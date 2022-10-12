ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan schools work together to increase enrollment

TV5 news update: Friday afternoon, Oct. 14

Exit 13 Haunted House Walk-Thru

Here are the top stories we're following today. Clio Can-Do Color Run is Oct. 15th at 10 a.m. at the Clio Country Club. Michigan schools work together to increase enrollment. Mott Community college hosted a college fair on Thursday with the goal to generate students’ interest in higher education.
Whitmer, Dixon face off in first debate

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WNEM) - Thursday marked the first debate between Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. Each woman positioned herself on issues like abortion rights, gun control and inflation. Whitmer, a Democrat, painted Dixon as someone who spews conspiracy theories and divisive rhetoric without bringing solutions to...
AG, Michigan Humane partner up to prosecute animal abuse cases

DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Michigan Humane are teaming up to investigate and prosecute cases of animal abuse. Nessel’s office said large-scale, multi-jurisdictional, well-organized fighting rings and similar operations require exceptional resources for investigation and prosecution. Her department will provide support and resources to Michigan Humane and its agents in pursuit of perpetrators.
