 vaccine not associated with time of day of vaccination
A study in Japan finds antibody response to the Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccine does not vary depending on the time of day when the dose was received. Many physiological and behavioral functions including the immune system exhibit circadian rhythms. Several studies have investigated if the immune response to COVID-19 vaccines varies depending on the time of day when the dose was received, but results were dependent on type of vaccine, participants' age and sex. Now, a study conducted by scientists at Hokkaido University and colleagues in Japan has found no association between antibody response to COVID-19 vaccine and time of day of vaccination. They do add to the body of literature that could ultimately guide vaccination optimization. The findings were published in the Journal of Biological Rhythms.
News-Medical.net
Myocarditis induced by COVID-19 infection is substantially greater than the risk posed by vaccines
The risk of developing myocarditis -; or inflammation of the heart muscle -; is seven times higher with a COVID-19 infection than with the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a recent study by Penn State College of Medicine scientists. Patients with myocarditis can experience chest pains, shortness of breath or an irregular heartbeat. In severe cases, the inflammation can lead to heart failure and death.
News-Medical.net
Early deprivation continues to affect brain development well into adolescence, study shows
After the fall of communism in Romania, thousands of children were discovered in institutional orphanages across the country. Because of high child-to-caregiver ratios, these children were neglected, with overall low levels of caregiving and very regimented non-individualized care. Without a foster care program at that time in Romania, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill researchers Charles Zeanah, Charles Nelson and Nathan Fox set up a new grant-funded foster care intervention program. This program was well supported, with frequent visits by a dedicated team of social workers to foster families.
News-Medical.net
HIV patients with moderate immune suppression at greater risk of severe COVID-19 "breakthrough" infection
People with HIV who have moderate immune suppression appear to be at greater risk of severe COVID-19 "breakthrough" infection after vaccination, according to a study led by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. These findings suggest that this group should be considered for additional vaccine dosages...
News-Medical.net
UQ-led study analyzes genetic variants that influence height
Children's growth will be easier to assess following a University of Queensland-led study analyzing the genetic variants that influence height. Dr Loic Yengo and Professor Peter Visscher from UQ's Institute for Molecular Bioscience have worked with 600 researchers in the largest-ever genome-wide association study (GWAS). The study analyzed data from...
News-Medical.net
Study shows increase in menthol use among U.S. adults who smoke cigarettes
Menthol use has increased over the past decade among U.S. adults who smoke cigarettes, according to a study released by Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health and The City University of New York. Menthol use is much more common among adult smokers who are younger, from racial/ethnic minoritized groups and with mental health problems. The results are published in the journal Nicotine and Tobacco Research.
Child malnutrition soars in central Somalia area on verge of famine
Oct 13 (Reuters) - Acute malnutrition is surging among children displaced by drought and conflict in a part of central Somalia teetering on the edge of famine, according to a survey conducted by humanitarian agencies.
News-Medical.net
Total body PET/CT scans can effectively visualize systemic joint involvement in patients with arthritis
Total body PET/CT scans can successfully visualize systemic joint involvement in patients with autoimmune arthritis, according to new first-in-human research published in the October issue of The Journal of Nuclear Medicine. The total body PET/CT scans showed high agreement with standard joint-by-joint rheumatological evaluation and a moderate to strong correlation with rheumatological outcome measures.
News-Medical.net
Changes in the skin microbiome may contribute to development of GVHD after stem cell transplant
Organ damage occurs in up to 70 percent of patients in the first few months following stem cell transplant. The precise reasons for this potentially life-threatening reaction have long been the subject of scientific research. Researchers led by Georg Stary from the Department of Dermatology at MedUni Vienna and Vienna General Hospital in collaboration with the Ludwig Boltzmann Institute for Rare and Undiagnosed Diseases have recently identified bacterial proliferation on the skin as a factor associated with the occurrence of the complication. The findings recently published in the medical journal "Leukemia" contribute to the research and development of new therapeutic approaches.
News-Medical.net
Mouse model reveals how RNA splicing defects contribute to neurodegeneration in Alzheimer's disease
Researchers have puzzled over the neurodegenerative disorder Alzheimer's disease for decades, but treatments to stop or reverse the disease's effects on the brain have remained elusive. Scientists at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital recently added an important piece to the puzzle by creating a mouse model that more closely resembles the disease in humans than previous models. The findings appeared today in Nature Aging.
News-Medical.net
Motif-based SARS-CoV-2 protein-human protein interactions as potential antiviral target sites
In a recent study posted to the bioRxiv* preprint server, researchers performed a ProP-PD (proteomic peptide phage display) analysis to identify peptides from intrinsically disordered human (host) proteome regions that bind with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) genome-encoded folded protein domains (PDs). Evers since the coronavirus disease 2019...
