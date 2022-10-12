Read full article on original website
Related
WNEM
Michigan schools work together to increase enrollment
Here are the top stories we're following today. Clio Can-Do Color Run is Oct. 15th at 10 a.m. at the Clio Country Club. Blake Keller gets a fright-filled look at Exit 13 Haunted House!. Whitmer, Dixon face off in first debate. Updated: 5 hours ago. Thursday marked the first debate...
WNEM
TV5 news update: Friday afternoon, Oct. 14
Here are the top stories we're following today. Clio Can-Do Color Run is Oct. 15th at 10 a.m. at the Clio Country Club. Blake Keller gets a fright-filled look at Exit 13 Haunted House!. Michigan schools work together to increase enrollment. Updated: 11 hours ago. Mott Community college hosted a...
WNEM
Exit 13 Haunted House Walk-Thru
Here are the top stories we're following today. Clio Can-Do Color Run is Oct. 15th at 10 a.m. at the Clio Country Club. Michigan schools work together to increase enrollment. Mott Community college hosted a college fair on Thursday with the goal to generate students’ interest in higher education.
WNEM
Whitmer, Dixon face off in first debate
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WNEM) - Thursday marked the first debate between Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. Each woman positioned herself on issues like abortion rights, gun control and inflation. Whitmer, a Democrat, painted Dixon as someone who spews conspiracy theories and divisive rhetoric without bringing solutions to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNEM
AG, Michigan Humane partner up to prosecute animal abuse cases
DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Michigan Humane are teaming up to investigate and prosecute cases of animal abuse. Nessel’s office said large-scale, multi-jurisdictional, well-organized fighting rings and similar operations require exceptional resources for investigation and prosecution. Her department will provide support and resources to Michigan Humane and its agents in pursuit of perpetrators.
WNEM
UPDATE: Victim identified in L’Anse gas station crash; Semi driver to be arraigned Monday for OWI
L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - A L’Anse man is dead, a gas station employee is injured and a semi-truck driver is in jail for drunken driving after crashing into a gas station Thursday night, causing it to catch fire. According to the Michigan State Police, 43-year-old Al Dantes Jr....
Comments / 0